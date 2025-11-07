Aries

With the Moon in your 2nd house, take care of ancestral property. The Paridh Yoga indicates good profits in business, and partnership ventures will bring success. At work, you’ll gain new skills with full senior support, helping incomplete tasks progress. Misunderstandings with your spouse may clear, and peace will return. A lover’s words might make you think deeply. Headache may trouble you. Lucky color: Purple, Lucky number: 1, Unlucky: 3.

Taurus

With the Moon in your sign, your intellect will sharpen. Business rivals may cause fear, but confidence will lead you forward. Partnership efforts will bring partial gains. At work, positive thoughts and effort will guide you, while research boosts results. Family bonding grows, and competitive students will focus better. Avoid laziness and enhance confidence through yoga. Lucky color: Cream, Lucky number: 5, Unlucky: 7.

Gemini

With the Moon in your 12th house, foreign connections may bring loss. Business income may disappoint, and a legal notice might appear in partnership. Avoid gossip and focus on inner strength. Stay alert with the opposite gender at work. Marital tensions may rise, so seek calmness through meditation. Guard documents carefully. Lucky color: Green, Lucky number: 8, Unlucky: 2.

Cancer

With the Moon in your 11th house, your income may increase. Paridh Yoga favors a new company tie-up or profitable travel. At work, efforts may lack completion, but a project’s finalization will make you happy. Family issues will be faced fearlessly, and confidence will rise. Sudden financial gains are likely. Lucky color: Off-white, Lucky number: 1, Unlucky: 4.

Leo

With the Moon in your 10th house, follow elders’ guidance. Business expenses will be controlled, ensuring savings. Research before investing post-festive season. Your hard work will earn respect, and relief from legal matters is likely. Family happiness grows, and love life may start a new chapter. Some health issues may arise. Lucky color: Pink, Lucky number: 5, Unlucky: 3.

Virgo

With the Moon in your 9th house, helping others will bring luck. Paridh Yoga ensures good international business profits. You’ll repay loans successfully. At work, confidence and style will impress even rivals. Family harmony grows, and introspection brings satisfaction. Students should seek mentors’ advice for guidance. Lucky color: White, Lucky number: 9, Unlucky: 7.

Libra

With the Moon in your 8th house, unresolved issues may face hurdles. Business delays may cause stress, and patience is vital. Government notices may trouble partnership work. Stay alert at the office and avoid disputes. Avoid marital arguments. Regular yoga will aid health, though finances may wobble. Lucky color: Navy blue, Lucky number: 1, Unlucky: 4.

Scorpio

With the Moon in your 7th house, marital bonding strengthens. Partnership duties increase, and financial efforts pay off. Foreign business deals should proceed after brief research. Avoid office disputes and practice calmness. Family time brings balance. Love life includes joyful shopping. Students must act uniquely for success. Mother’s health may concern you. Lucky color: Silver, Lucky number: 6, Unlucky: 4.

Sagittarius

With the Moon in your 6th house, debts may clear. Expenses rise but stay manageable. Focus on marketing for business profits. Avoid miscommunication with seniors. Social media may open new romantic beginnings. Family time strengthens bonds. Health remains favorable, supporting your energy. Lucky color: Golden, Lucky number: 8, Unlucky: 5.

Capricorn

With the Moon in your 5th house, you’ll enjoy children’s happiness. Business plans succeed and new ventures start positively. With teamwork and talent, you’ll impress seniors. Family peace follows ancestral disputes resolving. Students will earn mentors’ praise. Follow medical advice carefully. Lucky color: Sky blue, Lucky number: 2, Unlucky: 5.

Aquarius

With the Moon in your 4th house, arguments with your mother may arise. Business issues and labor miscommunication could occur. Differences with partners may affect growth. Work productivity dips, and sudden travel may interrupt family plans. Children’s health might worry you. Take care of emotional and physical well-being. Lucky color: Brown, Lucky number: 9, Unlucky: 3.

Pisces

With the Moon in your 3rd house, relatives will appreciate your efforts. Paridh Yoga helps recover pending payments, and partnership profits rise. Work brings recognition and courage grows. Marketing employees shine, and social work earns respect. Family time revives joy, and singles may find a good proposal. Lucky color: Yellow, Lucky number: 1, Unlucky: 7.