Aries

With the Moon in your 5th house, you’ll experience joy from children. You’ll stay busy managing business activities online and over calls, adapting your work style to current conditions. Partnership ventures bring financial gain, and expenses will stay low. A new job offer may arrive. Employed people should avoid unnecessary talk at work. Students, artists, and sportspersons will need to make small adjustments for success. Stomach issues may trouble you, but family harmony will remain. The young generation will stay busy in the festive season. Lucky color: Navy Blue, Lucky number: 1, Unlucky number: 4.

Taurus

With the Moon in your 4th house, your mother’s health may trouble you. Seek guidance from an experienced person in official or business matters, and avoid scheduled travel. Partnership businesses may struggle to meet targets, and job stress will reduce concentration. Married life might see tension, and students may feel irritable—control your temper. Health could decline, and youth might face legal issues. Lucky color: Off White, Lucky number: 9, Unlucky number: 7.

Gemini

The Moon in your 3rd house urges you to help a friend. Business will remain steady, with regular income but no major profit yet. Shukla Yoga may bring a favorable property deal. Job workload will increase, leaving less time for personal work. You’ll enjoy family time and happiness from children. Opposite-gender attraction grows. Students will stay focused and health remains fine. Youth may be involved in household duties. Lucky color: Golden, Lucky number: 4, Unlucky number: 2.

Cancer

The Moon in your 2nd house inspires you to uphold moral values. Business stays stable, though patience is essential as some plans may delay. Partnership finances remain normal. Government employees will meet targets, and pending tasks will complete though later issues may arise. Sibling bonds grow stronger, and financial management improves. Students and artists have an average day, and health stays favorable. Youth will meet new friends—choose wisely. Lucky color: Brown, Lucky number: 2, Unlucky number: 5.

Leo

With the Moon in your sign, you may feel restless and uneasy. Business partnerships stay balanced with equal income and expenses. Festival season boosts marketing profits. Government workers should avoid negligence to prevent complaints. Job seekers will find success due to Shukla Yoga. You’ll spend on religious work and enjoy time with siblings and your partner. Students and artists thrive, and health improvement brings joy. Lucky color: Yellow, Lucky number: 1, Unlucky number: 7.

Virgo

The Moon in your 12th house may increase expenses, so stay cautious. Planetary positions aren’t supportive for investment. Seek family advice in business matters. Youth may feel anxious about careers and should control negativity. Superiors might be displeased with employees. Children’s mistakes may cause disappointment, and workload will reduce family time. Students may struggle with concentration, and acidity may bother you. Youth may face betrayal by friends. Lucky color: Purple, Lucky number: 2, Unlucky number: 3.

Libra

With the Moon in your 11th house, fulfill your responsibilities sincerely. Business continues as usual, though indecision may arise later—seek advice before acting. Ambitions will lead to success. Workload might force you to work from home, and new job efforts could pay off. Family life stays peaceful; avoid sensitive topics. Youth may fall in love, and sportspersons will perform confidently. Health remains favorable. Lucky color: Pink, Lucky number: 4, Unlucky number: 1.

Scorpio

The Moon in your 10th house makes you workaholic. Shukla Yoga brings positive results from new strategies. Focus on media or online activities to boost business. Office disagreements with seniors may affect focus, and working women could struggle to balance home and office. Relationships may feel strained, but youth remain active and productive. Students and artists will strive for excellence. Lucky color: Silver, Lucky number: 6, Unlucky number: 9.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your 9th house awakens spiritual awareness. You’ll successfully resolve legal or financial issues, though online work may cause slight problems. Product demand increases this festive season, adding pressure. Convincing clients may take time, and finance professionals will stay busy. Father’s guidance helps resolve challenges. Married life sees harmony, and youth may feel drawn to someone special. Lucky color: Orange, Lucky number: 8, Unlucky number: 3.

Capricorn

The Moon in your 8th house may bring discord in maternal relations. Avoid major partnership decisions and stay patient. Government work may face obstacles, and expenses will rise. Stay away from negative coworkers and focus on your tasks. Married people may miss emotional companionship, while singles risk heartbreak. Students might feel low comparing themselves to others. Stress could affect both body and mind. Youth must avoid legal troubles. Lucky color: Cream, Lucky number: 5, Unlucky number: 7.

Aquarius

With the Moon in your 7th house, disagreements with business partners may occur. Be attentive to staff needs for better growth. Shukla Yoga ensures success in partnerships through hard work. Workplace tasks may turn complicated, but superiors will be pleased. Singles receive good proposals, and couples hear happy news. Students should manage time wisely. Health stays fine and youth find relief from problems. Lucky color: Red, Lucky number: 5, Unlucky number: 3.

Pisces

The Moon in your 6th house helps you recover from an old illness. Business changes bring growth—maintain good relations with influential people. Partnership plans will be rewarding. Office politics may occur; stay focused on your own work. Confidence rises, and new responsibilities may come your way. Family harmony prevails, though minor marital stress is possible. Students and artists get good news. Knee pain may subside. Lucky color: Navy Blue, Lucky number: 9, Unlucky number: 1.