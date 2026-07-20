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English NewsAstroHoroscope Tomorrow Tuesday, July 21, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Horoscope Tomorrow Tuesday, July 21, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Daily Horoscope: Financial gains, career opportunities, and family support favour many zodiac signs today. Stay mindful of health, expenses, and relationships while making important decisions.

Written By : Dr. Anis Vyas |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 05:30 PM (IST)

Horoscope Tomorrow: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for tomorrow (July 21) for each sign.

Aries

 

(Image Source ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source ABPLIVE AI)

Today may be somewhat challenging for Aries natives. You could face technical issues at work that may slow down your progress. Tackle these problems with patience and determination, as staying calm will help you find practical solutions. Personal life may also bring some stress, so avoid arguments and communicate thoughtfully with your partner. Support from your father and elder brother is likely.

Taurus

 

(Image Source ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source ABPLIVE AI)

Today brings a few challenges for Taurus natives. Exercise caution in your professional life and remain alert to rivals or competitors. Trusting others too easily may prove costly. Anger could spoil important tasks, so maintain self-control. You may need to travel today. Married life will remain harmonious, while those in love can expect happy moments. Pay attention to your health, as an old ailment may resurface. Students are likely to perform well, but controlling unnecessary expenses will be important.

Gemini

 

(Image Source ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source ABPLIVE AI)


Gemini natives are likely to enjoy a pleasant and successful day. You may achieve several accomplishments that keep your spirits high. Financial gains are possible at work. Salaried professionals should stay away from office politics and focus on their responsibilities. You may spend quality time with loved ones. Those eligible for marriage could receive a promising proposal. Buying a new vehicle or household items is also indicated. Married life will remain loving and harmonious.

Cancer

 

(Image Source ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source ABPLIVE AI)

Today is expected to be highly favorable for Cancer natives. New opportunities may come your way, and past efforts could finally bring rewards. The support of family and friends will prove valuable. You will enjoy quality time with your loved ones and may acquire comforts and conveniences. An important task is likely to be completed successfully. Participation in religious or spiritual activities is also indicated, and friends will offer their support.

Leo

 

(Image Source ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source ABPLIVE AI)

Leo natives may experience a somewhat confusing day. Numerous thoughts may occupy your mind, causing uncertainty. A family-related issue could trouble you, but instead of worrying, focus on resolving it calmly. Guidance and support from elders at home will help. Working professionals will remain busy with their responsibilities. Careful financial planning is likely to benefit you. However, concerns regarding your children's health may arise.

Virgo

 

(Image Source ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source ABPLIVE AI)

Virgo natives may experience fluctuations in their health today. You should pay close attention to your thoughts and actions, as several challenges may arise. Keep your emotions balanced and nurture your relationships, as your loved ones may have high expectations from you. Businesspeople are likely to earn profits, but staying alert and cautious is essential. Support and benefits from your father are also indicated.

Libra

 

(Image Source ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source ABPLIVE AI)

Today is likely to be auspicious and rewarding for Libra natives. Your hard work and efficiency will help you accomplish important tasks. Colleagues and friends will support you throughout the day. However, avoid giving unsolicited advice to others. During the second half of the day, keep your expenses under control, as unexpected costs may arise. The evening promises enjoyment, and you may attend an entertaining event or welcome friends and close relatives to your home.

Scorpio

 

(Image Source ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source ABPLIVE AI)


Scorpio natives are likely to enjoy a highly fortunate and profitable day. The favorable influence of Venus may bring material comforts and luxuries. Your boss may appreciate your work and encourage your professional growth. Personal relationships will also remain positive. You may spend enjoyable moments with friends. Businesspeople can increase their earnings through new plans, especially those involved in fashion or grocery-related businesses.

Sagittarius

 

(Image Source ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source ABPLIVE AI)

Today looks promising for Sagittarius natives, particularly in business and professional matters. Financial gains are likely, especially during the second half of the day. Spending time with family and friends will bring happiness and satisfaction. You can also expect support from relatives and well-wishers. A short-distance journey may be on the cards. Take care of your health and avoid neglecting your well-being.

Capricorn

(Image Source ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source ABPLIVE AI)


Today is expected to be highly favorable for Capricorn natives. Significant success at work and a steady flow of income are indicated. You may enjoy spending leisure time with friends. However, the stars advise you to stay away from office politics if you wish to progress professionally. Buying a new vehicle or household items is possible. A long-cherished wish may also come true. Support and blessings from your parents are indicated. In matters of love, your partner may feel upset about something, so handle conversations with care.

Aquarius

 

(Image Source ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source ABPLIVE AI)

Aquarius natives may experience a mixed day. Achieving your goals may require extra effort, and certain circumstances could force changes to your daily routine. Your seniors may seek your guidance and support. Spending time with friends and family will lift your spirits. By evening, you may receive pleasant news that brings happiness. Pay special attention to your health, as Rahu's influence in your sign could cause stomach-related issues. Financially, it is advisable to spend cautiously and avoid unnecessary risks.

Pisces

 

(Image Source ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source ABPLIVE AI)

Today is likely to be an excellent day for Pisces natives. You may achieve major success in your professional life and make progress in various areas. A special gift from a relative is possible, and your married life will remain joyful. Working professionals will stay busy, and their efforts are likely to be appreciated by senior officials. Those preparing for government jobs may receive encouraging news. However, do not ignore your health, as negligence could lead to multiple problems. Keeping your expenses under control will also be important. Overall, the day promises happiness and satisfaction.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.

About the author Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 05:30 PM (IST)
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Daily Horoscope Horoscope TOday Rashifal 21 July 2026
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