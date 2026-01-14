Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Makar Sankranti 2026: Rare Budhaditya Rajyog To Shower Luck On These Zodiac Signs

Makar Sankranti 2026 will witness a rare Budhaditya Rajyog after nearly 100 years, bringing wealth, success, and positive results for select zodiac signs.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 03:38 PM (IST)

Makar Sankranti today, is set to be astrologically significant as the Sun transits from Sagittarius into Capricorn. This celestial shift will not only mark the auspicious harvest festival but will also witness the formation of a rare Budhaditya Rajyog, making the day especially powerful for certain zodiac signs.

ALSO READ: Makar Sankranti 2025 Dos And Don’ts: Know What Scriptures Advise On This Auspicious Day

Rare Planetary Alignment After Nearly A Century

Today, both the Sun and Mercury will transit into Capricorn. The conjunction of these two planets will result in the formation of Budhaditya Yog. According to astrologer Anish Vyas, such a powerful Budhaditya Rajyog forming on Makar Sankranti is happening after nearly 100 years, making it a once-in-a-generation astrological event.

Budhaditya Yog To Favor Select Zodiac Signs

The Budhaditya Yog formed by the Sun and Mercury on Makar Sankranti is expected to bring positive results for many zodiac signs. However, three signs in particular are likely to experience exceptional benefits. These natives may see gains in wealth, career growth, and overall positivity.

Here’s a closer look at the lucky zodiac signs:

Aries

For Aries natives, Budhaditya Yog will form in the ninth house of the horoscope, strengthening luck and fortune. This period may bring success in career and business, along with chances of sudden financial gains. Social status and recognition are also expected to improve, making this a rewarding phase overall.

Virgo

For Virgo natives, the Budhaditya Yog will be formed in the fourth house. This is likely to enhance material comforts and luxuries. Family bonds may grow stronger, and harmony at home will increase. There are also strong indications of purchasing a vehicle or property. This period is considered favorable for starting new ventures.

Aquarius

Aquarius natives will see Budhaditya Yog forming in the eleventh house of income and gains. This alignment may open new avenues for earnings and bring profits from past investments. Financial growth is likely, along with improved mental stability and clarity during this phase.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Published at : 14 Jan 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
Makar Sankranti 2026 Budhaditya Rajyog Budhaditya Yog 2026 Zodiac Signs Benefits Makar Sankranti Astrology
