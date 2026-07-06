Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Traditional remedies suggested for other signs during this period.

In Vedic astrology, Shani Dev (Saturn) is regarded as the planet of justice and karma, rewarding people according to their actions. Whenever Saturn changes its movement, its effects are believed to influence all 12 zodiac signs, making it one of the most significant astrological events of the year. On July 27, 2026, Saturn will turn retrograde (Vakri) in Pisces, marking an important planetary transition. While this phase may bring challenges for some, astrologers believe it could prove highly beneficial for Leo, Libra and Pisces, bringing opportunities for career advancement, financial growth and personal success.

What Is Shani Vakri?

A planet is said to be retrograde when it appears to move backward in the sky from Earth's perspective. Although the planet does not actually reverse its direction, this optical phenomenon is considered astrologically significant. Saturn's retrograde period is believed to intensify its influence, making the results of one's past actions more evident.

Leo: Financial Growth And Business Success

For Leo, Saturn's retrograde in the eighth house may strengthen financial prospects.

Long-pending money or ancestral property matters could move in your favor.

Business owners may receive a profitable overseas deal or enter a rewarding partnership.

Ongoing physical and mental stress may gradually ease, bringing renewed energy.

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Libra: Promotion And Victory Over Obstacles

Saturn's retrograde in the sixth house is considered favorable for Libra natives.

Working professionals may receive promotions, recognition or greater responsibilities.

Those preparing for government jobs or dealing with legal matters may see positive progress.

Social reputation may improve, while students could secure admission to their preferred institutions.

Pisces: Career Recognition And Desired Transfer

Since Saturn will be retrograde in Pisces, natives of this sign may experience its strongest impact.

Your work may earn appreciation from seniors, strengthening your professional position.

A long-awaited transfer to your preferred location could become possible.

The period is also considered favorable for long-term investments and future financial planning.

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Remedies To Reduce The Effects Of Retrograde Saturn

If your zodiac sign is not among the three highlighted signs, traditional beliefs recommend the following remedies to seek Saturn's blessings:

Light a mustard oil lamp beneath a Peepal tree on Saturday evenings.

Donate black sesame seeds, black urad dal or an umbrella to someone in need on Saturdays.

Chant the mantra "Om Sham Shanaishcharaya Namah" 108 times daily to seek Shani Dev's blessings.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein