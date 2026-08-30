Aries

Luck will be on your side throughout the day. You may start a new venture with the support of your spouse. Your interest in social activities will also increase. You will complete all your finance-related tasks on time. Women of this sign may start a home-based business with full family support. Help from an unknown person may bring you happiness. You may go jewellery shopping to surprise your spouse.

Taurus

The day is likely to be favourable for you. You will step out of your comfort zone to fulfil your dreams and make positive changes to your lifestyle. Avoid making decisions about something without fully understanding it. You may feel slightly confused about your career, but guidance from a wise person will bring relief. Take good care of your health and avoid eating outside food. Your hard work will bring positive results.

Gemini

The day is likely to bring mixed experiences. You will actively participate in social activities. Children of this sign will study with concentration and may score well in their tests. Spending quality time with your family will bring you happiness. You may devote some time to religious and spiritual activities. Helping those in need will also give you peace of mind. Your creative side will be active, and you may finally complete an unfinished painting.

Cancer

The day is likely to be beneficial for you. You may find success in legal matters, which will bring you peace of mind. You may go on an outing with your spouse and enjoy a pleasant experience. Seek advice from others before starting an important task, as this can improve your chances of success. Be careful at work, as one wrong move could create difficulties. You will also spend quality time with friends.

Leo

The day will be good for you. You may receive good news from someone close to you, making your day special. You will support your children and help them maintain their confidence. With the help of your employees, business activities will continue smoothly, satisfying you. You may also receive greater authority related to your work, allowing you to perform your responsibilities more effectively.

Virgo

The day will remain pleasant. In business, you may finalise a deal with a company that could bring you more profit than expected. You may discuss renovation and home décor plans with your family. Completing an ongoing office project will bring relief and allow you to focus on other tasks. You may visit a religious place with your parents. Doctors of this sign are likely to have a good day. Married people should spend more time with their spouse to strengthen their relationship.

Libra

The day is likely to be excellent. You may receive useful advice from a knowledgeable person regarding government-related work, making things easier. Your attention to your personality and lifestyle may attract people around you. Your reputation in society may improve further. An organised approach to work will help you save time. Students preparing for competitive examinations may receive some good news.

Scorpio

The day is likely to be average. You need to make business decisions carefully to maximise your profits. Sharing your thoughts and feelings with your spouse may make you feel lighter. You will maintain harmony with your colleagues at work. A relative may arrive unexpectedly at your home, bringing excitement to the family. You may continue to think deeply about a particular issue.

Sagittarius

The day will be filled with enthusiasm. Your search for employment may come to an end, and you may consider starting a venture in partnership. You will spend time with friends and relatives, strengthening your relationships. You may get an opportunity to attend a social function. For businesspeople of this sign, the day will be important, as new deals may be finalised with new contacts.

Capricorn

The day will bring happiness. You may succeed in achieving something you have worked hard for. You will be able to formulate a business plan that could bring good profits in the future. However, keep a close watch on your expenses. Along with work, take care of your health so that you can perform better. Your relationship with your spouse will remain harmonious, and you may also buy them a gift.

Aquarius

The day will be promising. You will remain financially comfortable and enjoy a happy married life. Pay attention to your choice of words while communicating with others to maintain good relationships. Writers of this sign may launch their book, which could receive a positive response from readers. Children will take interest in both studies and sports, supporting their physical wellbeing.

Pisces

The day will be average. You will make new plans at work and receive strong support from your employees. You may complete an office project successfully, which could impress your boss and increase your chances of a promotion. Students interested in sports may get an opportunity to participate in a competition and perform well. Take care of your personal and family health. Overall, you are likely to feel fortunate in many areas.