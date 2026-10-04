Horoscope Tomorrow: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for tomorrow (October 5 ) for each

Aries

Today is likely to bring a major responsibility your way. You will get an opportunity to spend some time with your family members, which may also help resolve family issues. You may begin work on a new house, for which you could borrow a substantial amount of money. A dispute over ancestral property is possible. You should avoid getting angry unnecessarily over trivial matters.

Taurus

Today may bring some ups and downs in your professional life. Do not postpone any investment plans until tomorrow. You will need to maintain peace and harmony in your family life. If you are employed, do not ignore your boss's instructions, otherwise you could make a major mistake. Avoid depending on others to complete your work. You may receive some good news from your children. Your mind may remain occupied with various distractions.

Gemini







Today will bring improvement in your artistic abilities and skills. You will actively participate in creative activities. You may receive a government tender that could help improve your business. Avoid finalising any deal in a partnership. Your positive thinking will impress your boss. If you had applied for a loan for a property, there is a possibility that it may be approved.

Cancer

Today is likely to bring mixed results. You may become careless about your work, which could cause a significant loss in business. You will need to strengthen your confidence if you want to achieve your goals. If you are involved in a family business, it would be better to consult your brothers before making important decisions. You may gain financially through someone from your in-laws' side.

Leo

Today is likely to be an average day. Your boss will appreciate your work. You will receive the full benefits of government schemes. You may plan a major investment for your child's future. You could have an argument with your spouse over an issue, but avoid allowing it to drag on. Be careful while using vehicles.

Virgo

Today is likely to bring mixed results. Do not neglect your health. Your child will live up to your expectations. A competitive spirit will remain strong within you. Those working in politics should avoid postponing their tasks. You will succeed in your efforts to expand your business. You may meet an old friend after a long time. At the workplace, a colleague who appears to be a friend may turn out to be an adversary.

Libra

Today is likely to be an ordinary day. You may meet some new people. You could consider purchasing property with your future in mind. You will feel a sense of love and cooperation. If you have been experiencing a stomach-related problem, it may worsen. Do not trust a stranger with financial matters. Your efforts to try something new may bear fruit. Some problems may arise in your married life.

Scorpio

Today is likely to be full of challenges. You need to stay away from mental stress. You will achieve good success in your career. If you have been carrying debt, you will make efforts to repay a significant portion of it. With the blessings of your parents, a pending task may finally be completed. You may need advice from senior family members to resolve domestic matters.

Sagittarius

Today indicates favourable prospects regarding property. Your material comforts and luxuries may increase. You will try to fulfil a promise made to a family member. You will spend some enjoyable time with young children. Preparations for an auspicious family function may begin. A legal matter could create problems for you because of your negligence. You may receive good news from a relative living far away.

Capricorn

Today calls for careful decision-making. Avoid rushing into anything. You may come across some good opportunities in business. Do not make any decisions in haste. Students will get relief from intellectual and mental pressure. An old friend may bring you an investment-related plan. If your child has been facing problems at work, they may consider making a career change.

Aquarius

Today is likely to be financially favourable. You may benefit through some new contacts. Whatever financial decisions you make could bring positive results. You may also plan to renovate or redecorate your home. There could be a disagreement with a family member, but avoid saying anything that might hurt their feelings. Those looking for a job may come across a good opportunity.

Pisces

Today will bring positive results. You will show considerable enthusiasm towards your work. Your confidence will remain strong. You will also focus on personal growth, but do not neglect your diet, as an old health problem could resurface. You may get an opportunity to meet some influential or special people. You may also plan a trip or outing.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]