Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Remedies: respect workers, donations, peepal worship, Hanuman Chalisa.

Palmistry: You can learn about the influence of Saturn by looking at the palm of your hand, according to palmistry. The Mount of Saturn, located below the middle finger, along with the Fate Line, is believed to reveal several auspicious and inauspicious signs. Often, when work starts getting delayed, unnecessary struggles increase or sudden financial difficulties arise, people wonder whether they are going through the effects of Shani Sade Sati or Dhaiya. However, not everyone has accurate birth-chart details or knows their exact birth time. According to palmistry, you do not necessarily need to consult a horoscope to understand Saturn's influence. The lines and mounts on your palms are traditionally believed to indicate whether Saturn is favourable or creating obstacles in your life.

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Where Is The Mount Of Saturn Located In The Palm?

Keep your palm open and straight. The longest finger in the middle of your hand is known as the middle finger, or Madhyama, in palmistry. The slightly raised area directly below the middle finger is known as the Mount of Saturn (Shani Parvat). According to palmistry, the shape, colour and lines appearing on this mount are believed to indicate whether a person will receive support from fate or face repeated challenges in life.

4 Signs Of A Favourable Saturn

If the following features are present on your palm, palmistry considers them signs of a favourable Saturn:

Sightly Raised And Clear Mount

If the area below the middle finger is neither sunken nor excessively raised, but has a moderate elevation and appears slightly pink, it is traditionally considered favourable. People with this feature are believed to be hardworking, patient and fair-minded.

Straight And Clear Fate Line

If a thin and distinct line begins from the lower portion of the palm near the wrist and travels clearly towards the Mount of Saturn without major interruptions, palmistry associates it with success achieved through one's own efforts.

Trident Or Square Mark

A trident-like mark on the Mount of Saturn is traditionally considered a sign of Raj Yoga. Similarly, a square mark is believed to act as a protective sign, helping a person overcome major difficulties or situations that could damage their reputation.

Things Get Done On Time

According to palmistry, people with favourable Saturn may experience delays, but their work generally does not remain stuck forever. They are also believed to maintain respect and recognition in society.

Signs Of A Weak Or Inauspicious Saturn

According to palmistry, a weak Saturn is traditionally associated with allegations, legal complications and financial losses. Some of the signs said to indicate this include:

Sunken Mount Of Saturn

If the area below the middle finger appears completely flat or sunken, it is considered a sign of struggle.

Such people are traditionally believed to have to work extremely hard without always receiving the full results of their efforts.

Crosses Or A Web Of Lines

If the Mount of Saturn contains a network of intersecting lines or a prominent cross-shaped mark, palmistry considers it an unfavourable sign.

It is believed that such people may face sudden financial burdens, including debt, while plans that appear to be progressing may encounter obstacles at the last moment.

Broken Fate Line

If the Fate Line is broken at several points or appears chain-like, it is traditionally associated with repeated interruptions in one's career and concerns regarding job stability.

Black Mole

A black mole appearing on the Mount of Saturn is traditionally considered an unfavourable sign and is associated in palmistry with concerns related to health and reputation.

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What To Do If Saturn Appears Weak In Your Palm?

Saturn is traditionally known as the 'giver of the results of one's actions' (Karmaphal Data). Therefore, according to these beliefs, one's everyday actions are considered more important than expensive gemstones or elaborate rituals. Respect Workers And The Underprivileged . Do not deny others their rightful share. Treat domestic workers, sanitation workers and labourers with respect and make sure they receive their wages on time.

Serve The Peepal Tree

On Saturday evening, devotees may light a four-wick lamp containing mustard oil near a Peepal tree as part of the traditional remedy. Donate On Saturday , Items such as black sesame seeds, blankets, urad dal and footwear may be donated to people in need on Saturday.

Recite Hanuman Chalisa

The Hanuman Chalisa may be recited regularly on Tuesdays and Saturdays. According to traditional belief, devotees of Lord Hanuman are protected from the adverse effects of Saturn.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on traditional beliefs and available information. ABP Live does not confirm or endorse these beliefs. Readers are advised to consult an appropriate expert before acting upon any such information.