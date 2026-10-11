Aries

Today is likely to bring an increase in wealth and prosperity. Your leadership abilities will improve, and you may find opportunities for financial growth. It would be beneficial to make progress with various plans. You will be pleased with an achievement in business. You may also make a fresh start to increase your sources of income. Your family members will value your opinions. If you need to make an important decision regarding a family member’s career, be sure to discuss it with your parents.

Taurus

Today is likely to bring an increase in your reputation and respect. You should show maturity by forgiving the mistakes of younger people. You will make progress in business activities and may benefit from government authorities or people in positions of power. An improvement in your position and prestige will make you happy. If you receive any important information, avoid sharing it immediately. If someone discusses a business idea with you, consider exploring it further.

Gemini

Today is likely to enhance your influence and standing. You may earn good profits in business and become involved in religious activities. With luck on your side, several long-pending tasks may finally be completed. You may also go on a religious trip with your family. Trusting a stranger could prove costly. People working in service-related sectors may achieve a significant milestone. However, those employed in jobs may face workplace politics, with several people potentially conspiring against them.

Cancer

Today, you should avoid taking risks and concentrate on your important tasks. Do not ignore any ongoing health concerns. You may make a better decision regarding your business. It would be wise to listen to your elders and follow their advice. You may also spend some of your money on charitable activities. If you have been stressed because of disagreements with your spouse, the situation may improve, bringing relief to your relationship.

Leo

Today is favourable for taking up work in partnership. Your leadership abilities will strengthen, and you will be able to win people's hearts through your speech and behaviour. Pay close attention to your eating habits to avoid health-related problems. Difficulties in your married life may ease, bringing greater happiness. In business, do not make decisions simply because a colleague advises you to do so. You may receive good news from your mother. Your child may also receive an award for academic performance.

Virgo

Today is favourable for engaging in charitable activities. Remain cautious about matters related to your business. You will feel a sense of love and cooperation towards others. You may also resolve ongoing problems in your domestic life. Keep a close eye on your budget and exercise caution in financial transactions. Those in employment are likely to perform well at work. If you get an opportunity to help someone in need, make sure you offer your support.

Libra

Today is likely to be favourable from a financial perspective. Feelings of love and affection will remain strong. Your artistic abilities and skills may improve, helping you establish yourself across different areas. Using your intelligence and judgement will work in your favour. Maintain a positive attitude towards emotional matters. Long-standing disagreements with others may finally be resolved. However, choose your words carefully while speaking to people to avoid misunderstandings.

Scorpio

Today is favourable for purchasing a new house, plot of land or vehicle. Do not leave your important responsibilities entirely in someone else's hands, as this could make it difficult to complete your tasks. Making decisions in anger or haste may lead to losses. Advice from your family members will prove useful. Think carefully before speaking to others, as your way of communicating could upset them. Avoid getting involved in arguments or disputes based on hearsay.

Sagittarius

Today is likely to bring an increase in material comforts and worldly pleasures. People working in social fields may receive greater public support, and others will appreciate their efforts. You will feel a stronger sense of brotherhood and goodwill towards others. An important achievement at work may bring you happiness. You will also be able to gather useful information related to your responsibilities with ease. Your courage, confidence and determination are likely to grow.

Capricorn

Today is likely to bring an improvement in your comforts and facilities. You will spend some enjoyable moments with your family and place greater importance on values and traditions. Your hard work in business will accelerate progress and may bring financial gains. However, a busy schedule could prevent you from giving enough time to your family. An increase in your reputation and respect will make you happy, and your behaviour may help you win the hearts of those around you.

Aquarius

Today is likely to bring an increase in material resources. You will make efforts to maintain your lifestyle and may spend money to preserve your status. You could receive financial benefits from your in-laws. However, entering into a business partnership may lead to losses. If an elder in your family offers advice, consider following it. Your relationships with close family members will strengthen, and you will move forward with new initiatives. A competitive spirit will motivate you. If you receive good news, avoid sharing it immediately.

Pisces

Today calls for careful thinking and a measured approach. Be cautious of fraudsters and seemingly respectable people who may have dishonest intentions. Pay close attention to your financial activities and prepare a budget for your expenses. You may end up using a significant portion of your savings, so spend wisely. Those looking for employment may have to wait a little longer for suitable opportunities. Avoid rushing through your tasks, as haste could lead to mistakes or complications.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]