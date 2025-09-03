Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (September 03) for each sign.

Aries

With the Moon in your 9th house, spiritual growth is highlighted. Family celebrations will bring joy, while Budhaditya Yoga strengthens love and marital bonds. Students gain confidence and achievements, and businessmen should rely on technology and smart work for profit. Income may come from multiple sources, while Ayushman Yoga enhances external support. Avoid workplace stress at home; watch blood pressure due to Mars-Rahu influence. Lucky color: Grey, lucky number: 5, unlucky number: 3.

Taurus

The Moon in the 8th house may cause family complications. Guidance from elders proves valuable as Rajyoga forms. Businessmen may face legal issues, risks in partnerships, and theft possibilities during festivals. Avoid wasteful spending and unnecessary activities. Financial improvements may fall short of expectations, while marital and love life face strain. Speak kindly, protect your throat health, and act cautiously. Lucky color: Pink, lucky number: 4, unlucky number: 1.

Gemini

With the Moon in the 7th house, disputes with business partners may arise, though family life remains balanced by Anandaadi Yoga. Students find relief in academic obstacles, and businessmen maintain control over activities and recover pending payments. Keep workplace plans confidential and expect extra responsibilities. Confidence grows under Mars-Saturn influence, but stay health-conscious despite feeling fine. Lucky color: Purple, lucky number: 5, unlucky number: 7.

Cancer

The Moon in the 6th house brings relief from old ailments. Students gain success with friends’ support, while parental business thrives under Ayushman Yoga. Work pressure increases, requiring extra effort, and seniors may criticize if focus drops. Job change prospects arise through Vashi Yoga. Keep relationships in check to avoid problems. Love ties need careful handling. Lucky color: White, lucky number: 1, unlucky number: 7.

Leo

The Moon in the 5th house favors sudden financial gains and family harmony through Sunapha Yoga. Love relationships may move toward marriage with family approval. Business ties with politicians prove beneficial, and customer engagement rises. Job prospects strengthen with senior support, and marketing professionals make sound decisions. Students receive teachers’ guidance, while awareness helps youth avoid losses. Lucky color: Navy, lucky number: 8, unlucky number: 4.

Virgo

The Moon in the 4th house may cause family disturbances. Businessmen should avoid disputes with customers and make investments only with proper advice. Discipline at work prevents issues. Professionals feel positive energy and divine grace, though job interviews may not succeed. Balancing personal and professional life ensures harmony, but health may suffer from overwork and finances dip slightly. Lucky color: Cream, lucky number: 3, unlucky number: 2.

Libra

The Moon in the 3rd house calls for attention toward siblings’ company. Meditation helps with headaches and stress. Progress comes through Vashi Yoga as delays clear. Businessmen may face hurdles but foreign opportunities rise in IT, healthcare, and engineering. Consider job change for better pay, while seniors support your dedication. Love and student life may face struggles. Lucky color: Green, lucky number: 6, unlucky number: 4.

Scorpio

With the Moon in the 2nd house, financial gains increase, though diet issues may affect sportspeople. Spirituality grows under Ayushman Yoga, but avoid risky ventures in business. Real estate investments may appeal, yet partnerships carry risks of betrayal. Income improves, though expenses continue. Family tensions arise due to harsh speech, so practice calmness. Lucky color: Golden, lucky number: 5, unlucky number: 4.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your sign brings restlessness. Begin your day with devotion for positive energy. Family advice supports business growth, while financial pressures ease. Business profits may arise suddenly, and job approval enhances your position. Family life becomes cheerful under Vashi Yoga, and love misunderstandings resolve. Health remains fine but avoid heavy food. Lucky color: Maroon, lucky number: 6, unlucky number: 1.

Capricorn

The Moon in the 12th house may bring legal complications and restlessness. Children’s studies worry you, and business partnerships may face strain. Legal and financial complexities could arise, so complete old tasks before taking on new ones. Secrecy in official matters is important, as stubbornness risks job loss. Light food prevents stomach issues, while exam confidence may weaken. Lucky color: Brown, lucky number: 5, unlucky number: 8.

Aquarius

The Moon in the 11th house encourages profit growth. Business requires strategy changes for better results, with festival time favoring investments. Job transfers may occur due to Venus-Mars influence, but support from seniors helps. Relationships sweeten, and attractions may turn romantic. Health remains stable, though minor issues arise. Students in competitive exams gain positive outcomes. Lucky color: Light Yellow, lucky number: 7, unlucky number: 3.

Pisces

The Moon in the 10th house favors political progress and wise investments. Budhaditya Yoga supports new purchases and equipment. Pending payments return, easing finances, while visits to religious places bring peace. Family joy grows through children’s good news and guests’ arrival. At work, stability remains; women attract attention with their style. Avoid workplace interference. Health remains fine. Lucky color: Navy Blue, lucky number: 5, unlucky number: 2.