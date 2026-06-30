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English NewsAstroPanchang Today 30 July 2026: Auspicious Brahma Yoga Today Know The Tithi, Nakshatra, Rahu Kaal And Complete Panchang

Panchang Today 30 July 2026: Auspicious Brahma Yoga Today Know The Tithi, Nakshatra, Rahu Kaal And Complete Panchang

Panchang, July 1, 2026: Ashadha, the sacred month of Lord Vishnu, is underway. Check today's Abhijit Muhurta, Rahukaal, Moon timings, auspicious timings, and remedies.

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 02:30 PM (IST)
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  • Ashadha month promotes charity; consult auspicious timings and horoscopes.

Hindi Panchang, June 30, 2026: Today is Tuesday, the Pratipada Tithi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the month of Ashadha. The month of Ashadha is also associated with the beginning of the rainy season, and therefore, it is considered a time of balance between nature and spiritual practice. Donating umbrellas, food, and clothes is considered auspicious during the month of Ashadha. 

Today, Tuesday, is the conjunction of Brahma Yoga. Therefore, worship Bajrangbali with full rituals. It is believed that this will bring an end to all the problems in life. 

Panchang Of June 30, 2026 (Hindi Panchang 30 June 2026)

  • Date - Pratipada ()
  • Day- Tuesday
  • Constellation- Poorvashadha
  • Yoga- Brahma Yoga
  • Sunrise – 5:54 am
  • Sunset - 07:13 pm
  • Moonrise - 08:03 pm
  • Moonset- No
  • Moon sign- Sagittarius

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Chaughadiya Muhurta

  • Morning Choghadiya -   8:56 am - 2:09 pm
  • Evening Chaughadiya - 8:39 pm - 9:54 am

Rahukaal And Inauspicious Time (Today's Rahukaal)

  • Rahukaal - 3:54 pm - 5:39 pm
  • Yamaganda period - 8:56 am - 10:40 am
  • Gulika period - 12:25 pm - 2:09 pm

Planetary Position (Grah Gochar 30 June 2026)

  • Sun- Gemini
  • Moon - Sagittarius
  • Mars-Taurus
  • Mercury- Cancer
  • Jupiter- Gemini
  • Venus- Gemini
  • Saturn- Pisces
  • Rahu- Aquarius
  • Ketu-Leo

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Horoscope for June 30, 2026

This horoscope is according to Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Astrology Institute, Jaipur Jodhpur.

Aries: Luck will be on your side, and there will be good opportunities for progress in business and employment. Students and young people should remain cautious as they move forward.

Taurus: Exercise restraint in your speech and behavior; haste can be detrimental. Exercise caution and patience in business and work.

Gemini: Partnerships and teamwork are likely to yield significant benefits. Cooperation will bring success in both family and career.

Cancer: Respect and new opportunities are possible at work. It will also be important to pay attention to your health and family responsibilities.

Leo: Monetary gains and new business opportunities are possible. Maintain balance in relationships and emotions.

Virgo: Be cautious about your health and financial matters. Caution is necessary in matters of financial transactions and trust.

Libra : You will find support from friends and colleagues. Your strategy can bring success in your job and business.

Scorpio: Your reputation in business and career is likely to increase. Spending time with family and children will be beneficial.

Sagittarius: Teamwork and discipline will help you accomplish your tasks. Avoid arguments and haste.

Capricorn: Control your expenses and increase your focus on work. Maintaining restraint in your speech and behavior will be beneficial.

Aquarius: New opportunities may arise in your income and career. Working in a planned manner will lead to success.

Pisces: A career change could prove beneficial. Proceeding with patience and understanding will yield positive results.

Today's solution

Donate a red flag to a Hanuman temple. Recite the Hanuman Chalisa seven times and burn camphor throughout the house in the evening.

Today's Lucky Color 

Orange color is auspicious.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recommended solution and lucky color for June 30, 2026?

Donate a red flag to a Hanuman temple, recite Hanuman Chalisa seven times, and burn camphor in the evening. Orange is considered the auspicious color for today.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 02:30 PM (IST)
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Panchang Today Aaj Ka Panchang July 1 2026 Today Panchang July 1 2026
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