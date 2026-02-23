Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pisces Horoscope Tomorrow, February 24, 2026: Control Anger And Avoid Major New Beginnings

Pisces Horoscope Tomorrow, February 24, 2026: Control Anger And Avoid Major New Beginnings

Emotional intensity increases while business remains steady. Control anger, prioritise health and avoid launching new ventures.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 06:50 PM (IST)

Pisces Horoscope: Pisces is symbolised by the fish, representing duality, fluidity, and deep emotional currents. Governed by Neptune, the planet of dreams and spirituality, Pisceans are often described as intuitive, empathetic, and imaginative beings with a profound connection to the unseen realms. Your horoscope offers a roadmap for navigating life's ebbs and flows, providing valuable foresight into career, relationships, health, and personal growth. With its emphasis on intuition and sensitivity, the horoscope encourages individuals to embrace their inner wisdom, trust their instincts, and explore the depths of their emotions.

Pisces Daily Horoscope (February 24):

Heightened emotions may significantly influence reactions and decision-making during this period, making conscious self-control especially important. When feelings run strong—whether excitement, frustration, or sensitivity—responses can become intensified. Taking a brief pause before speaking or acting allows you to respond thoughtfully rather than react impulsively. Maintaining composure helps prevent unnecessary misunderstandings or conflicts that could otherwise arise from momentary emotional surges.

 

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Business activities, however, continue steadily. Professional matters progress without significant disruption, offering reassurance amid personal fluctuations. Support from children provides encouragement and emotional grounding, reinforcing resilience during intense moments.

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Launching entirely new ventures or initiatives is not advisable at this stage. Instead, focus on consolidating existing commitments and refining ongoing projects. Thoughtful evaluation prevents overextension and preserves resources. Anger management becomes particularly important; measured responses foster harmony and protect relationships. By channelling emotional energy into constructive action and maintaining restraint, stability can be preserved. Patience and self-awareness transform turbulence into growth, ensuring steady progress without unnecessary risks.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 06:50 PM (IST)
