Is Shani Jayanti 2026 On May 16 Or 17? Know Exact Date, Puja Muhurat, Remedies And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shani Jayanti 2026 falls on May 16, coinciding with Saturday.

This rare Shanishchari Amavasya is considered highly auspicious for worship.

Rituals include mustard oil abhishek and offering black items.

Donations and reciting Shani Raksha Stotra bring blessings.

According to Hindu scriptures, Jyeshtha Amavasya is believed to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Shani. Saturday is considered especially dear to Shani Dev, and when Amavasya coincides with a Saturday, it is known as Shanishchari Amavasya, regarded as one of the most powerful and spiritually significant days.

In 2026, this rare alignment of Shani Jayanti and Saturday is taking place after many years, making it highly auspicious. Devotees believe that performing rituals and worship on this day can bring multiplied blessings and help reduce the malefic effects associated with Shani.

ALSO READ: Telugu Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Know Date, Rituals, Significance And Celebrations In South India

Shani Jayanti 2026 Date:

There has been some confusion regarding whether Shani Jayanti falls on May 16 or May 17. As per the Panchang, the Amavasya Tithi of Jyeshtha month will begin at 5:11 AM on May 16, 2026, and will end at 1:30 AM on May 17, 2026.

Based on the Udaya Tithi (sunrise timing), Shani Jayanti will be observed on May 16, 2026. Scriptures suggest that worship of Shani Dev is most effective after sunset, so devotees should perform rituals like oil offering and recitation of Shani Chalisa in the evening.

Shani Jayanti Puja Muhurat

The auspicious time for Shani worship will be between 7:05 PM and 8:23 PM.

Significance Of Shani Jayanti And Saturday

Religious texts like the Skanda Purana highlight the heightened importance of Shani Jayanti when it falls on a Saturday. It is believed that sincere actions performed on this day bring successful outcomes. Worship, charity, and offerings made to Shani Dev are said to help eliminate past sins and reduce karmic burdens.

Shanishchari Amavasya is also associated with relief from Pitru Dosha. For those experiencing Shani-related challenges in their horoscope, such as Sade Sati or Dhaiya, this day is considered ideal for performing remedies to invite positive changes.

Special Remedies For Shani Jayanti

Devotees are advised to perform abhishek of Shani Dev using mustard oil, a ritual traditionally performed by men. Women can participate through mental devotion but are advised not to touch the idol. Offerings such as black sesame seeds, incense, lamps, and fragrance are made to seek blessings and reduce life’s obstacles.

Donations hold special importance on this day. Giving items like black gram, iron, steel utensils, and black sesame seeds to the needy is believed to reduce the negative influence of Shani and increase virtue.

Those facing the effects of Sade Sati, Dhaiya, or Shani Dosha are encouraged to recite the Shani Raksha Stotra during worship. It is believed that this stotra was composed by King Dasharatha and can help mitigate adverse planetary effects.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]