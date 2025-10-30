Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (October 30) for each sign.

Aries:

With the Moon in the 10th house, follow your father’s ideals. Those in partnership businesses may enthusiastically start a new project that could prove lucky. You’ll feel energized to perform well at work, though minor job issues may arise. Understand your partner’s perspective for harmony. Health remains good, and youth may engage in charitable acts. Lucky color: Grey, Lucky number: 7, Unlucky: 3.

Taurus:

With the Moon in the 9th house, good deeds will enhance your luck. Positive news from business partners is likely, and moving business online brings profit. Work energy stays high; extra effort benefits employees. Family health may concern you, but students stay focused on exams. Unexpected family duties may arise. Health improves. Lucky color: Pink, Lucky number: 5, Unlucky: 1.

Gemini:

The Moon in the 8th house brings complications in pending matters. Businessmen may face legal issues, so stay cautious. Keep focus on completing projects and avoid workplace disputes. Strengthen social ties and care for children’s education. Youth may face mental stress, and students could feel anxious about sudden exam dates. Lucky color: Purple, Lucky number: 8, Unlucky: 2.

Cancer:

With the Moon in the 7th house, marital disagreements may arise. Financial stress may bother you, but things will improve later. Partnership business brings new contracts. Stay focused at work and avoid meaningless office talk. Family discussions about marriage may begin, and sportspeople may achieve success. Maintain regular exercise for good health. Lucky color: Golden, Lucky number: 8, Unlucky: 2.

Leo:

The Moon in the 6th house helps you overcome debts. Hard work brings future gains, and your dedication at work will impress others. You’ll finish pending tasks quickly with positive thinking. Family harmony prevails, though students may feel tired but will regain focus. Elders’ guidance benefits youth. Drive carefully to avoid injury. Lucky color: Silver, Lucky number: 2, Unlucky: 8.

Virgo:

The Moon in the 5th house brings sudden financial gain. Partnership coordination strengthens business growth, and rivals stay behind at work. Focus on your tasks instead of others’ flaws. Satisfaction from children and love life boosts your mood. Youth may lean toward social work, and students perform well. Health remains favorable. Lucky color: Navy Blue, Lucky number: 3, Unlucky: 2.

Libra:

With the Moon in the 4th house, property matters may face delays. Businessmen may struggle with labor or opposition in the market, and employed people face hurdles or boss’s displeasure. Family relationships may feel strained, and career may slow down. Stay calm and control anger to move ahead. Health may suffer. Lucky color: Cream, Lucky number: 4, Unlucky: 9.

Scorpio:

With the Moon in the 3rd house, watch your younger sibling’s company. Businessmen may resolve worker issues though profits stay moderate. Stay patient in job debates and perform with diligence. Elders’ blessings and your sincerity will earn admiration. Sports and art professionals will work passionately toward goals. Health stays stable. Lucky color: Grey, Lucky number: 7, Unlucky: 3.

Sagittarius:

With the Moon in the 2nd house, uphold moral values. Your enthusiasm boosts business, but seek expert advice before big decisions. Technical work will succeed and seniors will appreciate your job performance. Family life stays normal and children bring pride. Students stay focused, though old ailments may recur. Lucky color: White, Lucky number: 1, Unlucky: 6.

Capricorn:

With the Moon in your sign, confidence and self-respect rise. Business challenges fade by afternoon with profitable orders. Travel for work proves fruitful, and your performance stands out. Family happiness grows with good marriage prospects for children. Students and professionals stay dedicated. Relief from joint pain is likely. Lucky color: Yellow, Lucky number: 7, Unlucky: 4.

Aquarius:

With the Moon in the 12th house, control expenses. Avoid unethical business moves to prevent loss. Stress and restlessness may affect your focus at work. Relations with colleagues could strain, and a child’s health might worry you. Share fears with someone close. Students may feel distracted. Back pain could trouble you. Lucky color: Green, Lucky number: 5, Unlucky: 3.

Pisces:

With the Moon in the 11th house, income will rise. Businessmen will act wisely, gaining success through alertness. Pay attention to investments as promotion chances increase at work. Marital harmony deepens, and family joy spreads through good news. Sportspersons benefit from hard work though minor stress may occur. Lucky color: Orange, Lucky number: 9, Unlucky: 2.