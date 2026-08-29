Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Concerns arose regarding women's portrayal, violence; earnings declined.

Yash's film Toxic grossed nearly Rs 101 crore at the box office on its first day. Just two days after this impressive opening, the film became embroiled in controversy. Questions have been raised about the portrayal of women, violent scenes, and the role of the censor board.

Significantly, ABP Live had already provided astrological indications of this controversy on the day of the film's release. An analysis published on August 26th predicted a growing debate around August 28th regarding the film's story, violence, and female characters. Now, the controversy is unfolding around these very same issues.

Horoscope Indicates Big Earnings On The First Day

The release horoscope for Toxic was created on August 26, 2026, at 4:15 am Delhi time. It featured a Cancer ascendant, and Jupiter exalted in the ascendant. In astrology, Jupiter is associated with expansion and great success.

In the horoscope, Jupiter was aspecting the fifth house. The fifth house is considered to be the house of cinema, entertainment, and creativity. Jupiter also aspected the Moon in the seventh house, which is associated with the public and the foreign market. This was the reason why the film was predicted to have a big opening and strong business abroad.

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In the hora chart, the Sun was in its own sign Leo, and the Moon and Mars were in the hora of Cancer. This was considered a strong position for financial gain. However, the strong influence of Leo also indicated that the initial earnings would be driven more by fame and stardom than by the story itself.

According to initial estimates from trade trackers, the film collected around Rs 101.10 crore net in India on its first day.

How Did The Controversy Get Signaled?

In the film's release chart, Aquarius fell in the eighth house, where Rahu was present. In astrology, the eighth house is associated with sudden conflicts, hidden weaknesses, and changing reactions.

The lunar eclipse on August 27th and 28th occurred in the constellation of Aquarius, Shatabhisha. The Moon is the ascendant lord of the film's horoscope, and the Moon's Mahadasha was also in effect at the time of release. Therefore, the impact of the eclipse was considered more significant than usual.

Based on this, an ABP Live article suggested that the film's visuals, portrayal of women, violence, or story could spark a new debate. Read the full article here: Astro Analysis | Toxic Box Office Collection: Will Yash’s Film Earn Rs 1,000 Crore or Slow Down in Week 2? Horoscope Gives Major Clue

The film's birth nakshatra was Shravan. Shatabhisha is the third nakshatra from Shravan, which is called Vipata Tara in the Navtara system. Vipata Tara is a period of disruption, protests, and sudden controversy. Therefore, criticism was expected to increase with ticket sales on August 28th.

Questions Raised On Women And Violence

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai has expressed concern over the increasing violence and portrayal of women in films. Media reports are misinterpreting his comments as Toxic.

Annamalai questioned the role of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). He said that films have a profound impact on children and youth. Therefore, they should be more strict when approving violent and objectionable scenes. This controversy, which surfaced on August 28, appears to match the indications drawn from Rahu, the eighth house, lunar eclipse, and Vipat Tara in the horoscope.

Venus And Rahu Also Gave Indications In Navamsa

In the film's Navamsa Kundali, Rahu was in the ascendant. The Sun and Mercury were in the eighth house. Based on this position, it was anticipated that the film's story and the decisions made by the characters would not be liked by every audience.

Venus was in the tenth house of the Navamsa. Venus is considered a factor of cinema, glamour, beauty, and female actors. However, the influence of Rahu on it in the horoscope increased the possibility of controversy. Therefore, female actors, glamour, and certain scenes in the film could attract both praise and criticism.

Reviewers Claim To Have Received Notices

Some YouTubers and influencers who criticized Toxic have reported receiving notices. The film's producers obtained an interim court order against alleged false or defamatory content before its release. The producers have attributed the action to such content, while critics are attributing the action to their reviews. The court has not yet declared any specific review defamatory.

There Was Also Fluctuation In Earnings

After earning approximately Rs 101.10 crore on its first day, the film's net collection on the second day was between Rs 36 and Rs 38 crore. Earnings on the third day were estimated at approximately Rs 26.60 crore. These are preliminary estimates from trade trackers.

In the release chart, Rahu was in the eighth house and Ketu in the second house. Based on this position, sudden fluctuations in collections were anticipated. This change is reflected in the figures for the first three days.

For now, it's clear that the film's strong opening, subsequent decline in earnings, and the questions raised about women and violence on August 28th largely align with ABP Live's astrological analysis. The focus will now be on the film's release between September 1st and 3rd.

FAQs

1. How much did "Toxic" earn on its first day?

According to initial trade tracker estimates, the film earned a net collection of approximately ₹101.10 crore (₹101.10 crore) on its opening day in India.

2. What is the controversy surrounding "Toxic"?

Questions are being raised about the film's portrayal of women, its violent scenes, and the role of the CBFC.

3. What did ABP Live predict?

An analysis published on August 26th predicted that controversy would escalate around August 28th, regarding the story, violence, and female characters.

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