Leo Daily Horoscope (November 24, 2025): Delayed Plans And Emotional Sensitivity In Family Matters

Leo Daily Horoscope (November 24, 2025): Delayed Plans And Emotional Sensitivity In Family Matters

Leos step into a phase that demands caution in movement, patience in planning and resilience within personal relationships.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 06:20 PM (IST)
Leo Horoscope: Salutations to the regal Leo! Your natural charisma, creative flair, and unwavering ambition make you the star of the zodiac. Blessed with high self-esteem, Lions know that they possess enviable traits, and they're proud of them. They don't believe in false modesty and will be the first to praise themselves for a job well done. Your horoscope is a spotlight that guides you in shining brightly while staying true to your noble heart. 

Leo Daily Horoscope (November 24):

For Leo individuals, the day carries an energy that requires careful handling, especially when it comes to travel. If you are heading out or using a vehicle, extra alertness becomes essential, as negligence could expose you to avoidable mishaps. Taking the safer route and avoiding unnecessary trips may help you maintain stability.

In business and professional affairs, making changes or restructuring your work setup may not yield favourable results at the moment. Even if a new plan or idea has been forming in your mind, the circumstances indicate that it is wiser to wait for a more suitable time rather than acting hastily. Patience will bring better clarity and stronger outcomes later.

On the family front, you may feel emotionally unsettled, as your views or suggestions might not receive the attention or appreciation you expect. This may lead to disappointment or a sense of being misunderstood by those closest to you. However, despite the emotional friction, there is also a possibility of relocating or initiating a change in living arrangements for the sake of the family’s comfort or future needs. This shift may require effort but could ultimately serve everyone’s long-term benefit. Overall, the phase calls for caution, patience and thoughtful emotional balance.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Leo Horoscope Today Leo Daily Horoscope Leo Horoscope Horoscope Prediction
