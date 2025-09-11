Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroHoroscope Today, September 11: See What The Stars Have In Store - Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Horoscope Today, September 11: See What The Stars Have In Store - Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Horoscope Today 11 September 2025: Discover what the stars have in store for you today! From career breakthroughs to health concerns, find out how the planetary movements will influence your day.

By : Pt. Suresh Shrimali | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 06:12 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (September 11) for each sign.

Aries
With the Moon in your sign, confidence rises and your efforts at the workplace will bring recognition and financial gain. Family prayers may be organized, and love life remains joyful. Youth will see results of hard work, though students, artists, and sportspersons may make mistakes while experimenting. Health supports happiness, but avoid investments until after the Shraddha period.

Taurus
The Moon in the 12th house advises caution with legal matters. In business, keep plans private to avoid exploitation, and youngsters should avoid impulsive decisions. At work, even well-meaning words may be misinterpreted, so control speech. Spouse may feel troubled, students should improve behavior, and fitness will require yoga, pranayama, and challenging exercise for better flexibility.

Gemini
The Moon in the 11th house emphasizes working where profit lies. Business gains come through media and online activity, and new techniques bring order. Auspicious yogas ensure workplace success, while love life offers support. Avoid major shopping until after Shraddha. Youth form new friendships, opportunities open for students, artists, and sportspersons, though digestion-related discomfort could trouble health today.

Cancer
With the Moon in the 10th house, workaholism may dominate. Students and artists can learn valuable lessons from juniors. Keeping calm in business will help achieve bigger goals. Favorable yogas boost focus on future growth at work. Family life is harmonious, love may move toward commitment, and youth should seek training. Health is stable though body pain persists.

Leo
The Moon in the 9th house enhances spiritual knowledge. Family matters require patience and adaptability. Beneficial yogas bring support from government-related work and career changes prove fruitful with new connections. Youth should avoid lending money, as expenses rise. Working women gain special achievements. Students, artists, and sportspersons will push boundaries, though they must remain cautious about their health.

Virgo
The Moon in the 8th house brings challenges with unresolved issues. Unfavorable business news may cause distress, but avoid negativity and unnecessary effort. A lesson from nature suggests careful steps in dark times. Students and sportspersons may feel weak. Errors at work can invite inquiry, while political or personal difficulties arise. Stress may trigger headaches and migraines.

Libra
With the Moon in the 7th house, business partnerships bring profit. Meetings with experienced people will prove beneficial, and working women balance family duties well. Religious travel is possible. Even rivals admire the youth’s personality. Students remain engrossed in studies, marriage proposals may come for singles, and love partners will be supportive. Digestive issues like acidity may surface.

Scorpio
The Moon in the 6th house signals relief from serious ailments. Meditation, yoga, and nutritious food enhance health. Favorable yogas encourage business growth and financial planning. At work, complex problems will be solved with success, and family harmony deepens through mother and sister’s support. Life feels cheerful, though students, artists, and sportspersons must guard against negative thoughts and doubts.

Sagittarius
With the Moon in the 5th house, parents find joy through children. At work, colleagues’ support sustains morale, though marital stress from outsiders may disturb peace. Students and artists feel satisfied with recognition. Health concerns like cervical pain or shoulder ache demand exercise. Business hurdles arise but cannot withstand your courage, ensuring progress despite temporary obstacles.

Capricorn
The Moon in the 4th house reduces family comforts. New businesses may face challenges initially but will stabilize gradually, so avoid hasty decisions. Youth may struggle to stay focused on goals, and workplace outcomes may not match expectations. Domestic tension affects relationships, while sportspersons feel distracted from practice. Health stars weaken, with possible mouth ulcers causing discomfort.

Aquarius
The Moon in the 3rd house brings help from friends. Beneficial yogas may release blocked payments, helping clear pending work. Workplace disruptions may arise from others’ issues, but personal life brings joy and generosity. Sportspersons and artists gain recognition. Good health supports restful sleep, while youth overcome hurdles and receive positive news. Family warmth strengthens bonds of love.

Pisces
With the Moon in the 2nd house, focus turns to ancestral property. Business runs smoothly as free time is used wisely. Youth should avoid laziness and wait for clarity before starting new tasks. Auspicious yogas ensure career success and domestic comfort. Social programs build new connections, marriage proposals may come, though throat irritation could cause minor discomfort today.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 06:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Daily Horoscope Horoscope Horoscope TOday Horoscope Prediction
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘India Condemns Violation Of Sovereignty’: PM Modi Speaks To Qatar Amir Over Israeli Airstrike In Doha
‘India Condemns Violation Of Sovereignty’: PM Modi Speaks To Qatar Amir Over Israeli Airstrike In Doha
World
Who Is Sushila Karki? Nepal’s First Woman Chief Justice Backed By Gen-Z, Kathmandu Mayor To Lead Interim Govt
Who Is Sushila Karki? Nepal’s First Woman Chief Justice Backed By Gen-Z To Lead Interim Govt
World
Nepal Protests: Death Toll Climbs To 30; Indian Airlines To Operate Extra Flights As Kathmandu Airport Resumes Ops
Nepal Protests: Death Toll Climbs To 30; Indian Airlines To Operate Extra Flights As Ops Resume
Cricket
IND vs UAE Highlights: Kuldeep's 4-Wicket Haul Powers India To 9-Wicket Win Over UAE
Kuldeep's 4-Wicket Haul Powers India To 9-Wicket Win Over UAE
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Workers Block Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy During Raebareli Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Aadhaar Accepted as Valid ID Proof in Voter Registration, Election Commission's Major Decision
Nepal’s Protests: Is the King Returning? Protests Stir Old Loyalties in Nepal | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Nepal’s Crisis Deepens: Protesters Demand Full Government Dissolution | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Who Will Lead Nepal Now? Youth Say 'No More Old Guard' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget