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English NewsAstroPanchang Today, July 7, 2026: Worship Lord Kaal Bhairav During This Auspicious Muhurat, Check Complete Panchang

Panchang Today, July 7, 2026: Worship Lord Kaal Bhairav During This Auspicious Muhurat, Check Complete Panchang

Panchang, July 7, 2026: Today marks Ashadha Krishna Saptami and Ashtami. Check Abhijit Muhurat, Rahukaal, sunrise, moon timings, auspicious and inauspicious periods, and simple remedies for the day.

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 03:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kalashtami coincides with Hanuman worship on July 7, 2026.
  • Panchang details, auspicious timings, and planetary positions presented.
  • Horoscopes forecast varied fortunes across all twelve zodiac signs.
  • Solutions involve specific deity offerings for planetary relief.

Today is Tuesday, the Saptami Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the month of Ashadha. On this day of Kalashtami, the worship of Kaal Bhairav ​​and Hanuman coincides. Both are incarnations of Lord Shiva. Worshiping Kaal Bhairav ​​can provide relief from all life's difficulties. Hanuman's blessings, on the other hand, ward off all troubles. Today's fast: On Kalashtami, offer Imarti to Kalbhairav ​​and recite the Kala Bhairavashtak. It is believed that this will ensure a steady decline in happiness and prosperity. 

Panchang of July 7, 2026 (Hindi Panchang 7 July 2026)

  • Tithi - Saptami (July 6, 2026, 1:47 pm - July 7, 2026, 1:24 pm)
  • Day- Tuesday
  • Nakshatra- Uttara Bhadrapada
  • Yoga- Shobhan, Sarvarsa Siddhi Yoga
  • Sunrise – 5:54 am
  • Sunset - 07:13 pm
  • Moonrise – 11:52 pm
  • Moonset - 11:55 am, July 8
  • Moon sign- Pisces

Chaughadiya Muhurta

  • Morning Choghadiya -   8:58 am - 2:10 pm 
  • Evening Chaughadiya -  8:39 pm - 9:54 pm

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Rahukaal And inauspicious Time (Today's Rahukaal)

  • Rahukaal - 3:54 pm - 5:39 pm
  • Yamaganda period - 8:48 am - 10:42 am
  • Gulika period - 12:26 pm - 2:10 pm
  • Adal Yoga - 5:29 am - 4:24 pm
  • Panchak - all day

Planetary Position (Grah Gochar 7 July 2026)

  • Sun- Gemini
  • Moon - Pisces
  • Mars-Taurus
  • Mercury- Cancer
  • Jupiter- Gemini
  • Venus- Gemini
  • Saturn- Pisces
  • Rahu- Aquarius
  • Ketu-Leo

ALSO READ | Kalashtami 2026: Date, Puja Timings, Rituals And Powerful Mantra To Seek Lord Kaal Bhairav's Blessings

Horoscope for July 7, 2026

This horoscope is according to Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Astrology Institute, Jaipur Jodhpur.

Aries​

Tomorrow, business will bring good financial gains, and you may receive significant benefits from an influential person. Students will find success and enjoy quality time with family.

Taurus

Long-pending career tasks will be completed, and the day will be auspicious for lawyers and professionals. Health will improve, and there will be happiness in love and family life.

Gemini

Business will be profitable, but workload will be heavy and new responsibilities may arise at work. Students will receive support, and there are chances of a religious trip with family.

Cancer

Your reputation in business will increase, and important career decisions will be in your favor. Singles may receive marriage proposals, and you will enjoy quality time with your family.

Leo

Business will bring good profits, and married life will remain harmonious. Pending tasks at work will be completed, but it's important to be careful about your eating habits.

Virgo

New opportunities will emerge in jobs and business, and unemployed people are likely to find good jobs. Students will find success in their education and their connections with influential people will increase.

Libra​

Your financial situation will strengthen, and you may encounter auspicious opportunities related to property or a new business. Those with connections abroad will benefit, and old problems will be resolved.

Scorpio

Old investments will yield profits, and property disputes may be resolved in your favor. Students will receive support from teachers and enjoy quality time with family.

Sagittarius

Business will be profitable, but unexpected expenses may increase, so pay attention to your budget. Take care of your health and be friendly with your children.

Capricorn

Luck will be on your side, and pending work and business tasks will be completed. There are chances of a job change, and you may plan a trip with your family.

Aquarius

Work will be completed on time, and those involved in the arts, media, and politics will receive recognition. Interest in spirituality will increase, and chronic health problems will be relieved.

Pisces

Businesses, especially those involved in jewelry and investments, can see significant profits. New contacts will be made, health will be good, and you will be interested in social service activities.

Today's solution

Offer jasmine oil to Lord Hanuman and black sesame seeds to Kaal Bhairav. This will remove Shani Dosha. 

Today's Lucky Color

Orange color is auspicious.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is special about today, July 7, 2026?

Today is Kalashtami, marked by the Saptami Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha. It's a day when the worship of Kaal Bhairav and Hanuman coincides.

What are the benefits of worshipping Kaal Bhairav and Hanuman today?

Worshipping Kaal Bhairav can provide relief from life's difficulties. Hanuman's blessings are also believed to ward off all troubles.

Is there a specific remedy for Shani Dosha mentioned for today?

Yes, to remove Shani Dosha, one should offer jasmine oil to Lord Hanuman. Additionally, black sesame seeds should be offered to Kaal Bhairav.

What are the inauspicious times for July 7, 2026?

Rahukaal is from 3:54 pm to 5:39 pm. Other inauspicious periods include Yamaganda (8:48 am - 10:42 am) and Gulika (12:26 pm - 2:10 pm).

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 03:04 PM (IST)
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