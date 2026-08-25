Kriti Sanon Controversy: September 2026 Could Bring Trouble For Big Stars And Brands, Know Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Official notices to actors signal stricter brand endorsement oversight.

A festival. An expensive ad. A big name in Bollywood, and a storm brewing on social media. Kriti Sanon could hardly have imagined that a jewelry ad created for Raksha Bandhan would land her in such controversy. In this ad, Kriti celebrates Rakshabandhan with her brother and then ties a Rakhi to her pet dog. Some found the image endearing. However, many users were outraged by her attire, the absence of a puja thali, and the way the festival was depicted.

The question isn't just about Kriti Sanon. The team behind the ad, the brand that approved it, and the entire campaign's philosophy are also under scrutiny.

But Will This Controversy End Here?

India's horoscope indicates a new controversy surrounding a prominent celebrity's past advertisement, false statement, or brand deal until September 2026. The issue may not be limited to social media trolling. In some cases, it could lead to ad removal, clarifications, and even government notices.

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Why Did Kriti's Advertisement Become A Controversy?

Kriti Sanon appeared in GIVA's Raksha Bandhan campaign wearing an off-white bralette-style blouse, cape, and draped skirt. In the ad, she ties a rakhi to her brother and then to her pet dog. Some social media users found her outfit inappropriate for the festival. Some questioned why items like a puja thali and tilak were missing from the ad. Pet lovers, on the other hand, said that pets are part of the family, so there's nothing wrong with including them in Raksha Bandhan. This means the controversy arose over what the ad makers probably saw as the least risky: depicting the festival in a modern way. This is where the Indian horoscope begins to be revealed.

What Is Going On In India's Horoscope

India's Independence Day horoscope is for August 15, 1947, at 12:00 midnight, New Delhi. The ascendant is Taurus. Leo is the fourth house for this ascendant. This house represents public sentiment, tradition, culture, and the prevailing atmosphere within the country. Ketu is currently in Leo. The Sun has also entered this sign, and Mercury has also been in this sign since August 22, 2026. Ketu often raises questions where everything previously appeared normal. The Sun is the planet of fame and reputation. Mercury represents advertising, media, social media, and messaging. Mercury is in the combust effect due to its proximity to the Sun. This simply means that a brand may want to say one thing, but the public may interpret it differently. A single item of clothing, a single line of dialogue, or a five-second scene can overshadow an entire advertisement.

Why Can Weak Mercury Increase Difficulties?

In India's horoscope, Mercury rules the second and fifth houses. The second house is associated with speech, money, and public speaking. The fifth house represents cinema, artists, entertainment, and creative pursuits. Now, this same Mercury is setting and transiting through the fourth house of public and cultural sentiment. Therefore, an artist's statement or advertisement may conflict with public sentiment. What may seem modern to the creative team may seem like a travesty of tradition to a segment of the audience. This combination suggests another possibility: a celebrity's old statement, combined with a new incident, could go viral again. People might ask, "You said one thing then, why are you doing something else now?"

The Lowly Venus And The World Of Glamour

The fifth house of India's horoscope is Virgo. Venus is currently transiting in this sign. In astrology, Virgo is considered the lowest sign of Venus. Venus is the planet of films, fashion, beauty, jewelry, female stars, and luxury brands. Kriti Sanon's current controversy also revolves around these same things: female celebrities, clothing, jewelry, and the beautiful packaging of advertising. Everything was shiny on the surface. The problem lay within the story. This is the effect of a weak Venus. Advertisements may be beautiful to look at, but they can fail to capture people's emotions.

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Why Is The Condition Of Mars Rahu A Big Warning?

India is currently under the influence of Rahu's subperiod during Mars' major period. This period will last from February 9, 2026, to February 27, 2027. In Bharat's horoscope, Mars rules the seventh house, associated with major business deals and external relations. It is placed in the second house, which represents wealth, language, and public image. Rahu is in Bharat's ascendant. Therefore, a major artist's brand deal can suddenly become controversial. Questions about what the artist said, what product they endorsed, and how much they received in return can be raised more frequently. Rahu is also known for bringing back old things in a new form. Therefore, a years-old advertisement can suddenly go viral and damage a star's current image.

The Matter Has Reached Shahrukh, Ajay And Tiger.

One indication of this has already emerged: Maharashtra's Food Safety Authority (FDA) has sent notices to Shah Rukh Khan , Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff. Authorities have asked the artists to remove the advertisements, stop further broadcasts, and provide information about their agreement with the brand. However, receiving a notice does not constitute a conviction. Responses from the artists and the company were not available at the time of this report. But it's clear that actors can no longer escape simply by claiming the brand created the ad. If their face is used, they will be questioned.

Which Brands Need To Be Cautious Till September?

The biggest threat is to those advertisements in which festivals, religion, family or Indian traditions are being shown in a new style. Fashion, beauty, jewelry, and luxury brands will also face close scrutiny. Furthermore, questions may arise about pan masala, cardamom, online gaming, betting apps, weight loss products, and companies making exaggerated health claims. Artists who have a significant disconnect between their personal image and the product they are promoting may also face difficulties.

How long is the danger high?

The most sensitive period is from August 24th to September 1st, 2026. Setting Mercury, Ketu, and weak Venus can turn an advertisement into a controversy. Venus enters Libra on September 2, 2026. After this, the situation related to fashion and branding will improve somewhat. However, a false statement could ignite a new fire while Mercury is in Leo. Mercury will move into Virgo after September 7. After this time, clarifications, changes to advertising, and handling losses may become easier. But after September 18th, Mars will enter Cancer, and then reactions to matters related to family, women, children, religion, and emotions may become sharp again.

Where Will The Next Controversy Emerge?

The Kriti Sanon case may calm down in a few days, but it has sparked a new debate. People aren't just looking at the star in the ad anymore. They're also looking at what it's selling, how the festival is portrayed, and whether the artist's image matches the product. India's horoscope suggests that by September, some big star or brand may face difficulties on this criterion. The next controversy may not start with a film, but with just a ten-second advertisement.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.