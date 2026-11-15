Horoscope Tomorrow: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for tomorrow (November 16) for each sign.

Aries





You will be busy with some pending tasks from the morning, which may require considerable running around. At the workplace, you may receive money from more than one source, strengthening your financial position. However, unnecessary worries may distract you from your work and create difficulties. You may have to travel away from home for some work. An argument with a family member is possible due to your short-tempered nature.

Taurus





Today, you may meet a stranger who could prove beneficial to you in the future. Those in love may start a new venture for their partner. You may develop an interest in something new and discover your hidden talents. Senior family members will fully support you in your work, but make sure you do not hurt anyone's feelings. You will spend the evening with your family members.

Gemini





If you are involved in a property-related legal dispute, you may emerge victorious and easily help a family member. Salaried professionals may receive an attractive job offer from another company with a better income package. With the help of friends, an important task will be completed today, bringing you relief. If you have been experiencing disagreements with your spouse, they may come to an end today. The evening will be spent on religious activities.

Cancer





You may feel worried due to a sudden deterioration in your spouse's health and might have to rush around for assistance. If you attend a function, be mindful of your words, as people may form a negative impression of you. The day will remain average for salaried professionals and businesspeople. You may receive income from new sources and introduce new plans at your workplace. In the evening, a friend may bring you a gift.

Leo





Salaried professionals will experience good career growth and may also receive news of a promotion. Those involved in import-export businesses with foreign countries may get an opportunity to finalise a major deal. Students will experience improved concentration, leading to better academic results. If you seek help from your siblings today, they will certainly support you. You may plan a pilgrimage with your family members. The evening will be spent with younger children at home.

Virgo





Some unnecessary expenses may create difficulties for you. At the workplace, you need to understand the strategies of your opponents and defeat them with your intelligence and wisdom. If you were worried about your financial situation, it will improve compared to before. You must fulfil a promise made to your child, or they may become upset with you. Investing money in a suitable scheme would be beneficial, so consider making investments wholeheartedly. In the evening, you will have an important conversation with your spouse.

Libra





You will make significant progress in your professional field, and new avenues of income may also open up. Your ideas will impress senior officials, and children may bring you some good news. You will earn recognition through creative work. You may meet influential people who could prove beneficial to you. If you have been suffering from a health-related problem, you may experience relief today. The evening will be spent at a religious place.

Scorpio





You will try to complete your pending tasks. You may sit with your family members and express a personal wish. If you are careless at work, you may face difficulties later. Your spouse will provide you with considerable support and companionship. If you were thinking of trying your hand at a new venture, today could be a good opportunity. However, an argument with your spouse over a particular matter may cause mental stress.

Sagittarius





Your expenses may increase, but good income will keep you stress-free today. You may discuss an auspicious family event with senior members at home, making everyone happy. Ongoing disagreements with siblings will be resolved, and everyone will spend quality time together. If you have made a mistake at work earlier, you must take steps to correct it. The evening will be spent enjoying yourself with friends.

Capricorn





You will certainly do good for yourself as well as others. Today, you may get an opportunity to attend a social event and earn recognition. Instead of spending time sitting with colleagues at the workplace, it would be better to focus on your work. An outsider may cause disagreements in your domestic life. You will receive full support from family members, but avoid making false promises to anyone. In the evening, you may visit a temple and seek blessings.

Aquarius





You may hear something good from a friend. If you are planning to purchase property, independently verify all its legal and physical aspects before proceeding. You will feel inclined towards religious activities and may also donate a portion of your money to charitable causes. Salaried professionals may attend an interview at another company. Money that had been stuck for a long time may finally come your way, and investments may also bring good returns. There will be mutual love and harmony among family members, and you may also welcome a guest at home.

Pisces





Businesspeople may experience mental stress due to a customer or business associate. Drive carefully, as there is a possibility of injury. Salaried professionals should focus on their own work at the office and stay away from unnecessary disputes. If those in love are concerned about their partner's behaviour, they should have an honest conversation with them. You may receive good news from your children. In the evening, take proper care of your health.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]