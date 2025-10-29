Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroPisces Daily Horoscope (30 October, 2025): New Opportunities And Harmony Mark A Promising Turn

Pisces Daily Horoscope (30 October, 2025): New Opportunities And Harmony Mark A Promising Turn

A rewarding period unfolds for Pisceans with growing respect, career prospects, and restored relationships, all guided by wisdom and thoughtful action.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 08:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pisces Horoscope: Pisces is symbolised by the fish, representing duality, fluidity, and deep emotional currents. Governed by Neptune, the planet of dreams and spirituality, Pisceans are often described as intuitive, empathetic, and imaginative beings with a profound connection to the unseen realms. Your horoscope offers a roadmap for navigating life's ebbs and flows, providing valuable foresight into career, relationships, health, and personal growth. With its emphasis on intuition and sensitivity, the horoscope encourages individuals to embrace their inner wisdom, trust their instincts, and explore the depths of their emotions.

Pisces Daily Horoscope (October 29):

For Pisces natives, this is a phase of rising prestige and enhanced reputation. Your hard work and sincerity will begin to earn you the respect and admiration of those around you. Paying close attention to the advice and guidance of elders or mentors will prove particularly beneficial, as their insights can help you make the right decisions in both professional and personal matters.

In business, pending plans and projects will finally start gaining momentum, opening doors to progress and stability. Those seeking employment or new career opportunities may come across a promising offer that matches their skills and ambitions. On the personal front, efforts to resolve misunderstandings or conflicts within the family will succeed, strengthening your emotional connections and bringing peace to domestic life.

You might also receive happy news from a relative living abroad, adding joy to the atmosphere at home. If you’re considering investing money in a new venture or plan, it’s important to carefully review all policies, terms, and conditions before committing. Overall, this is a time of recognition, renewal, and steady advancement — where thoughtful choices and emotional maturity will lead you toward lasting fulfillment and success.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 29 Oct 2025 08:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pisces Horoscope Today Pisces Daily Horoscope Pisces Horoscope Horoscope Prediction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Won’t Give Up’: Delhi Minister Sirsa Defends Cloud Seeding Trials, Reveals Costs Amid AAP’s Attacks—EXCLUSIVE
‘Won’t Give Up’: Delhi Minister Defends Cloud Seeding Trials, Reveals Costs—EXCLUSIVE
West Bengal
‘Tie Up BJP Leaders If... ’: Abhishek Banerjee On SIR & NRC; Blames BJP, EC For Spreading Panic In Bengal
‘Tie Up BJP Leaders If... ’: Abhishek Banerjee On SIR & NRC; Blames BJP, EC For Spreading Panic In Bengal
Election 2025
From ‘Dance For Votes’ To ‘Local Goon’: Bihar Polls Turn Personal Between BJP And Congress
From ‘Dance For Votes’ To ‘Local Goon’: Bihar Polls Turn Personal Between BJP And Congress
States
Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Case: CCTV Footage Debunks Murder Theory, Shows Solo Check-In
Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Case: CCTV Footage Debunks Murder Theory, Shows Solo Check-In
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: President Draupadi Murmu set to take historic Rafale flight from Ambala air base
Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica; 10 dead, 6 lakh evacuated, strongest storm in 174 years
Breaking: Indian-origin businessman Darshan Singh shot dead outside home in Canada
Rahul Gandhi to share stage with Tejashwi Yadav for first time since Bihar poll dates announced
Yalgar March Maharashtra: Thousands of farmers protest at Nagpur border demanding loan waiver in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget