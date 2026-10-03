October Money Horoscope: These 4 Signs May Build Savings, 4 Could Face Expense Pressure

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mercury retrograde on Oct 24 demands careful financial review.

In October, the bigger question may not be how much money you earn, but how much you manage to save. According to astrology, planetary movements this month may influence income, expenses and savings differently for each zodiac sign. Jupiter will remain in Cancer until October 31 and is considered exalted in Cancer. Mars will also remain in Cancer and will enter Ashlesha Nakshatra on October 17. Venus will turn retrograde on October 3, while the Sun will enter Libra on October 17. Mercury will turn retrograde on October 24. On the last day of the month, October 31, Jupiter will enter Leo. So, what does October have in store for your finances?

October Money Horoscope 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

For Aries natives, opportunities to earn money may continue throughout October, but savings could come under pressure. Expenses related to home, vehicle, family or other essential requirements may increase. The planetary position suggests that you should keep unnecessary expenses under control. Avoiding impulsive purchases could help improve your financial situation towards the end of the month.

Taurus

October may remain favourable for Taurus when it comes to finances. Saturn's position in the house of gains indicates possibilities of regular income, benefits through employment or receiving money from previous efforts. Expenses will still be there, but maintaining a proper budget may help you retain more money.

Money-saving prospects: Good

Gemini

Jupiter's presence in the house of wealth may be significant for Gemini natives. There could be opportunities to increase both income and savings. Family-related expenses may continue, while Mars could bring some unexpected payments. However, overall, October may strengthen your financial position. There may also be possibilities of receiving delayed payments or earning additional income from another source.

Money-saving prospects: Strong

Cancer

Cancer natives may experience the combined influence of Jupiter and Mars during October. While opportunities to earn money may arise, expenses related to family, home and personal needs could also increase. The influence of Ketu on the house of wealth may create a situation where money gets spent soon after it comes in. Think carefully before making major purchases or financial commitments.

Leo

Leo natives may need to keep a particularly close watch on their expenses this month. The influence of Jupiter and Mars in the 12th house could lead to spending on travel, health, family or existing responsibilities. This does not necessarily indicate a lack of income, but expenses may move at a faster pace. Therefore, caution may be advisable before making major purchases or lending money.

Possibility of increased expenses: High

Virgo

Virgo may be among the zodiac signs with comparatively favourable financial prospects in October. Jupiter's position in the house of gains indicates possibilities of increased income, a new source of earnings or benefits from previous work. With activity in the house of wealth as well, there could be opportunities to save money along with earning it. However, avoid spending excessively on luxuries, hobbies or things bought mainly for show. Money-saving prospects: Very good

Libra

October may be an important month for Libra natives in terms of work and career. Income through employment or business may remain steady, although expenses could feel higher during the first half of the month. After October 24, Mercury will turn retrograde. Therefore, it may be advisable to carefully recheck payments, bills, contracts and financial transactions.

Scorpio

The beginning of October may be financially better for Scorpio natives, but expenses could increase during the second half of the month. Money may be spent on travel, online shopping, conveniences or old payments. Setting aside a portion of your income for savings as soon as you receive it could prove useful.

Possibility of increased expenses: Moderate to high

Sagittarius

Sagittarius natives may see good opportunities for income during October. Activity in the house of gains could bring benefits through employment, business, professional networks or old contacts. An unexpected major payment may still arise. However, there may be opportunities to convert earnings into savings during the month.

Money-saving prospects: Good

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Capricorn

For Capricorn natives, money may come through work and partnerships. Those involved in business may receive opportunities involving new clients or deals. However, Rahu's presence in the house of wealth may create some irregularity in both income and expenses.

Avoid putting money into highly attractive investment schemes or plans promising quick profits without proper research.

Aquarius

Aquarius natives may need to be particularly disciplined about their budget in October. The influence of Jupiter and Mars may bring attention to loans, payments and everyday expenses. With Saturn in the house of wealth, careful financial planning may become important. EMIs, loans and existing financial commitments could consume a significant portion of the monthly budget.

Expense pressure: High

Pisces

October may be somewhat challenging for Pisces natives from a savings perspective. Rahu's presence in the 12th house could bring unexpected expenses that were not part of the original plan. After October 24, pay extra attention to financial documents, investments, taxes, insurance and matters involving shared money. Avoid making financial decisions in haste, especially around the time Mercury turns retrograde.

Possibility of increased expenses: High

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Which Zodiac Signs May Be Able To Save More Money In October?

According to the planetary positions considered from the Moon sign, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo and Sagittarius may have better opportunities to convert their earnings into savings during October. On the other hand, Leo, Scorpio, Aquarius and Pisces may need to keep a closer eye on their expenses. For Aries and Cancer, money may come in, but expenses related to home and personal requirements could also remain high.

Important Dates To Watch In October 2026

One of the key dates to watch is October 24, when Mercury turns retrograde. On October 31, Jupiter will change signs and enter Leo. Therefore, towards the final week of the month, it may be advisable to carefully review documents, amounts and terms before making major financial decisions.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]