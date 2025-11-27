Libra enters a constructive and uplifting phase where determination and focused effort begin to show clear results. A strong desire to improve performance in the professional space motivates you to work more efficiently, and the effort you invest brings well-deserved success. College-going students find themselves receiving opportunities to work on new projects, helping them learn, explore, and build stronger academic foundations.

Support and guidance from elders prove invaluable, offering direction that helps your career move ahead with confidence. Long-pending government-related tasks finally reach completion, bringing relief and clearing space for fresh plans and responsibilities. You handle your duties with sincerity and commitment, earning the trust of those around you.

Friends play an important role during this phase, as their advice and suggestions turn out to be extremely beneficial. Their insights help you navigate decisions with clarity and avoid unnecessary obstacles.

Offering cardamom to Maa Kushmanda is believed to attract happiness and harmony into your life, strengthening the positive energy already surrounding you. With career advancement, resolved issues, academic progress, and meaningful support, Libra moves through a highly productive period filled with personal and professional growth.

