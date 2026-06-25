Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Devotees unable to attend Rath Yatra can gain blessings.

Watching live darshan, performing home puja, chanting mantras.

Reading Rath Yatra stories and performing charity brings blessings.

Every devotee desires to witness and participate in Lord Jagannath's world-famous Rath Yatra, which takes place in Puri, Odisha. Millions of devotees travel from far and wide to Puri to have the privilege of seeing Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Balabhadra, and sister Subhadra, and to pull the chariot.

However, sometimes, due to distance, time, or other reasons, not all devotees are able to participate in this sacred journey. According to religious beliefs, with true faith and devotion, one can attain the blessings of Lord Jagannath and the virtue of the Rath Yatra even while at home.

Remember Mahaprabhu By Watching Live Darshan

If you are unable to travel to Puri, view Lord Jagannath through live streaming or TV broadcasts of the Rath Yatra. While watching, keep your mind focused and meditate on Mahaprabhu. It is believed that a devout darshan also provides spiritual benefits to the devotee.

Perform Special Puja Of Lord Jagannath

During the Rath Yatra, install a picture or idol of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra in your home temple. Perform rituals in the morning and evening. Offer flowers, basil leaves, incense sticks, lamps, and offerings to the deity. Offering Khichdi, Dalma, Chhena Poda, or other homemade sattvik food to Mahaprabhu is considered auspicious.

ALSO READ | Astro Analysis | Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: Financial Luck Rises For These Zodiac Signs Under Lakshmi Narayan Yoga

Chant These Mantras

Chanting the name of Lord Jagannath during the Rath Yatra is considered especially fruitful. You can chant these mantras:

"Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Hare Hare.

Hare Rama Hare Rama, Rama Rama Hare Hare."

Regular chanting of mantras brings peace to the mind and positive energy flows in the house.

Bhajan-Kirtan Will Increase Devotion

Sing hymns and kirtans dedicated to Lord Jagannath with your family. Religious belief holds that wherever the Lord's name resonates, happiness, peace, and prosperity prevail. Bhajans and kirtans performed during the Rath Yatra are considered especially virtuous.

Read Or Listen To The Story Of Rath Yatra

Listen to or study the glories of Lord Jagannath, the significance of the Rath Yatra, and the mythological stories associated with it. This strengthens devotion and makes one feel spiritually closer to the Lord.

ALSO READ | Astro Analysis | 12 Signature Styles And What They Say About Your Personality

Be Sure To Do Charity

Religious scriptures emphasize the importance of charity during the Rath Yatra. Donate food, clothing, fruits, or other essential items to those in need, as per your capacity. This service is considered a dedication to Lord Jagannath and brings blessings.

What Benefits Do You Get?

According to religious beliefs, remembering Lord Jagannath, worshipping him, chanting mantras, and performing charitable acts during the Rath Yatra brings happiness, peace, and prosperity to life. Devotees also receive the Lord's special blessings. Therefore, if you are unable to travel to Puri, there's no need to despair. These measures, performed with true faith and devotion, can bring you closer to Lord Jagannath.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]