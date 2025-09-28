Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (September 28) for each sign.

Aries: With the Moon in the 8th house, unresolved issues may create problems today. Concentration at work is essential, as mistakes can lead to reprimands and even salary deductions. Working women should avoid showing arrogance toward colleagues, while businessmen should seek advice before major investments. Students, artists, and athletes must learn from past mistakes. Spend time with family, practice devotion, and support friends. Lucky color: Purple; Lucky number: 4; Unlucky number: 9.

Taurus: The Moon in the 7th house strengthens marital bonds. Ayushman Yoga encourages active participation at work to gain recognition from seniors. Construction and labor businessmen should avoid inexperienced advice, while new business ventures may flourish. Students, artists, and athletes will need hard work for success. Show generosity at home, avoid boasting, and drive cautiously. Lucky color: Golden; Lucky number: 6; Unlucky number: 3.

Gemini: With the Moon in the 6th house, you may get relief from debt. Recognition at work is likely due to effective project presentations. Working women should plan tasks carefully, while businessmen may see increased earnings through big orders. Support your life partner’s career ambitions, and athletes will enjoy energetic practice. Health is stable, and parents should guide children with patience. Lucky color: Silver; Lucky number: 5; Unlucky number: 4.

Cancer: The Moon in the 5th house benefits students through new learning methods. Combining hard and smart work at the workplace will improve results. Promotions are likely for working women, and businessmen may gain profit. Investment planning should be careful. Spend wisely on children and talents, maintain trust with family, and monitor blood pressure diligently. Lucky color: Orange; Lucky number: 2; Unlucky number: 7.

Leo: With the Moon in the 4th house, home renovations may face hurdles. Stay vigilant at work as bosses are watching closely. Working women should avoid taking sides, and businessmen must remain alert to avoid mistakes. Small efforts in partnerships can resolve major issues. Address personal shortcomings and maintain calm in family matters. Headaches due to stress are possible. Lucky color: White; Lucky number: 9; Unlucky number: 1.

Virgo: The Moon in the 3rd house enhances courage and determination. Avoid laziness at work, as tasks may get delayed. Job-seeking women are likely to find success, and businessmen should maintain patience amid gains and losses. Athletes should stay active, and household tasks should be balanced with family time. Participate in social work for a lively family atmosphere. Protect eyes from excessive electronics. Lucky color: Green; Lucky number: 7; Unlucky number: 1.

Libra: With the Moon in the 2nd house, focus on good deeds and spiritual actions. Employees will feel satisfaction completing work successfully, and working women may improve their professional image. Business expansion is favorable with proper market research. Competitive students should revise current affairs carefully. Spend quality time with family, and young people should consider marriage decisions thoughtfully. Health remains normal today. Lucky color: Purple; Lucky number: 8; Unlucky number: 4.

Scorpio: The Moon in your sign develops wisdom and enthusiasm. Ayushman Yoga favors MNC employees with career growth and recognition. Working women will inspire colleagues, while businessmen may gain opportunities and profits. Students in IT and athletes have promising prospects. Maintain calmness, follow diet charts to prevent deficiencies, and family relationships remain harmonious. Lucky color: White; Lucky number: 7; Unlucky number: 5.

Sagittarius: With the Moon in the 12th house, legal complications may arise. Avoid hasty decisions under workplace pressure. Employees may need to travel, observing all safety precautions. Businessmen should remain patient amid challenges and avoid quarrels with gossiping subordinates. Relationships improve by being considerate, while students may face study-related stress. Balance income and expenditure carefully, and consult a doctor before taking medications. Lucky color: Cream; Lucky number: 1; Unlucky number: 3.

Capricorn: The Moon in the 11th house supports profit growth. Cooperation with colleagues will prevent workplace disputes, though working women may need extra effort on projects. Partnership businesses benefit from careful festival-season planning. Ongoing business plans may show success, and students, artists, and athletes may receive rewards. Spending time with siblings and focusing on health, especially digestion, ensures stability and well-being. Lucky color: Navy Blue; Lucky number: 9; Unlucky number: 2.

Aquarius: With the Moon in the 10th house, follow the values of elders. Avoid mistakes at work to ensure career growth and promotions. Employees can complete tasks with colleagues’ support. Partnership businesses will prosper, but businessmen should prepare well before deals. Family responsibilities may increase. Focus on children’s studies and maintain marital harmony. Diabetics should remain cautious, especially with sweets. Lucky color: Pink; Lucky number: 5; Unlucky number: 7.

Pisces: The Moon in the 9th house highlights fortune through helping others. Ayushman Yoga favors sales managers in achieving targets through effective communication. Employees should complete work diligently, and businessmen need careful decision-making. Political and social connections will benefit from engagement. Family responsibilities may rise, birthdays or small parties bring joy. Keep your partner happy, maintain health, and avoid oily, spicy foods. Lucky color: Brown; Lucky number: 6; Unlucky number: 3.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]