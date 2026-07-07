Today is Kalashtami, marked by the Saptami Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha. It's a day when the worship of Kaal Bhairav and Hanuman coincides.
Panchang Today, July 7, 2026: Worship Lord Kaal Bhairav During This Auspicious Muhurat, Check Complete Panchang
Panchang, July 7, 2026: Today marks Ashadha Krishna Saptami and Ashtami. Check Abhijit Muhurat, Rahukaal, sunrise, moon timings, auspicious and inauspicious periods, and simple remedies for the day.
- Kalashtami coincides with Hanuman worship on July 7, 2026.
- Panchang details, auspicious timings, and planetary positions presented.
- Horoscopes forecast varied fortunes across all twelve zodiac signs.
- Solutions involve specific deity offerings for planetary relief.
Today is Tuesday, the Saptami Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the month of Ashadha. On this day of Kalashtami, the worship of Kaal Bhairav and Hanuman coincides. Both are incarnations of Lord Shiva. Worshiping Kaal Bhairav can provide relief from all life's difficulties. Hanuman's blessings, on the other hand, ward off all troubles. Today's fast: On Kalashtami, offer Imarti to Kalbhairav and recite the Kala Bhairavashtak. It is believed that this will ensure a steady decline in happiness and prosperity.
Panchang of July 7, 2026 (Hindi Panchang 7 July 2026)
- Tithi - Saptami (July 6, 2026, 1:47 pm - July 7, 2026, 1:24 pm)
- Day- Tuesday
- Nakshatra- Uttara Bhadrapada
- Yoga- Shobhan, Sarvarsa Siddhi Yoga
- Sunrise – 5:54 am
- Sunset - 07:13 pm
- Moonrise – 11:52 pm
- Moonset - 11:55 am, July 8
- Moon sign- Pisces
Chaughadiya Muhurta
- Morning Choghadiya - 8:58 am - 2:10 pm
- Evening Chaughadiya - 8:39 pm - 9:54 pm
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Rahukaal And inauspicious Time (Today's Rahukaal)
- Rahukaal - 3:54 pm - 5:39 pm
- Yamaganda period - 8:48 am - 10:42 am
- Gulika period - 12:26 pm - 2:10 pm
- Adal Yoga - 5:29 am - 4:24 pm
- Panchak - all day
Planetary Position (Grah Gochar 7 July 2026)
- Sun- Gemini
- Moon - Pisces
- Mars-Taurus
- Mercury- Cancer
- Jupiter- Gemini
- Venus- Gemini
- Saturn- Pisces
- Rahu- Aquarius
- Ketu-Leo
ALSO READ | Kalashtami 2026: Date, Puja Timings, Rituals And Powerful Mantra To Seek Lord Kaal Bhairav's Blessings
Horoscope for July 7, 2026
This horoscope is according to Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Astrology Institute, Jaipur Jodhpur.
Today's Lucky Color
Orange color is auspicious.
Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is special about today, July 7, 2026?
What are the benefits of worshipping Kaal Bhairav and Hanuman today?
Worshipping Kaal Bhairav can provide relief from life's difficulties. Hanuman's blessings are also believed to ward off all troubles.
Is there a specific remedy for Shani Dosha mentioned for today?
Yes, to remove Shani Dosha, one should offer jasmine oil to Lord Hanuman. Additionally, black sesame seeds should be offered to Kaal Bhairav.
What are the inauspicious times for July 7, 2026?
Rahukaal is from 3:54 pm to 5:39 pm. Other inauspicious periods include Yamaganda (8:48 am - 10:42 am) and Gulika (12:26 pm - 2:10 pm).