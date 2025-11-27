Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Libra Daily Horoscope (28 November, 2025): Career Growth Accelerates And Stalled Tasks Move Forward

Libra Daily Horoscope (28 November, 2025): Career Growth Accelerates And Stalled Tasks Move Forward

Support from elders, new academic opportunities, and long-pending approvals create a productive phase for Libra.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Libra Horoscope: Salutations, harmonious Libra! Your sign is all about balance, beauty, and diplomacy. Ruled by Venus, which is the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good, is capable at seeing all points of view, excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Your horoscope is your guide to finding equilibrium in your relationships and enhancing your aesthetic sensibilities.

Libra Daily Horocsope (November 28):

Libra enters a constructive and uplifting phase where determination and focused effort begin to show clear results. A strong desire to improve performance in the professional space motivates you to work more efficiently, and the effort you invest brings well-deserved success. College-going students find themselves receiving opportunities to work on new projects, helping them learn, explore, and build stronger academic foundations.

Support and guidance from elders prove invaluable, offering direction that helps your career move ahead with confidence. Long-pending government-related tasks finally reach completion, bringing relief and clearing space for fresh plans and responsibilities. You handle your duties with sincerity and commitment, earning the trust of those around you.

Friends play an important role during this phase, as their advice and suggestions turn out to be extremely beneficial. Their insights help you navigate decisions with clarity and avoid unnecessary obstacles.

Offering cardamom to Maa Kushmanda is believed to attract happiness and harmony into your life, strengthening the positive energy already surrounding you. With career advancement, resolved issues, academic progress, and meaningful support, Libra moves through a highly productive period filled with personal and professional growth.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 27 Nov 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
