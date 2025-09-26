Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (September 26) for each sign.

Aries

With the Moon in the 7th house, differences may arise with your partner. Lakshmi Yoga could bring a transfer or job opportunity in a new city, especially for media professionals. Business growth is favored if you set clear goals and dedicate yourself fully. Married life may face tension, while students will benefit from teacher guidance. Health stays normal. Lucky color pink, lucky number 5, unlucky 3.

Taurus

The Moon in the 6th house frees you from hidden enemies. Partnerships flourish, and old efforts bring success under auspicious yogas. Women gain praise at work, while property discussions may arise. Married couples enjoy romance and support each other’s careers. Students and athletes excel, though negative influences must be avoided for health. Lucky color brown, lucky number 9, unlucky 1.

Gemini

With the Moon in the 5th house, children bring joy. Business partners must make extra efforts, while networking proves beneficial. Small machinery or staff issues ease gradually. At work, innovation brings rewards. Students gain teacher support, but married life may bring tension, though love life stays positive. Focus on health over indulgence. Lucky color golden, lucky number 4, unlucky 2.

Cancer

The Moon in the 5th house may bring illness to a woman at home. Business expenses rise, possibly requiring credit use. Avoid trusting blindly, as deceit is possible. At work, negligence may anger superiors. Ego can strain relationships. Youth should avoid wasting time and focus on career. Students and artists face struggles, with health decline likely. Lucky color grey, lucky number 9, unlucky 7.

Leo

With the Moon in the 3rd house, help comes from friends. Lakshmi Yoga favors official travel, where meeting someone close brings joy. Business benefits from innovative strategies to attract customers. Married life stays pleasant, and religious activities bring peace. Students resolve academic issues, and health remains good. Luck shines for working women and professionals. Lucky color navy blue, lucky number 1, unlucky 4.

Virgo

The Moon in the 2nd house highlights moral values. Minor family disputes may resolve by afternoon. Small investments suit new business beginnings, while income gradually improves. Women at work stay energetic though expenses rise. Success comes with support from bosses. Married life remains affectionate, and youth enjoy gatherings. Gas troubles may affect health. Lucky color cream, lucky number 5, unlucky 7.

Libra

With the Moon in your sign, self-reflection and self-respect increase. Software professionals and working women excel. Lakshmi Yoga boosts business, especially marketing and public relations. Family bonding grows, though married life may face issues. Students and athletes should avoid negativity. Anger control is crucial for youth. Health may decline slightly, requiring caution. Lucky color green, lucky number 8, unlucky 3.

Scorpio

The Moon in the 12th house urges expense control. Business plans may need adjustments, and partnership disputes risk losses. Jobholders face ups and downs, so timely execution is vital. Women should share workplace concerns for solutions. Students must focus and seek teacher guidance. Old health issues linger, requiring care. Lucky color silver, lucky number 6, unlucky 9.

Sagittarius

The Moon in the 11th house inspires income growth. Students and athletes may feel tired but progress later. Business gains are likely, with chances of large orders reducing loan burdens. Dedication leads to gradual success. Love life flourishes, and health remains strong. Youth benefit from positive thinking that shapes their future. Lucky color off-white, lucky number 4, unlucky 1.

Capricorn

The Moon in the 10th house may bring political disputes. Lakshmi Yoga warns against stubborn decisions in business, urging careful judgment. Plans prove profitable if executed wisely. Workplace cooperation ensures success. Married life stays satisfying, and health improves. Students and youth enjoy achievements and new plans. Avoid excessive credit card use. Lucky color purple, lucky number 2, unlucky 3.

Aquarius

The Moon in the 9th house may obstruct religious activities. Jewelry traders find relief during festive season, while business profits rise under favorable yogas. Hard work secures targets, though effort intensifies. Women may receive new authority at work. Family religious travel brings joy. Health improves slightly, and married couples plan for the future. Lucky color yellow, lucky number 1, unlucky 7.

Pisces

The Moon in the 8th house warns of careful driving. Business profits may disappoint, with projects risking failure if not assessed properly. Workplace tensions with bosses or colleagues may arise. Negativity from others can misguide youth. Romance feels lacking in marriage, and students or athletes find little joy. Changing weather may harm health. Lucky color sky blue, lucky number 2, unlucky 5.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]