Maha Navami, the ninth day of Sharad Navratri, falls on Monday, October 19, 2026. The day begins with Ashtami, which will continue until 10:54 AM, after which Navami will begin. During the day, devotees will perform Kanya Pujan, Sandhi Puja and worship Goddess Siddhidatri. The Moon will remain in Capricorn throughout the day. The Uttara Ashadha nakshatra will be active until 3:39 PM, after which Shravana nakshatra will begin. Dhriti Yoga will continue until 12:35 AM.

These astrological combinations are expected to influence professional decisions, business dealings, financial matters and personal relationships. Aries, Cancer, Capricorn and Pisces natives may find opportunities to resolve pending professional matters, while Gemini and Aquarius natives should remain cautious about lending money and making hasty financial decisions. Read the detailed horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries

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Aries natives may find Monday favourable for strengthening their professional reputation, taking charge of important decisions and moving stalled projects forward. The Moon will transit Capricorn in the tenth house of career, reputation, authority and professional responsibilities. Uttara Ashadha nakshatra will remain active until 3:39 PM, followed by Shravana nakshatra. Dhriti Yoga will continue until 12:35 AM. Kanya Pujan, Sandhi Puja and the worship of Goddess Siddhidatri after the beginning of Navami will be significant religious activities. Offering halwa-puri or black gram to the Goddess is believed to help remove professional obstacles, improve leadership abilities and strengthen the confidence of senior officials in you.

Career And Business

The beginning of the week may bring renewed energy and opportunities for shopkeepers and business owners to implement practical strategies. You may succeed in finalising agreements with major suppliers, organising inventory according to festive demand and settling old accounts. Those associated with real estate, construction, government tenders, metals, administration or manufacturing may benefit from bold decisions taken before 3:39 PM. After Shravana nakshatra begins in the afternoon, carefully review all terms and conditions before signing new business agreements. Salaried employees may be entrusted with leading an important project, and discussions with senior officials may work in their favour.

Finance And Wealth

Financial matters may remain strong, with opportunities to receive the full benefits of previous efforts. Pending payments from government departments, major corporate clients or old projects may be credited to your account. Abhijit Muhurat will be active between 11:43 AM and 12:29 PM, making it a favourable period for approving financial plans or completing important business transactions. Rahu Kaal will prevail between 7:49 AM and 9:15 AM. Avoid making large cash transactions in haste or lending money without checking the relevant documents during this period. Business profits and household savings may remain balanced in the evening.

Love And Family

The atmosphere at home may remain spiritual, disciplined and positive because of Ashtami havan, Kanya Pujan and the beginning of Maha Navami. Advice from your father or an elderly family member may help you balance professional commitments and domestic responsibilities. Your spouse may understand your busy schedule and manage household arrangements efficiently. Conversations about shared future goals and career plans may strengthen trust in your love life. Participating in the evening aarti of Goddess Siddhidatri with your family may bring mental peace and satisfaction.

Youth And Gen-Z: Career And Vibe

Your mood may be ambitious, commanding and focused on results. If you are preparing for civil services, State Public Service Commission examinations, management interviews, coding tests or corporate assessments, Dhriti Yoga and Uttara Ashadha nakshatra may support patience and logical thinking. Avoid superficial social media discussions and comparisons with other people's online lifestyles. Focus on completing your work checklist. Switching off screens late in the evening and taking a short walk outdoors may help you refresh your mind.

Health And Wellness

You may remain physically and mentally active, but continuous movement and prolonged sitting could cause mild discomfort in the knees, calves or lower back by evening. Protect yourself from cold winds in the morning and evening, and drink lukewarm water to help maintain joint comfort. Choose fresh, easily digestible food and avoid excessive fried or heavy meals. Sleeping on time may help maintain your energy and productivity.

Simple Remedy

After bathing in the morning, offer water to the Sun and remember Lord Shiva. Offer black gram, halwa or coconut to Goddess Siddhidatri and chant Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah 11 times with a calm mind.

Taurus

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Taurus natives may find the day favourable for pursuing long-term plans, focusing on religious activities and making progress in education. The Moon will transit Capricorn in the ninth house of fortune, religion, higher education and long-distance travel. Uttara Ashadha nakshatra will remain active until 3:39 PM, followed by Shravana nakshatra. Dhriti Yoga will continue until 12:35 AM. Kanya Pujan in the morning and worshipping Goddess Siddhidatri later in the day will be significant. Offering halwa-puri or white sweets to the Goddess is believed to help stalled work progress, improve intellectual clarity and strengthen social standing.

Career And Business

The week may begin on a promising note for shopkeepers and business owners. The Moon's transit through the ninth house may strengthen professional contacts and help you finalise agreements with distant traders, arrange the supply of festive goods and complete legal formalities. Those working in import-export, higher education, publishing, legal consultancy, travel agencies or religious goods may benefit from decisions taken before 3:39 PM. After Shravana nakshatra begins, carefully listen to the terms proposed by new business partners. Salaried employees may receive support from seniors and mentors, and discussions about a higher position or an important project may progress.

Finance And Wealth

Financial matters may bring relief and stability. Pending money connected with an earlier investment, an ancestral property matter or a distant project may be recovered. Abhijit Muhurat will prevail between 11:43 AM and 12:28 PM. This may be a favourable period for completing banking work, reviewing property documents or starting new savings plans. Rahu Kaal will remain active between 7:49 AM and 9:15 AM. Avoid investing in unfamiliar online schemes or lending large sums of money during this period. Normal expenses related to religious activities and family requirements may occur in the evening.

Love And Family

The atmosphere at home may remain peaceful, spiritual and devotional. Guidance from your father or an elderly family member may strengthen family relationships. Your spouse may manage domestic responsibilities efficiently and support your decisions. Those in relationships may discuss a spiritual trip or future plans, helping their bond mature through mutual understanding. Participating in the evening aarti of Goddess Siddhidatri with your family may help ease mental stress.

Youth And Gen-Z: Career And Vibe

Your mood may be optimistic, focused and visionary. If you are preparing for higher education abroad, CAT, GATE, civil services or a professional certification, Dhriti Yoga and Uttara Ashadha nakshatra may support concentration and memory. Avoid getting distracted by superficial social media drama. Focus on completing your main goals. A short outdoor walk after switching off your screens in the evening may help refresh your mind.

Health And Wellness

You may feel energetic, but continuous travel or prolonged sitting could cause mild discomfort in the thighs, knees or hip joints by evening. Protect yourself from cold winds and drink lukewarm water to help maintain physical comfort. Avoid stale, heavy and excessively fried food. Choose easily digestible meals and maintain a regular sleep schedule.

Simple Remedy

After bathing, offer water to the Shivling and chant Om Namah Shivaya. Offer kheer or halwa to Goddess Siddhidatri and chant Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah 11 times with a calm mind.

Gemini

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Gemini natives should exercise caution in professional and financial matters on Maha Navami. The Moon will transit Capricorn in the eighth house, which is associated with unexpected changes, hidden matters and obstacles. Uttara Ashadha nakshatra will remain active until 3:39 PM, followed by Shravana nakshatra. Dhriti Yoga will continue until 12:35 AM. Kanya Pujan and the worship of Goddess Siddhidatri will be significant. Offering kheer or halwa-puri to the Goddess is believed to help reduce uncertainty, overcome obstacles and bring mental peace.

Career And Business

The beginning of the week may require patience and vigilance from business owners. Keep tax records, GST filings, audits, invoices and legal documents properly organised. Those associated with chemicals, insurance, scrap trading, hardware, research or data analysis should review important transactions carefully. Avoid entering into partnerships with unfamiliar people or accepting large orders without written agreements. Salaried employees should stay away from workplace politics and gossip. Completing assigned work within deadlines and maintaining cordial relations with colleagues may help prevent unnecessary complications.

Finance And Wealth

Financial matters may require tighter budgeting. Unexpected expenses related to vehicle repairs, bills or health could affect your finances. Review your spending carefully before making major purchases. Abhijit Muhurat will prevail between 11:43 AM and 12:28 PM, making it a suitable period for reviewing pending payments or correcting important financial documents. Rahu Kaal will remain active between 7:49 AM and 9:15 AM. Avoid speculative investments and unfamiliar online financial schemes.

Do not lend large sums of money without carefully considering your financial position and the reliability of the borrower.

Love And Family

The atmosphere at home may remain peaceful and spiritual. Be polite while communicating with your in-laws and avoid allowing old disagreements to escalate. Your spouse may understand your concerns and help manage family responsibilities. Those in relationships should listen carefully to their partners and avoid imposing their opinions. A calm conversation in the evening may help resolve misunderstandings and strengthen mutual trust. Participating in the evening aarti of Goddess Siddhidatri with your family may help reduce mental stress.

Youth And Gen-Z: Career And Vibe

Your mood may be introspective, thoughtful and analytical. Avoid comparing your life with other people's lifestyles on social media. If you are working on a complicated coding problem, data analysis, a research paper or difficult competitive-examination subjects, focus on one task at a time. Dhriti Yoga and Uttara Ashadha nakshatra are traditionally associated with patience and perseverance. Avoid unnecessary distractions and reduce screen time late in the evening. A short walk outdoors may help refresh your mind.

Health And Wellness

You may experience mild digestive discomfort, gas or head tension during the day. Avoid stale, heavy and excessively fried food, and be mindful of your eating habits. Drink sufficient water throughout the day and choose simple, easily digestible meals. Limit screen time before bedtime and maintain a regular sleep schedule.

Simple Remedy

After bathing, offer water and bel leaves to Lord Shiva. Offer kheer or halwa to Goddess Siddhidatri and chant Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah 11 times with devotion.

Cancer

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Cancer natives may find Maha Navami favourable for strengthening business partnerships, improving professional relationships and maintaining harmony in their personal lives. The Moon will transit Capricorn in the seventh house of marriage, partnerships and public relations. Uttara Ashadha nakshatra will remain active until 3:39 PM, followed by Shravana nakshatra. Dhriti Yoga will continue until 12:35 AM. Kanya Pujan and the worship of Goddess Siddhidatri will be significant. Offering kheer or halwa-puri to the Goddess is believed to help resolve disagreements, improve reputation and bring harmony to relationships.

Career And Business

The week may begin with new business opportunities, increased customer activity and progress in professional agreements. Retailers and business owners may benefit from strengthening customer relationships and negotiating favourable terms with suppliers. Those associated with retail, hospitality, textiles, ready-made garments, event management and public-facing businesses may find opportunities to secure new orders. After 3:39 PM, when Shravana nakshatra begins, carefully consider the suggestions of business partners and clients before finalising agreements. Salaried employees may receive support from colleagues and senior officials. Maintaining effective communication and cooperation with team members may help improve professional outcomes.

Finance And Wealth

Financial matters may remain encouraging, with opportunities to benefit from previous efforts and business dealings. Increased sales or the recovery of pending payments may provide relief. Abhijit Muhurat will prevail between 11:43 AM and 12:28 PM, making it a potentially favourable period for completing important financial paperwork or business transactions. Rahu Kaal will remain active between 7:49 AM and 9:15 AM. Avoid making hasty investments or lending large sums without proper consideration. Expenses related to festive shopping, household needs and family activities may arise in the evening.

Love And Family

The atmosphere at home may remain peaceful, spiritual and positive. Your spouse may offer support and help manage household responsibilities, allowing you to focus on professional commitments. Those in relationships may get an opportunity to discuss their future plans and shared goals. Open communication and mutual understanding may strengthen emotional bonds. Participating in the evening aarti of Goddess Siddhidatri with your family may help promote peace and harmony at home.

Youth And Gen-Z: Career And Vibe

Your mood may be social, confident and collaborative. If you are preparing for campus placements, group discussions, interviews, coding assessments or competitive examinations, maintaining focus and communicating clearly may help you perform better. Avoid spending too much time on social media. Prioritise your professional goals, organise pending assignments and take a short walk outdoors in the evening to refresh your mind.

Health And Wellness

A busy schedule may cause mild fatigue or discomfort in the lower back and legs. Take adequate breaks, avoid prolonged sitting and maintain a balanced daily routine. Drink sufficient water and choose fresh, easily digestible meals. Avoid excessive fried food and maintain a regular sleep schedule.

Simple Remedy

After bathing, offer raw milk and water to the Shivling. Offer halwa or kheer to Goddess Siddhidatri and chant Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah 11 times with devotion.

Leo

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Leo natives may find Monday favourable for organising their daily routine, resolving pending work and dealing with professional competition. The Moon will transit Capricorn in the sixth house, which is associated with service, debts, health and challenges. Uttara Ashadha nakshatra will remain active until 3:39 PM, followed by Shravana nakshatra. Dhriti Yoga will continue until 12:35 AM.Kanya Pujan and the worship of Goddess Siddhidatri will be significant on Maha Navami. Offering halwa-puri or kheer to the Goddess is believed to help overcome obstacles, strengthen confidence and promote mental clarity.

Career And Business

The week may begin with opportunities to improve work processes, organise accounts and resolve pending business matters. Business owners may benefit from reviewing their finances, improving staff management and negotiating better terms with suppliers. Those associated with logistics, medical services, security equipment, legal consultancy, auditing, hardware and government supplies may benefit from careful planning and timely decisions. After 3:39 PM, when Shravana nakshatra begins, listen carefully to clients and senior colleagues before finalising important agreements. Salaried employees may find opportunities to demonstrate their abilities and handle workplace competition effectively. Completing pending assignments on time may help them earn appreciation from senior officials.

Finance And Wealth

Financial matters may remain stable, with opportunities to recover outstanding payments or settle old debts. However, it is advisable to keep a close watch on expenses and avoid unnecessary financial commitments. Abhijit Muhurat will prevail between 11:43 AM and 12:28 PM, making it a potentially favourable period for completing banking work or reviewing important financial documents. Rahu Kaal will remain active between 7:49 AM and 9:15 AM. Avoid investing in unfamiliar online financial schemes or lending large sums without proper documentation.

Love And Family

The atmosphere at home may remain peaceful and spiritual. Support from family members may provide emotional reassurance and help you manage professional responsibilities. Your spouse may understand your priorities and offer support with household matters. Avoid allowing minor disagreements to affect your relationship. A calm conversation with your partner in the evening may help strengthen mutual understanding. Participating in the evening aarti of Goddess Siddhidatri with your family may help bring peace and harmony.

Youth And Gen-Z: Career And Vibe

Your mood may be competitive, resilient and focused on achieving your goals. If you are preparing for NEET, JEE, SSC, UPSC, coding assessments or corporate recruitment tests, a disciplined approach may help you make progress. Avoid social media distractions and comparisons with others. Focus on weaker subjects, complete pending assignments and take regular breaks. A short walk outdoors in the evening may help refresh your mind.

Health And Wellness

Irregular eating habits and a hectic schedule may cause mild digestive discomfort, gas or acidity. Avoid stale food and excessively fried or heavy meals. Drink sufficient water, choose easily digestible food and maintain a regular eating schedule. Adequate rest and timely sleep may help maintain your energy throughout the day.

Simple Remedy

After bathing, offer water to the Sun using a copper vessel. Offer water and rice grains to the Shivling. Worship Goddess Siddhidatri and chant Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah 11 times with devotion.

Virgo

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Today is likely to be positive for using your intellectual abilities effectively, turning creative ideas into reality, and organising matters related to children and education. The Moon will remain in Capricorn, ruled by Saturn, throughout the day, transiting your fifth house, which governs intelligence, education, children, creativity and past good deeds. The Sun will remain in the Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra until 3:39 PM, after which the Moon will enter the Shravana Nakshatra. Dhriti Yoga will continue until 12:35 AM. Ashtami Tithi will prevail until 10:54 AM, after which Maha Navami will begin. Kanya Pujan in the morning and worship of Maa Siddhidatri later in the day will be auspicious. Offering kheer or halwa-puri to the Goddess may help improve concentration, bring maturity to decision-making and support success in your endeavours.

Career And Business

For shopkeepers and business owners, the week is likely to begin with fresh marketing ideas and opportunities to understand customer preferences. The Moon's transit through the fifth house may sharpen your planning abilities. You may find success in finalising festive-season offers, launching digital advertisements and reconnecting with old customers. If you work in education, coaching, content creation, design, consultancy, jewellery or hospitality, creative decisions made under the influence of Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra before 3:39 PM may prove profitable. After the Shravana Nakshatra begins in the afternoon, listening carefully to clients' priorities may help you finalise new deals. Salaried professionals may receive direct appreciation from senior colleagues for their strategic thinking.

Finance And Wealth

Financially, the day may bring stability and favourable returns on investments made after careful consideration. There are strong indications that pending money from an old project, commission or an earlier secure investment may come through. Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:43 AM to 12:28 PM, making it an auspicious period for decisions related to future investments or financial transactions. Rahu Kaal will prevail from 7:49 AM to 9:15 AM. Avoid speculative stock-market activities without proper consideration or investing in unfamiliar online schemes during this period. Normal expenses may arise in the evening for children's needs and family comforts.

Love And Family

The atmosphere at home is likely to remain peaceful, spiritual and positive due to the Ashtami havan, Kanya Pujan and the beginning of Maha Navami. You may receive pleasant news concerning your children, or their sensible actions may bring you considerable happiness. Your spouse is likely to understand your priorities and manage household responsibilities efficiently, offering you support. In your love life, you may get an opportunity to share your feelings openly with your partner, strengthening trust and transparency in the relationship. Participating in Maa Siddhidatri's evening aarti with your family at home may bring mental peace and harmony.

Youth And Gen-Z Corner

Your mood is likely to be analytical, creative and goal-oriented today. If you are preparing for a coding bootcamp, data science, a design portfolio, civil services or another competitive examination, the combination of Dhriti Yoga and Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra may help improve your concentration. Avoid getting distracted by superficial social media drama and focus on completing your project checklist. Switching off screens late in the evening and taking a short walk outdoors may help you feel refreshed.

Health And Wellness

You may feel energetic, but sitting for long hours while working or studying could cause mild strain in your neck, shoulders or upper back by evening. Take short breaks and stretch between tasks. With the changing weather, avoid very cold water, stale food and excessively fried or heavy meals to help keep your stomach and throat comfortable. Prefer simple, easily digestible food at night and maintain a timely sleep schedule to stay refreshed the following day.

Simple Remedy

Monday and Maha Navami form an auspicious combination. After bathing in the morning, offer water and akshat (unbroken rice grains) to the Shivling. Then offer halwa or kheer to Maa Durga in her ninth form, Goddess Siddhidatri, and calmly chant the mantra “Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah” 11 times.

Libra

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Today will be favourable for prioritising domestic responsibilities, improving your comforts and finding inner peace in the evening. The Moon will remain in Capricorn, ruled by Saturn, throughout the day, transiting your fourth house, which governs happiness, mother, home, vehicles and immovable property. The Sun will remain in the Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra until 3:39 PM, after which the Moon will enter the Shravana Nakshatra. Dhriti Yoga will continue until 12:35 AM. Ashtami Tithi will prevail until 10:54 AM, after which Maha Navami will begin. Kanya Pujan in the morning and worship of Maa Siddhidatri later in the day will be auspicious. Offering kheer or halwa-puri to the Goddess may help calm a restless mind, strengthen family harmony and bring peace to domestic life.

Career And Business

For shopkeepers and business owners, the week is likely to begin with a focus on improving internal operations and organising inventory. The Moon's transit through the fourth house may help you maintain a strong connection with local customers and respond effectively to festive-season demand. If you are involved in real estate, interior decoration, architecture, automobiles, packaging, home appliances, dairy or food products, the influence of Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra until 3:39 PM may support business stability and regular sales. After Shravana Nakshatra begins in the afternoon, listen patiently to the priorities of colleagues and clients. Salaried professionals will need to balance work-from-home or office responsibilities with domestic matters. Support from senior officials may improve in the evening.

Finance And Wealth

Financially, the day is likely to remain balanced, although expenses may arise for household comforts, vehicle maintenance or your mother's needs. Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:43 AM to 12:28 PM, making it an auspicious period for important decisions related to property, vehicles or savings plans. Rahu Kaal will prevail from 7:49 AM to 9:15 AM. Avoid unfamiliar online trading schemes and lending a large amount of money without checking the relevant documents carefully. Normal expenses may arise in the evening for religious activities and family shopping.

Love And Family

The atmosphere at home is likely to remain peaceful, spiritual and devotional due to the Ashtami havan, Kanya Pujan and the beginning of Maha Navami. Spending time with your mother and receiving her blessings may help ease your mental worries. Your spouse is likely to respect your priorities in managing household responsibilities and the kitchen, strengthening mutual understanding. In your love life, discuss your home circumstances openly with your partner. Emotional conversations in the evening may deepen trust and bring you closer. Participating in Maa Siddhidatri's evening aarti with your family at home may help ease mental stress.

Youth And Gen-Z Corner

Your mood is likely to be grounded, calm and home-oriented today. You may feel like decluttering your personal space and avoiding superficial social media drama or unnecessary disputes among friends. If you are working on architecture, interior design, civil services, coding or academic assignments, Dhriti Yoga and Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra may help improve your concentration. Focus on completing pending assignments in the evening. Switching off screens late at night and taking a short walk outdoors may help refresh your mind.

Health And Wellness

Your health is likely to remain generally stable, but changing weather conditions may cause chest congestion, a feeling of heaviness or mild respiratory sensitivity. Avoid very cold water, ice cream and stale, heavy food kept in the refrigerator. Warm water or ginger-tulsi herbal preparations may help keep you comfortable. Prefer simple, easily digestible food at night and maintain a timely sleep schedule to preserve your energy for the next day.

Simple Remedy

Monday and Maha Navami form an auspicious combination. After bathing in the morning, offer raw milk and water to the Shivling. Then offer kheer or halwa to Maa Durga in her ninth form, Goddess Siddhidatri, and calmly chant the mantra “Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah” 11 times.

Scorpio

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Today will be favourable for increasing courage and determination, benefiting from communication and strengthening relationships with siblings and colleagues. The Moon will remain in Capricorn, ruled by Saturn, throughout the day, transiting your third house, which governs courage, initiative, siblings and communication. The Sun will remain in the Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra until 3:39 PM, after which the Moon will enter the Shravana Nakshatra. Dhriti Yoga will continue until 12:35 AM. Ashtami Tithi will prevail until 10:54 AM, after which Maha Navami will begin. The morning will be auspicious for Kanya Pujan, while worshipping Maa Siddhidatri later in the day will be especially significant. Offering kheer or halwa-puri to the Goddess may help clear doubts, boost confidence and speed up pending work.

Career And Business

For shopkeepers and business owners, the week is likely to begin with active fieldwork, efforts to secure new orders and quick communication with clients. The Moon's transit through the third house may strengthen your confidence and ability to take initiative. If you work in logistics, transport, courier services, digital marketing, printing, travel services or retail distribution, efforts made before 3:39 PM under the influence of Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra may translate into business gains. After Shravana Nakshatra begins in the afternoon, listen carefully to colleagues and clients during discussions, as this may help finalise new contracts. Salaried professionals may find it easier to put forward their views in meetings and presentations, with support from their teams.

Finance And Wealth

Financially, the day may bring increased activity and growth in regular income. You may receive money through a short business trip, marketing efforts or pending payments from an old client. Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:43 AM to 12:28 PM, making it a favourable period for getting invoices approved or completing banking transactions. Rahu Kaal will prevail from 7:49 AM to 9:15 AM. Avoid investing in unfamiliar online financial schemes or lending large sums without written documentation during this period. Normal expenses may arise in the evening for communication-related needs and household requirements.

Love And Family

The atmosphere at home is likely to remain peaceful, spiritual and devotional due to the Ashtami havan, Kanya Pujan and the beginning of Maha Navami. Your relationship with younger siblings or cousins may be particularly harmonious, and they may offer help with your work. Your spouse is likely to understand your commitments and manage household responsibilities efficiently, offering support. In your love life, light-hearted conversations and spending relaxed time together in the evening may strengthen your relationship. Participating in Maa Siddhidatri's evening aarti with your family at home may help ease mental stress.

Youth And Gen-Z Corner

Your mood is likely to be dynamic, action-oriented and bold today. If you are preparing for content creation, video editing, coding, speech writing or a competitive examination, Dhriti Yoga and Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra may help strengthen your reasoning and concentration. Avoid getting distracted by superficial social media drama and focus on completing your checklist. Switching off screens late in the evening and taking a short walk outdoors may help refresh your

Sagittarius

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Today will be favourable for strengthening your savings, resolving issues through thoughtful communication and prioritising peace and harmony within the family. The Moon will remain in Capricorn, ruled by Saturn, throughout the day, transiting your second house, which governs wealth, speech and family. The Sun will remain in the Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra until 3:39 PM, after which the Moon will enter the Shravana Nakshatra. Dhriti Yoga will continue until 12:35 AM. Ashtami Tithi will prevail until 10:54 AM, after which Maha Navami will begin. The morning will be auspicious for Kanya Pujan, followed by the worship of Maa Siddhidatri later in the day. Offering kheer or halwa-puri to the Goddess may help resolve family disagreements, improve financial flow and bring maturity to decision-making.

Career And Business

For shopkeepers and business owners, the week is likely to begin with better organisation at the counter and efforts to strengthen relationships with existing customers. The Moon's transit through the second house may improve financial management, making it easier to manage festive-season cash flow, recover pending payments and negotiate better terms with suppliers. If you are involved in jewellery, precious metals, food products, grocery, banking, auditing or a family business, the influence of Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra until 3:39 PM may support business activity and sales. After Shravana Nakshatra begins in the afternoon, listen carefully to customers and business partners before finalising deals. Salaried professionals should express their views thoughtfully during meetings, as a balanced approach may earn appreciation from senior officials.

Finance And Wealth

Financially, the day may favour increasing savings and benefiting from previous efforts. Money held up in connection with an old family property, a fixed-return investment or a previous deal may come through. Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:43 AM to 12:28 PM, making it a favourable period for depositing money in a bank account, starting a savings plan or completing paperwork related to secure investments. Rahu Kaal will prevail from 7:49 AM to 9:15 AM. Avoid investing hastily through unfamiliar online trading platforms or lending a large amount of cash without careful consideration. Normal expenses may arise in the evening for household needs and religious activities.

Love And Family

The atmosphere at home is likely to remain peaceful, spiritual and harmonious due to the Ashtami havan, Kanya Pujan and the beginning of Maha Navami. Discussions with senior family members may strengthen unity and help resolve domestic concerns. Your spouse is likely to understand your priorities and manage household responsibilities efficiently, offering support. In your love life, you may get an opportunity to speak openly with your part.

Youth And Gen-Z Corner

Your mood is likely to be practical, mature and goal-oriented today. Instead of getting caught up in superficial social media drama or appearances, focus on improving your skills. If you are preparing for finance-related courses, chartered accountancy, MBA entrance examinations, coding assessments or other competitive exams, Dhriti Yoga and Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra may help you concentrate and think logically. Focus on completing pending assignments in the evening. Switching off screens late at night and taking a short walk outdoors may help refresh your mind.

Health And Wellness

Your health is likely to remain generally stable, but irregular eating habits during fasting or festive activities may cause mild discomfort involving your teeth, gums or throat. Avoid very cold water, stale food and excessively fried or heavy meals. Including fennel and mishri in your routine and drinking lukewarm water throughout the day may help you feel comfortable. Prefer simple, easily digestible food at night and maintain a timely sleep schedule to stay refreshed the following day.

Simple Remedy

Monday and Maha Navami form an auspicious combination. After bathing in the morning, offer water to the Sun using a copper vessel and pour raw milk and water over the Shivling. Then offer halwa or kheer to Maa Durga in her ninth form, Goddess Siddhidatri, and calmly chant the mantra “Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah” 11 times.

Capricorn

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Today will be favourable for strengthening your professional reputation, taking responsibility for important decisions and moving pending plans forward. The Moon will remain in Capricorn, ruled by Saturn, throughout the day, transiting your first house, which governs personality, confidence and overall outlook. The Sun will remain in the Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra until 3:39 PM, after which the Moon will enter the Shravana Nakshatra. Dhriti Yoga will continue until 12:35 AM. Ashtami Tithi will prevail until 10:54 AM, after which Maha Navami will begin. Kanya Pujan in the morning and worship of Maa Siddhidatri later in the day will be auspicious. Offering halwa-puri or black chickpeas to the Goddess may help overcome professional obstacles, strengthen leadership qualities and earn the trust of senior officials.

Career And Business

For shopkeepers and business owners, the week is likely to begin with renewed energy and practical planning. The Moon's transit through your first house may help you manage work efficiently, finalise agreements with major suppliers, organise stock according to festive demand and clear pending accounts. If you work in real estate, construction, government tenders, metals, administration or manufacturing, decisions made before 3:39 PM under the influence of Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra may support business progress. After Shravana Nakshatra begins in the afternoon, listen carefully to all terms and conditions before signing new deals. Salaried professionals may be entrusted with leading an important project, and discussions with senior officials may work in their favour.

Finance And Wealth

Financially, the day may bring stability and rewards for previous efforts. There are indications that pending payments from a government department, a major corporate client or an old project may reach your account. Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:43 AM to 12:29 PM, making it a favourable period for approving financial plans or completing important business transactions. Rahu Kaal will prevail from 7:49 AM to 9:15 AM. Avoid making large cash transactions in haste or lending money without checking the relevant documents during this period. In the evening, you may be able to maintain a balance between business earnings and family savings.

Love And Family

The atmosphere at home is likely to remain peaceful, disciplined and uplifting due to the Ashtami havan, Kanya Pujan and the beginning of Maha Navami. Advice from your father or an older family member may help you balance professional commitments with domestic responsibilities. Your spouse is likely to understand your busy schedule and manage household arrangements efficiently, offering support. In your love life, you may have a serious and mature conversation with your partner about shared future goals and career plans. Mutual understanding may strengthen trust in the relationship. Participating in Maa Siddhidatri's evening aarti with your family at home may bring mental peace and a sense of contentment.

Youth And Gen-Z Corner

Your mood is likely to be ambitious, confident and results-oriented today. If you are preparing for civil services, State Public Service Commission examinations, management interviews, coding tests or corporate assessments, Dhriti Yoga and Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra may help strengthen patience and logical thinking. Avoid getting distracted by superficial social media trends or other people's online show of success. Focus on completing your own checklist. Switching off screens late in the evening and taking a short walk outdoors may help refresh your mind.

Health And Wellness

You may remain physically and mentally active, but continuous movement or sitting for long hours could cause mild strain in your knees, calves or lower back by evening. With the changing weather, protect yourself from cold winds in the morning and evening, and drink lukewarm water. Choose fresh, easily digestible food and avoid excessively fried or heavy meals. Maintaining a timely sleep schedule may help preserve your energy and productivity.

Simple Remedy

Monday and Maha Navami form an auspicious combination. After bathing in the morning, offer water to the Sun and remember Lord Shiva. Then offer black chickpeas, halwa or coconut to Maa Durga in her Siddhidatri form and calmly chant the mantra “Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah” 11 times.

Aquarius

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Today will be important for controlling unnecessary expenses, maintaining distant contacts and preparing future plans in a quiet and focused environment. The Moon will remain in Capricorn, ruled by Saturn, throughout the day, transiting your twelfth house, which governs expenditure, foreign connections, solitude and spiritual reflection. The Sun will remain in the Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra until 3:39 PM, after which the Moon will enter the Shravana Nakshatra. Dhriti Yoga will continue until 12:35 AM. Ashtami Tithi will prevail until 10:54 AM, after which Maha Navami will begin. The morning will be auspicious for Kanya Pujan, followed by the worship of Maa Siddhidatri later in the day. Offering kheer or halwa-puri to the Goddess may help reduce mental distractions, control unnecessary spending and bring inner peace.

Career And Business

For shopkeepers and business owners, the week is likely to begin with a focus on reviewing account books, completing tax formalities and checking warehouse arrangements. With the Moon transiting your twelfth house, avoid rushing into a major business expansion. If you are involved in export-import, e-commerce, logistics, medical services, international client management, online services or packaging, the influence of Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra until 3:39 PM may bring opportunities through distant contacts. After Shravana Nakshatra begins in the afternoon, listen carefully to colleagues and suppliers before deciding on your next strategy. Salaried professionals may be assigned back-end or research-related work. Avoid internal office gossip and focus on completing your responsibilities on time.

Finance And Wealth

Financially, the day calls for caution and strict budget management. Expenses may arise for family healthcare needs, travel or clearing an old payment. Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:43 AM to 12:28 PM, making it a suitable period for completing essential tax, audit or banking paperwork. Rahu Kaal will prevail from 7:49 AM to 9:15 AM. Avoid making impulsive stock-market investments or putting money into unfamiliar online schemes. Refrain from lending a large amount of cash without proper documentation.

Love And Family

The atmosphere at home is likely to remain peaceful, spiritual and harmonious due to the Ashtami havan, Kanya Pujan and the beginning of Maha Navami. The blessings and company of senior family members may help you feel emotionally lighter. Your spouse is likely to understand your priorities and manage household responsibilities efficiently, offering support. In your love life, share your feelings openly with your partner rather than allowing old misunderstandings to create doubts. A calm conversation in the evening may improve mutual understanding. Participating in Maa Siddhidatri's evening aarti with your family at home may help ease mental stress.

Youth And Gen-Z Corner

Your mood is likely to be introspective, thoughtful and focused on personal growth. You may feel motivated to work on your weaknesses and avoid superficial social media drama or comparisons with other people's lifestyles. If you are preparing for overseas education, working with AI tools, coding, data cleaning or studying for a competitive examination, Dhriti Yoga and Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra may help deepen your concentration. Focus on completing pending assignments in the evening. Switching off screens late at night and taking a short walk outdoors may help refresh your mind.

Health And Wellness

Your health is likely to remain generally stable, but lack of sleep or prolonged screen time may cause dry eyes or mild tiredness in the soles of your feet. With the changing weather, protect yourself from cold winds in the morning and evening, and drink lukewarm water. Avoid heavy, excessively fried or stale food and choose easily digestible meals. Maintaining a timely sleep schedule may help preserve your energy and productivity.

Simple Remedy

Monday and Maha Navami form an auspicious combination. After bathing in the morning, offer raw milk and water to the Shivling. Then offer halwa or kheer to Maa Durga in her ninth form, Goddess Siddhidatri, and calmly chant the mantra “Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah” 11 times.

Pisces

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Today will be favourable for benefiting from your professional network, recovering pending payments and strengthening your social standing. The Moon will remain in Capricorn, ruled by Saturn, throughout the day, transiting your eleventh house, which governs income, gains, elder siblings and networks. The Sun will remain in the Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra until 3:39 PM, after which the Moon will enter the Shravana Nakshatra. Dhriti Yoga will continue until 12:35 AM. Ashtami Tithi will prevail until 10:54 AM, after which Maha Navami will begin. The morning will be auspicious for Kanya Pujan, followed by the worship of Maa Siddhidatri later in the day. Offering kheer or halwa-puri to the Goddess may open new avenues for income, help resolve old disputes and support the fulfilment of your wishes.

Career And Business

For shopkeepers and business owners, the week is likely to begin with increased customer activity, renewed contact with old clients and profitable deals. The Moon's transit through the eleventh house may help you benefit from your professional network. You may find success in securing large orders from wholesale buyers, ensuring timely supplies for festive demand and strengthening your reputation in the market. If you are involved in consultancy, publishing, financial services, teaching, Ayurveda, handicrafts or government supply, decisions made before 3:39 PM under the influence of Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra may translate into financial gains. After Shravana Nakshatra begins in the afternoon, listen carefully to colleagues and senior business associates while planning upcoming projects. Salaried professionals may receive support from senior officials, and an earlier suggestion may finally receive approval.

Finance And Wealth

Financially, the day may bring relief and stability. Money from previous work, an old project or pending commission may reach your account. Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:43 AM to 12:28 PM, making it a favourable period for signing financial agreements, planning investments or completing important banking transactions. Rahu Kaal will prevail from 7:49 AM to 9:15 AM. Avoid investing hastily through unfamiliar online trading platforms or engaging in large lending transactions without careful consideration. Normal expenses may arise in the evening for family comforts and religious activities.

Love And Family

The atmosphere at home is likely to remain peaceful, spiritual and harmonious due to the Ashtami havan, Kanya Pujan and the beginning of Maha Navami. Guidance from an elder sibling or senior family member may help resolve a domestic concern. Your spouse is likely to understand your priorities and manage household responsibilities efficiently, offering support. In your love life, you may get an opportunity to spend quality time with your partner and discuss shared dreams for the future. Open communication may strengthen trust and transparency in the relationship. Participating in Maa Siddhidatri's evening aarti with your family at home may promote mental peace and family harmony.

Youth And Gen-Z Corner

Your mood is likely to be progressive, sociable and focused on networking today. If you are working on LinkedIn networking, campus recruitment, civil services, management entrance examinations or other competitive tests, Dhriti Yoga and Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra may help strengthen your concentration and logical thinking. Avoid wasting time on superficial social media drama and focus on building useful professional connections. Complete pending assignments in the evening. Switching off screens late at night and taking a short walk outdoors may help refresh your mind.

Health And Wellness

You may feel energetic, but continuous work or standing in one place for long periods could cause mild strain in your calves, ankles or the soles of your feet by evening. With the changing weather, avoid very cold water, stale food and excessively fried or heavy meals. Drink lukewarm water throughout the day and choose fresh, easily digestible food. Maintaining a timely sleep schedule may help preserve your energy for the following day.

Simple Remedy

Monday and Maha Navami form an auspicious combination. After bathing in the morning, offer raw milk and water to the Shivling. Then offer halwa or kheer to Maa Durga in her ninth form, Goddess Siddhidatri, and calmly chant the mantra “Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah” 11 times.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]