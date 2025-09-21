Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (September 21) for each sign.

Aries

With the Moon in the 5th house, sudden financial gains are likely. Auspicious yogas bring expected profits for big traders, especially in electronics. At work, sudden changes demand new skills, while working women face unresolved discussions with coworkers and bosses. The young will achieve success. Family peace may waver but unity will return. Health remains fine, though an elder’s health may trouble. Lucky color purple, lucky number 4, unlucky number 9.

Taurus

The Moon in the 4th house may create hurdles in home renovation. Grahan dosh advises caution in business as misinformation may confuse. Work suffers from poor coordination with staff, causing stress. Opponents dominate at the workplace, and working women face negative results from past actions. Youngsters should watch their company. Avoid family disputes to prevent future issues. Students must focus on health too. Lucky color golden, lucky number 6, unlucky number 9.

Gemini

With the Moon in the 3rd house, keep an eye on younger siblings. Workplace challenges require wise advice and avoiding conflicts. Working women may lose opportunities due to communication issues. Business brings high profits with less effort, and pending tenders may move forward. A family outing may bring joy. Youngsters should avoid disputes. Good health and strong immunity prevail. Sports persons perform well. Lucky color silver, lucky number 5, unlucky number 4.

Cancer

The Moon in the 2nd house brings financial gains, with stuck money being recovered. Favorable yogas ensure better investments if done at the right time. Working women see stable income but rising expenses. Work brings good results and happy news. Students benefit from focused studies. Family respect grows, especially from the father, and marital harmony prevails. Health remains strong. Lucky color orange, lucky number 2, unlucky number 6.

Leo

With the Moon in your sign, your mood is calm and pleasant. Focus on one point during business meetings and consider ways to regain momentum. Traders should clear old stock for new designs. At work, trust your abilities and complete tasks on time. Working women must finish pending work. Family expenses may rise despite unity. Health remains stable, while students, artists, and athletes experience a routine day. Lucky color green, lucky number 7, unlucky number 1.

Virgo

The Moon in the 12th house warns of losses from foreign contacts. Grahan dosh may spark old disputes in partnership business, so avoid lending. Hasty actions cost traders, while working women face disappointing results and image issues from colleagues. Family misunderstandings may cause disputes. Sports persons should focus on fitness. Youngsters benefit from yoga or supplements to boost confidence. Health stays fine but expenses rise. Lucky color purple, lucky number 8, unlucky number 7.

Libra

With the Moon in the 11th house, good news may come from an elder sister. Traders benefit with higher income and controlled expenses, enabling savings. Business loans will be repaid gradually, easing burdens. Auspicious yogas bring positive changes for working women at the workplace. Domestic peace grows, with marital tensions easing. Students, artists, and athletes face challenges, but health stays good. Lucky color white, lucky number 7, unlucky number 5.

Scorpio

The Moon in the 10th house brings changes in work life. Business improvement plans succeed with expert guidance, and wholesale and retail traders earn well, with side income rising. Working women face normal days, though afternoon workload causes fatigue. Job opportunities emerge for the unemployed. Youngsters should respect parents’ advice. Romantic bonds strengthen, and married life remains loving. Lucky color cream, lucky number 4, unlucky number 3.

Sagittarius

With the Moon in the 9th house, social life flourishes. Auspicious yogas favor profitable ties with big companies and success in new ventures, especially on Navratri. Business strategies and marketing need attention. Miscommunication with seniors must be avoided by working women. Family life stays peaceful with good balance between work and home. Students overcome study obstacles, though physical pain may trouble. Lucky color navy blue, lucky number 9, unlucky number 2.

Capricorn

The Moon in the 8th house indicates trouble with unresolved matters. During Shraddh Paksha, avoid new business investments. Important corporate documents may go missing, so avoid reliance on others. Working women may feel disturbed at work. Family issues, particularly children’s negative behavior, demand calm solutions. Meditation and positivity help youngsters handle pressure. Career efforts succeed, but athletes risk injuries on track. Lucky color pink, lucky number 5, unlucky number 7.

Aquarius

With the Moon in the 7th house, business gains come through new products. Incomes rise but expenses must be controlled. Family support helps in parental business, giving some relief. Workplace success requires effort, and working women must beware of conspiracies. Health stays strong, but family stress may arise, especially about the mother’s health. Students need hard work, with parents’ guidance proving crucial. Lucky color brown, lucky number 8, unlucky number 3.

Pisces

The Moon in the 6th house may bring physical stress, though auspicious yogas promise excellent orders and successful business meetings. Workload may be heavy, but smart decisions help. Working women achieve targets, while guidance from influential people benefits business. Family support and joy remain strong, with romantic outings possible. Meditation and yoga enhance well-being and health. Lucky color off-white, lucky number 9, unlucky number 1.