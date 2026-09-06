Aries

The day is likely to be favourable for those engaged in business. If you have been waiting for a long time to start some of your plans, you can now go ahead with them. Those in a relationship may become suspicious of their partner because of a third person, which could lead to an argument. You will be happy to receive income from more than one source, but make sure to consult an experienced person before making a major investment.

Taurus

The day is likely to bring mixed results. You will also participate in social activities. At work, you will remain focused on all your tasks, but some opponents may try to overpower you, so you need to be cautious. You may feel slightly disturbed because a pending task was not completed on time. Avoid having excessive expectations from your children, as they may fail to meet them.

Gemini

The day will bring an increase in your respect and reputation. Avoid revealing your thoughts and personal matters to outsiders. The day is likely to be favourable for those investing money in the stock market. Your humble nature will further enhance your respect among others. You may receive some good news from someone close to you. Avoid seeking advice from outsiders regarding family matters, as they may later make fun of you.

Cancer

The day will bring opportunities for progress. You may have to face a major challenge at work. Students will need to work extremely hard in their examinations to achieve success. The atmosphere around you will remain pleasant, which will keep you cheerful. However, you may discuss something that has been troubling you with those close to you. Concerns regarding your child's career may continue to bother you.

Leo

The day will allow you to work according to your wishes. If you have a property-related dispute pending in court, you may emerge victorious. Those employed should not feel anxious if they are given a new responsibility; instead, they should handle it confidently. There may be some tension between married couples over an issue, so avoid getting into unnecessary arguments. If you have been worried about your child, your concerns may ease today.

Virgo

You will feel energetic and will be very careful while dealing with money. Avoid lending money to anyone, as there is a strong possibility that you may not get it back. Those engaged in business should preferably take important decisions with the help of senior family members. You may shop for things needed by your family. Instead of wasting your energy on unnecessary matters, it would be better to focus completely on your work.

Libra

The day may be marked by laziness, so stay focused on your work to avoid problems. You will also actively participate in religious activities, which may bring you mental peace. If a disagreement arises at work, deal with it patiently and calmly. You may need advice regarding your business, which you can seek from an experienced person. If your child has been facing difficulties in education, you may be able to resolve them by speaking with their teachers.

The day is likely to bring mixed results. If any government-related work has been pending for a long time, it may finally be completed. Those working in media and marketing are likely to earn good profits. If there has been an ongoing dispute in your married life, it may also be resolved. You may meet a relative after a long time. Avoid giving unsolicited advice to others.

Sagittarius

The day will be suitable for planning investment-related strategies. Unmarried people may receive news of a new addition to their lives. You may be rewarded at work for a good performance. Businesspeople are likely to be delighted after receiving a major order. You may remain concerned about a friend's health. Keep your rising expenses under control; otherwise, your savings may be depleted and create financial difficulties.

Capricorn

The day is likely to be favourable for your career. You may receive income from more than one source, which will make you happy. You will also pay attention to the maintenance and upkeep of your home. With the advice of family members, you may begin a new venture. Those in a relationship may have an argument with their partner because of an outsider. Some unexpected expenses may arise, forcing you to spend money even if you do not want to.

Aquarius

The day may bring several challenges. You may face obstacles at work, which could leave you worried. A heavy workload will keep you busy, causing you to forget a promise made to a family member. However, if you have been facing problems at home, you may be able to resolve them with the help of senior family members. Salaried professionals may receive some good news.

Pisces

The day is likely to be excellent for matters related to property. Your closeness with blood relatives will increase, and you may also hear some good news. Maintain harmony in family matters to avoid unnecessary problems. You need to cut down on your increasing expenses; otherwise, your budget may go out of control. It would be better to plan your spending. If you are planning a trip with friends, drive carefully and remain cautious on the road.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]