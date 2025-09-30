Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (September 30) for each sign.

Aries

With the Moon in the 9th house, you will experience success in religious and spiritual activities. Shobhan Yoga brings momentum to your business. Festival season favors creative work for entrepreneurs. Working women may enhance their skills due to increased online workload. Employees will need senior and junior support to complete projects. Students can refresh by studying different subjects. Physical discomfort in legs may occur, while the young may show spiritual interest. Lucky color: Navy Blue, Lucky number: 4, Unlucky number: 6.

Taurus

The Moon in the 8th house may trigger disagreements during travel. Business decisions regarding employee management require caution. Trust no one blindly; supervise all work closely. Resolve workplace disputes calmly, and handle workload carefully during the festive season. Avoid harsh words, maintain family decorum, and distance from unethical influences. Sports persons may face bone-related issues. Lucky color: Grey, Lucky number: 7, Unlucky number: 1.

Gemini

With the Moon in the 7th house, marital relationships strengthen, and career stability improves. Pleasant journeys are indicated, while research-oriented activities benefit youth. Festival season eases business fluctuations. Shobhan Yoga aids in timely completion of pending work. Working women may receive job opportunities from former employers. Family prayers bring unity and mutual support. Artists, students, and athletes may face focus challenges, but good health ensures overall happiness. Lucky color: White, Lucky number: 9, Unlucky number: 3.

Cancer

The Moon in the 6th house advises minimizing enmity. Shobhan Yoga brings good news and business opportunities for accountants, brokers, and agents. Working women should plan and use technology for better results. Job seekers can explore online placements. Family life remains joyful with new beneficial connections. Artists, students, and sports persons must continue efforts. Health is stable but caution is needed. Youth should spend time with elders. Lucky color: Green, Lucky number: 2, Unlucky number: 5.

Leo

With the Moon in the 5th house, unexpected financial gains are likely. Festival season favors business trips, and partnership ventures may receive sudden orders. Budhaditya Yoga warns against financial carelessness. Working women gain recognition at work if they avoid ego. Domestic life brings joy. Students focusing on higher education subjects will succeed. Minor digestive issues may arise. Lucky color: Black, Lucky number: 7, Unlucky number: 4.

Virgo

The Moon in the 4th house signals potential family challenges. Entrepreneurs face tough situations and should prepare mentally. Avoid major business decisions due to unfavorable planetary positions. Government employees must be cautious to avoid mistakes. Past workplace errors may require resolution. Youth may show spiritual interest, while political careers could face hurdles. Students, artists, and athletes need to control anger, and diet requires moderation. Lucky color: Brown, Lucky number: 6, Unlucky number: 8.

Libra

The Moon in the 3rd house encourages attention to younger siblings’ ventures. Business decisions benefit from employee guidance. Vashi Yoga favors new business planning. Working women must handle tasks with patience and composure. Workplace obstacles will ease, and hard work brings recognition. Festival season encourages active participation in religious events. Athletes excel in performance, though minor health issues may arise. Lucky color: Sky Blue, Lucky number: 3, Unlucky number: 5.

Scorpio

The Moon in the 2nd house highlights care for ancestral property. Shobhan Yoga supports completion of pending business tasks. Online business may attract distant orders. Office responsibilities increase, and working women may struggle with routine, causing friction with spouses. Marital harmony is present, blending modernity with tradition. Students, artists, and athletes must work hard to achieve targets. Health is favorable, and Vashi Yoga encourages politicians to engage in social work. Lucky color: Off White, Lucky number: 1, Unlucky number: 6.

Sagittarius

With the Moon in your sign, the mind feels restless and emotional. Business remains stable, with some relief from new orders. Supervise all work personally, as negative employee behavior may create stress. Budhaditya Yoga may bring plans for hiring new employees. Career issues are improving, while home brings entertainment and joy. Students, artists, and athletes receive valuable maternal advice. Festival season may bring property-related good news. Minor health concerns may arise. Lucky color: Purple, Lucky number: 2, Unlucky number: 4.

Capricorn

The Moon in the 12th house warns of losses through new contacts. Avoid hasty financial decisions, and focus on careful planning. Competitors may create challenges during festival season, so stay alert. Working women must be cautious in discussions with seniors. Avoid letting workplace conflicts affect self-respect. Romantic relationships require patience, and students, artists, and athletes should value time and concentrate on goals. Long hours at computers may cause back pain; take breaks for eye and body rest. Lucky color: Red, Lucky number: 3, Unlucky number: 7.

Aquarius

The Moon in the 11th house supports income-enhancing planning. Business decisions require patience, as timing is not ideal for major moves. Partnership stress eases due to your patience. Working women may resolve complex office issues with senior support. Shobhan Yoga brings enthusiasm at work. Home may host auspicious events requiring participation. Youth should assist those in need, and festival season boosts energy for students, artists, and athletes. Stomach issues may ease. Lucky color: Pink, Lucky number: 8, Unlucky number: 2.

Pisces

The Moon in the 10th house warns of political opposition. Anandadi Yoga encourages adopting new business techniques and processes. Partnership businesses should expand contacts via phone and internet during festival season. Focus on your work rather than correcting others’ mistakes. Maintain cordial office relationships. Domestic life may be stressful, and sports persons must heed guidance while avoiding negative influences. Youth should refrain from unnecessary arguments. Health may include mouth ulcers, and Vashi Yoga improves sibling relations. Lucky color: Orange, Lucky number: 8, Unlucky number: 1.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]