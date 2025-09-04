Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (September 04) for each sign.

Aries

With the Moon in the 10th house, you’ll be workaholic yet focused on deepening personal bonds. Elderly blessings bring positivity at home. Beneficial contracts may come, but businessmen should avoid hasty financial decisions. Employees gain ease with teamwork and confidence, while sportspersons stay cheerful. Mars forms a Rajyoga with the Moon, ensuring organized work and good health.

Taurus

Moon in the 9th house boosts fortune and clears pending files in government offices. Financial gains may shift your focus to new ventures. Business expansion and office travel prove fruitful. Harmony at work brings joy, while home gets filled with happiness and social visits. Love grows sweeter, students excel, though junk food may cause acidity.

Gemini

Moon in the 8th house may trigger in-law issues. Transparency in partnership business is crucial. Anger could delay work, and finances need deeper thought. Students must safeguard notes, while employees risk laziness and image damage by rivals. Love life may end abruptly, and travel plans may cancel due to health concerns. Hospital visits are possible.

Cancer

Moon in the 7th house may create marital disputes. Business thrives with smart financial management, while corporate charm wins admirers. Marketing professionals must stay serious. Employees should act fast amid competition, while those celebrating birthdays enjoy family time. Love partners may meet family, though eye strain could trouble you. Success may spark rivals’ jealousy.

Leo

Moon in the 6th house brings debt relief. Family functions or home purchases brighten life. Love misunderstandings dissolve, though workplace caution is advised. A secret meeting with your boss may prove rewarding. Sports bring joy, and businessmen’s ideas succeed. Partnerships improve, and luck supports new ventures. Avoid conflicts to keep workplace harmony intact.

Virgo

Moon in the 5th house favors students and startups. Business rivals require caution, though investors show trust. Parental support resolves problems. You may plan ventures with your partner, ensuring profit. Workplace brings recognition, though job change ideas surface. Students face ups and downs, and mild cold may bother you. Avoid arrogance despite praise.

Libra

Moon in the 4th house may cause a woman’s ill health at home. Financial worries and parental business troubles rise. Missed opportunities in property deals and workload pressure create stress. Sudden travel looms, while rising expenses and family tensions demand patience. Sports face hurdles, and relatives may seek money, testing your generosity and composure.

Scorpio

Moon in the 3rd house enhances courage and energy. You stay busy with family but must focus on work. A picnic with your partner may be planned. Workplace atmosphere remains positive, boosting sales. Business expansion through digital marketing proves fruitful. Students see new developments, while health improves. New friendships may arise but stay shallow.

Sagittarius

Moon in the 2nd house stresses moral values. Fortune favors business and brings major offers. Property-related tasks succeed, and confidence impresses bosses. Rivals are defeated, and love life blooms. Domestic harmony grows stronger. Students may earn social recognition. Health remains good, and your knowledge inspires others. Avoid doubts that may block progress or success.

Capricorn

Moon in your sign enhances intellect. Some skin issues may trouble you. Students and artists perform well. Business brings financial rewards and good returns. Upcoming festivals bring profit opportunities. Employees should stay cheerful despite stress, as your work wins admirers. Personal life feels fulfilling, and love gains emotional support. Social work adds satisfaction.

Aquarius

Moon in the 12th house warns of harm from new contacts. Business expansion is unfavorable, and departmental inquiries may worry you. Keep official records complete. Investments require guidance. At work, extra caution is vital, as personal life may disturb profession. Students face disappointment. Family disputes may escalate, and cholesterol issues may affect health.

Pisces

Moon in the 11th house brings good news from elder brothers. Official tours may involve foreign travel. Luck favors employed natives, and smart work saves energy. Family harmony deepens, while students achieve success. Cold may bother you. Business gains recognition through networking, though tax issues could arise. Government tasks succeed with persistent effort.