Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (September 1) for each sign.

Aries

With the Moon positioned in the eighth house, travel requires extra caution. Students must refine their behaviour due to the Sun–Mercury–Ketu alignment in the fifth house. This is not a favourable time for new planning or expanding partnerships. Those in banking, finance, policies, accounts, and sales may encounter hurdles. Businessmen, under Jupiter’s fifth aspect on the seventh house, will need relentless hard work for progress. At the workplace, balancing personal and professional life is crucial as important tasks may create stress. Even accurate words might be misinterpreted. Seniors could reprimand you for delays. Relationship matters may raise questions about your approach, and mediating in disputes between friends will not be pleasant. Health issues will cause concern, and only sincere effort will bring success.

Taurus

The Moon in the seventh house enhances business activities. Married life and worldly affairs bring joy, but keep away from negative deeds. Marriage talks may progress for eligible individuals. Sports professionals will shine in their field, while businessmen must remain alert in financial dealings. Obstacles in work will dissolve on their own, boosting morale and bringing good news. With Mars and Venus forming a 3–11 connection, profits in business will uplift your spirits. In the office, your honesty will be recognised, though others’ issues could impact your tasks. Positive thinking will help as difficulties begin to fade. With Jupiter and Rahu influencing health, you can enjoy peace of mind and sound sleep.

Gemini

The Moon in the sixth house may bring mental stress. Businessmen will overcome challenges with the help of workers and experienced colleagues. Business-related travel will be favourable between 10:15–11:15 am and 4:00–6:00 pm. Rising market demand calls for higher production. The Moon–Jupiter aspect may prevent your ideas from receiving proper appreciation in team discussions. Workplace courage increases along with financial gain. Career growth demands creative work due to the Sun–Mercury–Ketu conjunction in the third house. Good health ensures happiness, while delicious meals lift your mood. A family prayer gathering may be organised. Lovers must understand their partner’s perspective, while students could make errors in attempts to innovate.

Cancer

The Moon in the fifth house may hinder studies. New professional contacts will prove beneficial, bringing encouraging news. With Mars casting its fourth and eighth aspects, leadership roles may be assigned. Employees may face ups and downs in the workplace, but patience will help. Venus’s aspect on the seventh house ensures harmony in family life. Love relationships may see positive developments. Students will benefit from learning through effort. Health remains stable though minor body pain may persist. Upcoming festive seasons call for stronger marketing strategies. Businessmen should focus on planning rather than sheer hard work to ensure long-term success. New projects should ideally start between 10:15–11:15 am or 4:00–6:00 pm.

Leo

With the Moon in the fourth house, your mother’s health may be a concern. The Venus–Rahu connection could cause friction in love life. Interest in spirituality deepens, but political challenges may arise where maternal guidance proves valuable. Business obstacles will resolve, though expenditure may unexpectedly increase. Avoid unnecessary risks. Businessmen must remain cautious while making deals due to the Sun–Mercury–Ketu alignment in the seventh house. Employees awaiting promotion or salary hikes may face delays. At work, mistakes could lead to investigations. Yet new opportunities may arise. Students might feel weak or unwell and should prioritise healthy eating.

Virgo

The Moon in the third house boosts courage and determination. Students will put in extra effort but must also care for their health. Financial gains could surprise you. Business brings mixed results, though improvement is expected by afternoon, especially from government-related sectors. Partnerships remain stable and beneficial. Market influence grows stronger. Employees must stay fully committed to tasks, as dedication ensures growth. Seniors will improve your communication skills. Jupiter’s ninth aspect on the sixth house keeps marketing professionals busy, with sudden financial benefits possible. Lending or borrowing money is unfavourable today. Love life will be joyful, though sensitive topics should be avoided. Health could bring issues like mouth ulcers due to Mars–Saturn influence.

Libra

The Moon in the second house may create financial concerns. Religious journeys with family or partner are possible. Support in parental business strengthens progress. Business goals will be accomplished, and travel will prove fruitful. Partnerships will bring profits if relations remain harmonious. At work, tasks undertaken will be mastered, ensuring success. New contacts will benefit career growth. Employees frequently travelling for jobs may plan family reunions. The Sun–Mercury–Ketu alignment in the fifth house brings opportunities for students and artists. The younger generation may engage in socialising and making new friends. Health may be affected by digestive issues due to the Sun–Saturn aspect.

Scorpio

With the Moon in your sign, enthusiasm and confidence increase. Businessmen will plan to strengthen finances, aided by the sales team. Profits rise due to the Venus–Saturn aspect. Domestic life is filled with love and harmony. Marriage prospects advance. Workplace developments bring encouragement and success. Intelligence ensures recognition at the office. Despite minor obstacles from Mars’s aspect on the sixth house, employees enjoy a decent day. Students should avoid negativity. Health improves through meditation, yoga, and nutritious food.

Sagittarius

The Moon in the twelfth house warns of losses from new contacts. Domestic stress may arise, requiring patience in dealings with your partner. Love life may face tensions. At work, plans may not progress as imagined. The Guru–Rahu influence increases workload, affecting health. Employees may feel unsettled about their jobs, facing stress from overthinking. Competitive students may struggle in studies. Health risks include bone-related problems. Business conditions are not supportive, and partnerships may face cracks, even leading to separation. Ego may strain relationships. The spouse’s health requires attention.

Capricorn

The Moon in the eleventh house motivates income growth. Businessmen will gain strong support of fortune and may consider new investments. New partnerships should ideally begin between 10:15–11:15 am or 4:00–6:00 pm. Legal victories are possible. Salaried individuals will work with confidence and without stress. With the Moon–Mars 3–11 relation, female colleagues support women in achieving project success. Maintaining good workplace relations with the opposite gender proves beneficial. Visits to temples and prayers bring fulfilment. Gains from friends, relatives, and elders are likely. The Venus–Saturn connection brings recognition for students’ hard work. Minor injuries to the feet are possible. Youth benefit more by following logic than emotions.

Aquarius

The Moon in the tenth house advises following your father’s principles. Students remain engaged in learning something new. The Sun–Mercury–Ketu conjunction in the seventh house brings professional growth and respect. Business expansion plans may involve family discussions. Profits are visible for businessmen. Love life is joyful with pleasures like food and music. Marriage proposals may come for singles. Avoid new auspicious beginnings between 10:15–11:15 am and 4:00–6:00 pm. With the Moon–Saturn aspect, even opponents acknowledge your personality. Tasks may take longer than expected, leading to boss’s dissatisfaction. Employees stay energised when focusing on preferred tasks. Health may suffer from acidity or indigestion.

Pisces

The Moon in the ninth house enhances social life. Business runs smoothly, and free time will be used wisely. Online business ventures succeed. The Mars–Venus relation in 3–11 brings favourable results for launching new businesses. Professional achievements increase domestic happiness. Ego-free behaviour gains co-workers’ support. Employees impress seniors through quality work. Mars–Saturn aspects may delay deadlines but effort ensures results. Family fun and entertainment keep spirits high. Social respect increases. Competitive students appearing for exams should leave home with their right foot forward, after eating sweet curd offered by their mother, to invoke divine blessings.