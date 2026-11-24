Horoscope Tomorrow: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for tomorrow (November 25) for each sign.

Aries





Today may bring a few challenges and worries. You may remain concerned about a particular task. There are chances of financial losses in business, so be cautious while dealing with your business partner. Any negligence could lead to significant losses. Keep your speech under control and avoid unnecessary arguments. You may also receive some distressing news from your family.

Taurus





If you are planning to start something new today, this is a favourable time to do so. Business prospects look promising, and you may earn good profits. A major partnership could bring significant financial gains. Your health will remain stable. You may also gain rights over ancestral property.

Gemini





You need to remain cautious today, as you could become a victim of your opponents' conspiracies. Unnecessary arguments with senior officials at the workplace may cause stress and trouble. Your business associates may withdraw their support, creating difficulties in your professional life. There may also be concerns regarding your children's health.

Cancer





Today, you may plan an important project or venture. You could finalise a major business deal or agreement, which may require you to approach banks for a substantial loan. Despite some hectic activities, the day will be favourable. You will achieve success in your professional life, and your opponents may be defeated. Ongoing family disputes are also likely to come to an end.

Leo





You may remain concerned about your health today, and your condition could deteriorate. Do not hesitate to consult a doctor if required. Differences with colleagues at the workplace may create an unfavourable situation and lead to professional losses. Arguments may also arise between your parents and spouse. Avoid getting involved in family disputes and exercise restraint while speaking.

Virgo





You may be entrusted with the responsibility of an important task today. However, your opponents may try to create obstacles and disrupt your work. On the positive side, you are likely to receive significant support at the workplace, which could improve your financial condition. New sources of income may also emerge. There are chances of an auspicious or celebratory occasion in the family.

Libra





Today is favourable for starting a new venture or undertaking, and you are likely to achieve success. You may also receive substantial financial assistance from family members or friends, helping you restart a project that has been on hold. Auspicious occasions are likely in the family. However, your parents may experience health issues, so pay attention to their well-being.

Scorpio





Today, you may lay the foundation for a new venture or project. You could also receive an important offer at the workplace, which may help you overcome financial difficulties that have been troubling you for several days. Auspicious occasions are likely in the family. You may also plan a religious journey.

Sagittarius





Today may be filled with challenges, and health-related concerns could trouble you. Differences with your spouse may increase, leading to family-related stress. Avoid making major business decisions today. Be careful while sharing personal matters with family members, as someone may misuse your trust and you could feel betrayed.

Capricorn





Today is likely to be a wonderful and सुखद day for you. You may recover money that has been stuck for a long time. At the workplace, you could finalise a major property deal that may prove beneficial for your future plans. Financially, the day looks favourable. However, a lack of harmony may be visible within the family. Avoid joking about sensitive matters, as it could create problems. Maintain cordial relations with your spouse.

Aquarius





You may travel to another place today for a new work-related opportunity. Although you may face a few obstacles during the journey or while completing your task, you are likely to achieve your objective. Try to resolve an old dispute that has been hindering your progress. An auspicious occasion may take place in the family. You may also need to consider relocating with your spouse and children.

Pisces





Today will be an important day for you. You may succeed in resolving a long-standing dispute. You could also make a significant financial investment or save a substantial amount for your future, helping secure your financial stability. Avoid lending a large sum of money to anyone in business matters today. A lack of harmony within the family may lead to disagreements. Be careful while discussing or criticising your in-laws in front of your spouse, as it could create serious problems in your relationship.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]