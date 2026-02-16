Leo Horoscope: Salutations to the regal Leo! Your natural charisma, creative flair, and unwavering ambition make you the star of the zodiac. Blessed with high self-esteem, Lions know that they possess enviable traits, and they're proud of them. They don't believe in false modesty and will be the first to praise themselves for a job well done. Your horoscope is a spotlight that guides you in shining brightly while staying true to your noble heart.

Leo Daily Horoscope (February 17):

Leo individuals are likely to feel cheerful and emotionally uplifted, with a strong sense of progress in creating comfort and happiness within their personal life. Family members will stand firmly by their side, offering encouragement and a supportive presence during important decisions. There may also be opportunities to engage in religious or spiritual activities collectively as a family, strengthening emotional bonds and shared values. However, patience may waver at times, making it important to respond thoughtfully rather than react impulsively.

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Health-related concerns connected to the spouse could require attention and care, and sensitivity will help maintain harmony. Feelings of dissatisfaction or mild frustration might surface, potentially creating a tense atmosphere if not handled with maturity.

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Professionally, certain challenges may arise in the workplace, demanding focus, determination, and strategic action. Despite these hurdles, the support of friends will prove beneficial and motivating. Academic pursuits and educational efforts are favored, bringing encouraging results and reinforcing confidence in long-term aspirations.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]