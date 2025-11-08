Aries

With the Moon in your 3rd house, keep an eye on your younger sibling’s company. There are chances of gaining substantial profits from business, though expenses may rise due to new plans. The presence of Shiva Yoga boosts your personality and ambitions towards success. Promotion prospects look strong, and job seekers will find favourable outcomes. Meeting a positive person may inspire fresh enthusiasm among marketing professionals. Family life remains peaceful, but avoid sensitive discussions. Over the weekend, sportspersons will receive full support from coaches and parents, helping them perform better. The young generation may feel burdened with family responsibilities. A mild fever might trouble you slightly.

Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 2 | Unlucky Number: 4

Taurus

With the Moon in the 2nd house, financial stability is on your side. Under Shiva Yoga, favourable stars bring profit in business and improvement in your financial condition. You may find a new source of income. Persistent effort will be essential for business success. Some workplace disturbances might cause delays in completing tasks. Employed individuals will succeed in resolving professional issues. Luck supports you, preventing major setbacks. Students, artists, and sportspersons will find their father’s guidance helpful in solving complex problems. You’ll cherish moments spent with your partner. Health calls for some caution.

Lucky Colour: Golden | Lucky Number: 8 | Unlucky Number: 2

Gemini

With the Moon in your sign, confidence levels rise. Shiva Yoga removes business obstacles, ensuring growth and family support. Partnership ventures may bring good news post-festive season. Career opportunities are opening up for professionals. Collaboration and teamwork will be key to success at work. You’ll experience better harmony with your sister. Recognition for your achievements brings popularity. The young generation should control anger and avoid harsh speech. Maintain politeness with your partner. Students preparing for competitive exams must stay focused. Health remains fine, though dietary caution is advised.

Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 1 | Unlucky Number: 6

Cancer

With the Moon in the 12th house, expenses could rise, so stay cautious. The day brings ups and downs in business; avoid risky investments. Due to unfavourable planetary movements, travel plans for business might get cancelled. Workplace issues could add stress, so avoid overthinking worst-case scenarios. Domestic disputes may affect your performance. Your child’s mistakes may upset you, and family harmony might suffer. The weekend could bring unpleasant work news. Young individuals may take loans for love-related reasons. Competitive students must focus instead of wasting time. Stomach issues may cause discomfort.

Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 2 | Unlucky Number: 5

Leo

With the Moon in the 11th house, fulfil your responsibilities sincerely. Business discussions with family may lead to new plans. Under Shiva Yoga, a sudden major deal is possible. Professionals may get support from seniors, leading to a smooth, happy day. A project approval in an office meeting brings joy. Family time will be pleasant, and siblings will stay supportive. Married relationships deepen emotionally. Students receive long-awaited praise, boosting their confidence. Luck favours the young generation. Health improves, and a shopping plan with your partner might be on the cards.

Lucky Colour: Black | Lucky Number: 7 | Unlucky Number: 4

Virgo

With the Moon in the 10th house, changes at work bring benefits. Business growth continues, but think carefully before making major decisions. Shiva Yoga signals financial gains in partnerships, and you may plan new professional strategies. Previous good work earns appreciation and new responsibilities at the workplace. Expenses remain low. Employed individuals might be assigned team leadership. Your spouse may express affection, and family relations with elders remain cordial. Young individuals could feel attracted to someone at a social event. Students, artists, and sportspersons may see progress. Be mindful of digestive issues.

Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 7 | Unlucky Number: 1

Libra

With the Moon in the 9th house, your social recognition increases. Business success and financial gains are indicated. Partnership ventures bring good news and added responsibilities. Career growth looks promising, and superiors may be pleased with your work. Under Shiva, Vashi, and Sunapha Yogas, professional progress accelerates. Singles may receive interesting proposals but should avoid wasting time on unproductive conversations. Confidence among students, artists, and sportspersons remains high. Health stays stable, and the young generation enjoys full family support. An old flame might reappear in your life.

Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 8 | Unlucky Number: 1

Scorpio

With the Moon in the 8th house, differences may arise within your maternal family. Business owners may see rising expenses and stress. Partnership ventures may face disagreements. At work, results will be mixed, and marketing professionals could experience fatigue. Concern for children or lack of family harmony may bother you. To strengthen morale, meditation or prayer is advised. A lover’s comparison may hurt your feelings. Students may struggle to concentrate, and young individuals could get dragged into issues via friends. Health caution is advised for the weekend.

Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 9 | Unlucky Number: 3

Sagittarius

With the Moon in the 7th house, new product launches bring profit. Shiva Yoga helps you overcome professional challenges successfully. Partnership efforts promise strong financial returns, and new plans will move ahead. Job-related tasks may face slight delays post-noon, and motivation might dip. Differences with superiors could surface, requiring restraint in relationships. Students will regain focus and move towards a brighter future. Young individuals may discuss their love life with friends. You’ll remain energetic and fit, and plans for an outing or movie with your partner are likely.

Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 3 | Unlucky Number: 5

Capricorn

With the Moon in the 6th house, physical stress may trouble you. Expansion in partnership business may not be ideal now, but groundwork can begin. Property documents linked to business might come through, helping future plans. Confidence rises at work as you attract new responsibilities. Marketing professionals get positive market feedback. Joy comes through younger siblings. Family life remains calm, though minor tensions with your spouse are possible. A long-pending conversation with your lover may finally happen. For students and sportspersons, the day may bring some struggles. Health remains stable, and young individuals may turn to yoga for fitness.

Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 6 | Unlucky Number: 8

Aquarius

With the Moon in the 5th house, a sudden meeting may surprise you. Shiva Yoga boosts business profits. Better understanding develops between partners, but beware of being tempted into unethical dealings. You can stay relaxed about an important project. Workload may increase at the workplace, but friends will offer help to meet deadlines. Charitable acts could lead to expenses. The day is positive for students preparing for exams. Health remains fine, and young individuals may develop political interests. Shopping with your partner is likely.

Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 4 | Unlucky Number: 6

Pisces

With the Moon in the 4th house, property disputes may arise. Adverse planetary alignments affect business focus, and sudden losses in partnership ventures may worry you. Office disagreements require caution as the time is not supportive. Workload increases, demanding extra effort. Harsh words could strain marital bonds, and an elder’s health may cause concern. Love life remains weak. Sportspersons should stay alert to avoid betrayal by a friend. Health issues could dampen your mood. The young generation should avoid unnecessary outings to prevent arguments.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue | Lucky Number: 3 | Unlucky Number: 7