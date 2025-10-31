Aries:

With the Moon in your 11th house, focus on fulfilling your duties. Growth yoga indicates business success through teamwork and effective management. Partnership ventures need extra care. It’s a productive day for planning at work. You’ll feel enthusiastic and focused. Family issues will be resolved by afternoon. Students must enhance memory and writing. Health needs care. Lucky color: Pink, Lucky number: 5, Unlucky number: 3.

Taurus:

The Moon in your 10th house brings career gains and job-related benefits. Don’t miss chances to improve your business. Partnerships will move forward wisely. You may feel tired but remain productive. Financial issues will resolve under growth yoga. Sportspeople will perform well, though slight headaches may occur. Lucky color: Off-white, Lucky number: 1, Unlucky number: 4.

Gemini:

With the Moon in your 9th house, your social life improves. Timely delivery boosts business reputation. Growth yoga enhances partnership progress. Job routines stay steady. Respect seniors to stay in favor. Lost valuables may be recovered, and family blessings bring joy. Students and artists gain discipline. Watch for eye irritation. Lucky color: Cream, Lucky number: 5, Unlucky number: 7.

Cancer:

The Moon in your 8th house may cause misunderstandings at your maternal home. Business delays and obstacles arise due to planetary effects. Avoid conflicts at work and confirm new jobs before switching. Spiritual interest grows. Exam cancellations may frustrate students. Health requires care; avoid disputes. Lucky color: Brown, Lucky number: 9, Unlucky number: 3.

Leo:

The Moon in your 7th house brings business progress through new products. Growth yoga and team effort push success, but partnership finances feel unstable. Watch out for workplace gossip. Romantic troubles may surface, yet evening family plans bring happiness. Economic caution is advised. Lucky color: Silver, Lucky number: 6, Unlucky number: 4.

Virgo:

The Moon in your 6th house may cause stress. Family advice helps plan new business outlets, though horoscope analysis is needed. Business travel is likely. Efficiency increases success. Unexpected praise from rivals surprises you. Love life stays harmonious. Students abroad must stay focused. Lucky color: Green, Lucky number: 8, Unlucky number: 2.

Libra:

With the Moon in your 5th house, students shine academically. Business partnerships prosper and profits rise. Launching new products proves favorable. Job seekers may receive offers. Family life remains smooth, though evening romance may face tension. Stay alert health-wise. Lucky color: Yellow, Lucky number: 1, Unlucky number: 7.

Scorpio:

The Moon in your 4th house may affect your mother’s health. Business instability continues; make independent decisions. Work-from-home tasks bring challenges, and office rivals may create problems. Family secrets may come out. Avoid laziness and health negligence. Unexpected expenses may rise. Lucky color: Golden, Lucky number: 8, Unlucky number: 5.

Sagittarius:

The Moon in your 3rd house boosts courage and determination. Business profits rise with alertness and effort. Growth yoga aids debt recovery. Official travel benefits employees. Family outings and romantic dinners lift your mood. Sportspeople achieve milestones. Old pain eases. Lucky color: White, Lucky number: 9, Unlucky number: 7.

Capricorn:

With the Moon in your 2nd house, focus on good deeds. Legal success is likely. Growth yoga ensures strong business organization and market influence. Support from colleagues helps career progress. Curb family expenses to maintain balance. Career-oriented individuals move ahead successfully. Lucky color: Navy blue, Lucky number: 1, Unlucky number: 4.

Aquarius:

With the Moon in your sign, your mood stays calm and pleasant. Business demands more time but brings satisfaction. Online issues get resolved by noon. Working women manage both home and office well. Family celebrations bring joy, and love life blossoms. Students excel in healthy competition. Lucky color: Purple, Lucky number: 1, Unlucky number: 3.

Pisces:

The Moon in your 12th house may cause legal troubles. Partnership disputes over accounts may arise. Pay attention to government-related business work. Job performance feels low and family tensions may increase. Foreign medical students face anxiety. Take care of health and relationships. Lucky color: Sky blue, Lucky number: 2, Unlucky number: 5.