Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (September 13) for each sign.

Aries:

With the Moon in the 2nd house, you will overcome known and unknown enemies, while its presence in your sign boosts enthusiasm. Health will remain fine, but avoid negligence due to weather changes. Competition in business may demand extra effort. Financial issues ease with Harshan and Sarva-Amrit yoga. Minor work disruptions, relationship misunderstandings, and students’ clarity guided by parents mark the day.

Taurus:

The Moon in your sign enhances enthusiasm, while Anandaadi yoga makes you more alert at work and socially active. Family life remains stable, though health stress over an illness may trouble you. Students, artists, and sportspersons thrive with energy and determination. Utensil traders face challenges but should not despair, as conditions will normalize soon. Health overall stays supportive.

Gemini:

With the Moon in the 12th house, expenses rise and require caution. Business tasks may get delayed by laziness. Youth may lack logical clarity and must avoid risks. Workplace pace slows this weekend, so don’t postpone key work. Harsh words could upset family and spouse. Students risk wasting time in fun; focus is essential. Health remains unstable.

Cancer:

The Moon in the 11th house favors income growth. Students, artists, and sportspersons benefit from luck. Budhaditya yoga advises businessmen to focus on profits. At work you’ll feel energized, while children’s achievements bring joy. Stay positive in personal life and attentive in health. Sunapha yoga helps couples understand each other, while women balance home and social duties effectively.

Leo:

The Moon in the 10th house favors beneficial job changes. With Harshan and Sarva-Amrit yoga, business efforts yield fruitful results and discipline at work enhances performance. Sharing family duties gives personal time and boosts charm. Vashi yoga helps students, artists, and sportspersons succeed through determination. Health improves, particularly relief from joint pain.

Virgo:

The Moon in the 9th house improves social life, though marital indifference may arise; avoid extra-marital distractions and focus on family. Harshan and Sarva-Amrit yoga bring positive business outcomes, but avoid flatterers. Extended work hours help career growth. Anandaadi yoga raises respect at home and society. Students must correct others’ faults wisely, and father’s advice proves useful. Minor health issues may persist.

Libra:

With the Moon in the 8th house, be careful during travel in your own vehicle. Business promises progress if you remain dedicated and push away laziness. Avoid financial lending, and handle office work cautiously as mistakes may invite criticism. At home, stay away from unpleasant discussions. Students must fight off laziness to succeed, while health requires care, especially digestive issues.

Scorpio:

The Moon in the 7th house favors gains from new business products. Budhaditya yoga may draw you toward someone’s personality; assess their thoughts too. Pending foreign-related work finds success. Health fluctuations may affect focus but won’t stop progress. Family and marital life stay harmonious. Vashi yoga supports students’ concentration. Some business tasks may be delayed, yet travel ensures success.

Sagittarius:

The Moon in the 6th house brings physical strain, though business activity improves with full use of your abilities. A new project is best initiated during Sharadiya Navratri. Sunapha yoga strengthens career focus. Financially, gains are steady, but personal health needs attention. Anandaadi yoga favors family outings this weekend. Students must research thoroughly before pursuing new courses. Women must guard against weight-related issues.

Capricorn:

The Moon in the 5th house sharpens students’ studies. Vashi yoga favors new business plans after Shraddh Paksha. Property-related tasks may resume today. Budhaditya yoga requires youth to update technological knowledge. At work, avoid wasting time on ignorant debates. Sportspeople must stay cautious to prevent injuries. Health risks may rise, so eat light and practice exercise to maintain balance.

Aquarius:

The Moon in the 4th house may spark property disputes. Avoid shortcuts in business, as haste can bring loss. Be cautious in disputes, since betrayal could come from trusted people. Fatigue and weakness may linger, while marital life sees strain due to aggression. Students may feel disheartened by limited success. Emotional and mental strength are required to stay stable.

Pisces:

The Moon in the 3rd house enhances courage and determination. Focus on office targets, though brief distractions may require light entertainment before resuming work. Harshan and Sarva-Amrit yoga make you enthusiastic in business and supportive of professional projects, even for investments. Anandaadi yoga causes minor home disorder but family life stays stable. Poor diet risks stomach infection. Students must avoid blind trust.