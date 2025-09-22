Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (September 22) for each sign.

Aries:

With the Moon in the 6th house, reducing enmity from rivals is advised. Working women will impress with their speech, which should remain influential. Your efficiency at work will help create a positive environment. Shukla Yoga promises business gains and financial support. Relationships warm up, and married couples may find a good match. Students, artists, and sportspeople may face challenges, but health remains favorable. Lucky color: Navy Blue, Lucky number: 3, Unlucky number: 9.

Taurus:

The Moon in the 5th house enhances students’ focus. Vashi Yoga supports business expansion plans. Businesspeople should remain alert to competitors and public dealings. Working women in software may get new projects with good outcomes. Family life is generally positive despite minor challenges. Youngsters may receive new responsibilities. Athletes might face physical strain. Lucky color: Orange, Lucky number: 2, Unlucky number: 4.

Gemini:

Moon in the 4th house indicates possible family tensions. Business may have fluctuations and financial caution is advised. Traders should avoid greed and focus on work. Workplace setbacks might cause stress, and travel requires care for personal belongings. Children’s mistakes may cause distress. Athletes should avoid conflicts, and health issues related to digestion need attention. Lucky color: Green, Lucky number: 5, Unlucky number: 7.

Cancer:

Moon in the 3rd house increases courage and determination. Partnership businesses gain strength and potential profits. Luxury item traders may see good returns during festival season. Shukla Yoga ensures success in important tasks. Working women may face minor frustrations at work. Social involvement enhances reputation. Family atmosphere is pleasant, and students, artists, and sportspeople remain focused. Health remains good. Lucky color: Grey, Lucky number: 2, Unlucky number: 4.

Leo:

With Moon in the 2nd house, maintaining ethical values is key. Shukla Yoga brings sudden financial gains and business success. Business travel proves favorable. Working women may face afternoon weakness but responsibilities increase. Consulting colleagues before decisions is advised. Students, artists, and sportspeople find opportunities. Health requires attention, and family events may offer social chances. Lucky color: Purple, Lucky number: 1, Unlucky number: 6.

Virgo:

Moon in your sign promotes enthusiasm and personal development. Anandadi Yoga favors new business planning. Traders’ activity leads to business success. Work may feel tedious, and expenses remain average. Working women could receive key responsibilities, while married life improves slightly. Youngsters can share feelings with parents. Health is slightly weak, and students gain new knowledge from teachers. Lucky color: Brown, Lucky number: 1, Unlucky number: 6.

Libra:

Moon in the 12th house suggests learning from legal challenges. Business requires vigilance against rivals to protect pride. Family disputes may arise, and new employees should follow office rules carefully. Working women may face errors due to busyness. Youngsters could feel mental or physical strain. Family enjoyment is limited, and love life may feel weak. Students may struggle with focus. Health demands rest. Lucky color: Yellow, Lucky number: 9, Unlucky number: 4.

Scorpio:

Moon in the 11th house promotes efforts to increase income. Shukla Yoga brings recovery of pending dues. Business preparation for festivals ensures better profit. Workplace focus yields rewards, while working women gain recognition from superiors. Vashi Yoga enhances social and family prestige. Youngsters should control anger. Students can concentrate, and attending family religious events brings harmony with life partners. Health is mixed. Lucky color: Golden, Lucky number: 8, Unlucky number: 5.

Sagittarius:

Moon in the 10th house warns of political opposition. Business deadlines must be met or new obstacles arise, requiring hard work. Business expansion plans are favorable. Budhaditya Yoga aligns work targets with capacity, giving satisfaction. Working women may hold important roles. Family coordination may face minor disturbances, and youngsters should stay focused on goals. Anandadi Yoga benefits students and artists. Back pain and body stiffness may occur. Lucky color: Cream, Lucky number: 4, Unlucky number: 7.

Capricorn:

Moon in the 9th house favors success in auspicious activities. Employees should watch for deceit while achieving targets. Working women benefit from colleagues’ advice. Shukla Yoga brings good business profits. Traders profit well, though small retailers may see less gain. Youngsters may lean towards spirituality. Sunfa Yoga may trigger minor family disagreements but love remains strong. Students, artists, and sportspeople get new opportunities. Exercise caution in health and driving. Lucky color: Pink, Lucky number: 7, Unlucky number: 8.

Aquarius:

Moon in the 8th house may cause disputes in the maternal family. Avoid excess borrowing, as repayment may be hard. Traders must be careful during the festival season. Working women may face workplace clashes. Extra effort in routine tasks is required, and speech may turn harsh. Marital issues may arise due to illicit connections. Youngsters should avoid unnecessary criticism. Athletes may face betrayal. Health concerns may cause worry. Lucky color: Purple, Lucky number: 5, Unlucky number: 9.

Pisces:

Moon in the 7th house enhances love with a spouse. Business trips may yield gains from trusted friends’ advice. Vashi Yoga favors planning new equipment, property, or outlets. Working women will manage heavy workloads with teamwork. Job change opportunities are favorable. Property disputes may need careful discussion. Youngsters must step out of comfort zones to complete tasks. Shukla Yoga expands social networks. Students, artists, and athletes will see future rewards. Health improves with caution. Lucky color: White, Lucky number: 5, Unlucky number: 3.