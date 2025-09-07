Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (September 04) for each sign.

Aries

With the Moon in the 11th house, you may hear good news from elder siblings and enjoy affection in love and marital life. Business delays will ease with Dhriti and Shool Yog, bringing progress, especially in home appliance trade. Workplace success is likely though avoid unnecessary arguments. Students and job seekers will find the day favorable, with health remaining good. Chant “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya” 108 times with a sandalwood rosary.

Taurus

The Moon in the 10th house brings energy for work. Anandaadi Yog strengthens determination, helping you achieve financial stability. Seniors and even rivals may praise you, while business contacts expand profitably. Electronics traders benefit from festive demand. Family life remains harmonious though avoid arguments. Students, artists, and athletes find success, but watch diet. Recite “Om Krishnaya Vasudevaya Haraye Paramatmane Pranat Kleshanashaya Govindaya Namo Namah” 108 times with a Vaijayanti mala.

Gemini

With the Moon in the 9th house, helping others will brighten your fortune, though work pressure continues. Stay away from idle talk at the office. Dhriti and Shool Yog may draw you towards opposite gender at work, but intelligence helps in resolving love issues. Students focus on studies while businessmen may struggle with delayed payments. Health remains good. Recite “Om Sham Shanaishcharaya Namah” 108 times.

Cancer

The Moon in the 8th house may bring disagreements with maternal relatives. Businessmen should avoid illegal dealings, as financial instability may occur due to lunar-Rahu influence. Employees must control anger to prevent setbacks. Workload could rise, causing overtime. Health risks, especially liver-related, may appear. Love life faces tension, while spirituality may attract you. Youth must avoid anger. Chant “Om Shreem Hreem Kleem Shreem Siddha Lakshmyai Namah” with lotus-seed beads.

Leo

With the Moon in the 7th house, marital bonding strengthens. Students, artists, and athletes stay focused and gain. Youth may secure placements, while employees’ confidence grows with Dhriti and Shool Yog. Business requires patience; avoid rushing into new ventures. Foreign traders may face tax concerns, while misunderstandings could trouble love life. A gift awaits on birthdays or anniversaries. Health needs care. Chant “Om Gam Ganapataye Namah.”

Virgo

The Moon in the 6th house brings relief from loans, with cooperative marital relations. Business prospects improve with ninth–fifth yogas, while partnerships strengthen trust. Telecommunication traders recover old dues, and job transfers may occur with Anandaadi Yog. Workplace challenges exist but helping colleagues brings satisfaction. Politicians receive good news, though expenses must be checked. Sports personalities attract attention. Worship Lord Kartikeya for blessings.

Libra

The Moon in the 5th house brings joy from children and relief in health. Sunfa Yog promises positive news in business, especially in partnerships. Professional stress causes fatigue, but recognition for skills is likely. Avoid disputes at home; blessings from elders guide you. Property-related government work may clear. Students and artists excel. Recite “Om Gram Grim Graum Sah Gurave Namah” with one mala.

Scorpio

With the Moon in the 4th house, family issues may arise. Traders profit from risky ventures but face opposition due to Rahu’s influence. Avoid haste in new business. Office gossip and disputes may obstruct progress. Relationships face tension, requiring patience with partners. Students may feel restless and irritable, while liver patients must take care. Chant “Om Namah Shivaya” to find calmness.

Sagittarius

The Moon in the 3rd house encourages helping relatives and advancing marriage talks with Anandaadi Yog. At work, monotony may bother you, but seniors’ support builds confidence. Students must focus on studies to avoid setbacks. Businessmen see steady profits and possible new deals later in the day. Income increases with Dhriti and Shool Yog. Health improves with yoga and pranayama. Chant “Om Namo Hanumate Rudravataraya” 108 times.

Capricorn

The Moon in the 2nd house brings financial gains. Students benefit from teachers’ guidance. Vashi Yog favors digital marketing expansion. International businessmen face concerns, but dedication helps manage workload. Recognition comes at work, while coworkers’ support increases. Social meetings bring respect, though marital ties may weaken slightly. Love life is cheerful. Muscular pain may trouble you. Chant “Om Gajananaya Namah” with red sandalwood beads.

Aquarius

With the Moon in your sign, confidence rises. Take care of health, as career matters may cause stress. Business partnerships require active involvement, with real estate traders profiting. Job promotions need hard work, but Dhriti and Shool Yog favor positive office discussions. Responsibilities increase, and religious activities attract you. Domestic tension may surface, though love may turn towards marriage. Students inspire others. Chant “Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram” with a tulsi mala.

Pisces

The Moon in the 12th house warns of legal complexities. Small traders may face disappointments, and businessmen should avoid large financial dealings or risk legal notices. Conceit could harm youth, while office secrets must be guarded. Bosses may act harsh, causing stress, and family finances could suffer. Love life risks betrayal. Students must heed mentors’ advice. Diabetics need strict discipline. Worship Goddess Lakshmi with her mantra using lotus beads.