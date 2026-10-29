Today, the atmosphere around you will be cheerful. You may receive one piece of good news after another, and a new guest may arrive at your home. Singles should be a little cautious, as they may fall in love with someone. There is a possibility of an argument at the workplace over a particular issue. If such a situation arises, try to handle it calmly.

Taurus

Today may bring an increase in wealth and prosperity. It would be beneficial to introduce some new plans at work. Your father's advice may prove valuable for your business. You will also make time to take care of your parents. Students should avoid neglecting their studies, and you may develop an interest in a new course. You will genuinely wish well for others, but some people may mistake your intentions for selfishness.

Gemini

Today, you will need to exercise restraint in your speech and behaviour. Your habit of having too much fun may lead to some complications. You may receive good news from your children. Problems in your married life may leave you feeling worried. However, receiving a major tender for your business will make you happy. It would be better to proceed cautiously when dealing with politics.

Cancer

Today may be filled with confusion and complications. You will stand by your spouse and work together as a team. You may be given a major responsibility at work, but your boss will offer full support. You may also develop an interest in sports. A task that has been pending for a long time may finally be completed. You should learn from your past mistakes and avoid leaving your work entirely in someone else's hands.

Leo

Today is likely to be an ordinary day. Avoid being influenced by the words of your opponents. You will feel happy if you receive a promotion or similar recognition at work. A religious ceremony may be organised in your family. If you attend a social gathering, be careful about what you say. Your circle of friends may also grow. If a task was held up due to financial issues, it may finally be completed.

Virgo

Today, you should stay away from arguments and disputes. It would be better to make decisions about your work only after careful consideration. You must respect your spouse's feelings and may even plan a surprise party for them. Your child may need to travel somewhere for work. If a family member's health deteriorates, you may have to put in extra effort to manage the situation.

Libra

Today is likely to be an average day, and business prospects may remain weak. You will spend some time having fun with your friends. You may also experience relief from an old worry and feel the difference. However, avoid being lazy about your responsibilities, as this could delay several tasks. You will be able to resolve family problems more easily by discussing them with senior family members and seeking their help.

Scorpio

Today may bring opportunities to try something new, although you may experience some confusion. You might rush through your tasks, but it is important to remain patient and handle matters carefully. A competitive spirit will remain strong. Stay alert about your responsibilities. A task that was previously facing difficulties may finally be completed. You may also acquire property.

Sagittarius

Avoid getting angry over unnecessary matters today. Something you say may hurt the senior members of your family. Do not make decisions in haste. If you have been worried about a family member's employment, they may find a new job. You may face some difficulties with financial matters. Your child may ask you for a new vehicle, and you will make every effort to fulfil the request.

Capricorn

Today may bring favourable developments in a legal matter. Making changes to your business operations could prove beneficial. Be cautious when entering into a partnership, as your partner may deceive you. Avoid sharing important information with colleagues at work, as doing so could create further difficulties. You will also try to help resolve any career-related problems faced by a family member.

Aquarius

Today may not be favourable for your health. Changes in the weather could have an adverse effect on your well-being. A religious or auspicious ceremony in your family will create a cheerful atmosphere. Your dream of starting something new may come true. If you travel, do not neglect your diet or eating habits. Your siblings will give importance to your opinions, helping maintain harmony within the family.

Pisces

Today will bring positive results. However, something you hear from a family member may leave you feeling upset. You will actively participate in charitable and philanthropic activities, but you should proceed cautiously when dealing with politics. Students who have appeared for an examination may receive favourable results. You may also plan a long-distance journey.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]