Aries

With the Moon in your 2nd house, financial gains from investments are likely. Due to the formation of Variyan and Padmak Yog, favorable changes may occur in business. Partnership investments will bring good results. Work challenges will ease by afternoon, and friends will support you. Family life stays pleasant, and love misunderstandings resolve. Health and creativity stay positive. Lucky color: Pink, Lucky number: 8.

Taurus

With the Moon in your sign, the mind may feel restless, but Variyan and Padmak Yog bring relief, success, and joy in business. Job prospects look promising with a new assignment ahead. Family harmony remains intact, and students can focus well. Handle metal objects carefully. A romantic dinner may await. Lucky color: Purple, Lucky number: 2.

Gemini

The Moon in the 12th house may bring legal complications and business stress. Partnership trips could be troublesome, and promotion delays might occur. Donate yellow items on Thursday for relief. Family disputes may disturb peace, so stay calm. Students may feel confused, and young people face love disappointments. Health requires attention. Lucky color: Brown, Lucky number: 4.

Cancer

With the Moon in your 11th house, good news from an elder sister brings joy. Variyan and Padmak Yog favor new profitable business ties. Job progress is strong, and financial worries ease. Family life remains stable though siblings’ indifference may bother you. Students and artists stay busy, and health remains strong. Lucky color: White, Lucky number: 1.

Leo

The Moon in the 10th house boosts enthusiasm for work. Business profits rise, and Variyan and Padmak Yog bring favorable deals. Job workload increases but so do growth chances. Stay calm and avoid harsh words. Love life brightens, and health remains fine. Young people must adapt their mindset. Lucky color: Green, Lucky number: 3.

Virgo

With the Moon in your 9th house, you’ll feel drawn toward spirituality. Online business will thrive, and partnership ventures bring financial gains. Work enthusiasm remains high. Married and romantic life stays smooth. Students may face schedule issues but health remains good. Romantic plans may take shape. Lucky color: Orange, Lucky number: 4.

Libra

The Moon in your 8th house can cause discord with in-laws. Despite new ideas, business partners may not agree. Avoid risky investments. Heavy workload and confusion may trouble you. Family reputation may dip slightly. Love life stays tense. Health requires discipline. Avoid overspending on shopping. Lucky color: Golden, Lucky number: 2.

Scorpio

With the Moon in the 7th house, business expansion plans with your partner will be fruitful. Variyan and Padmak Yog favor partnership ventures and strengthen your market position. Job progress continues smoothly. Family peace prevails, and time with children brings joy. Stay alert emotionally and health-wise. Lucky color: Yellow, Lucky number: 9.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your 6th house helps you recover from old illnesses. Variyan and Padmak Yog increase income and reputation. Support from officials may help secure a big contract. Job prospects improve, and good news awaits. Friends uplift your mood, and married life remains pleasant. Health still needs care. Lucky color: Silver, Lucky number: 1.

Capricorn

With the Moon in the 5th house, students perform well, and business challenges fade. Professional growth continues with steady finances. Avoid sudden job changes. Respect and confidence rise for youngsters. Health stays strong though love matters may surface at home. Lucky color: Navy Blue, Lucky number: 8.

Aquarius

The Moon in your 4th house helps resolve property matters, though business demands high effort. Pending payments may delay. Work tensions and reduced authority could cause stress. Family life feels unsettled, so stay calm. Students must stay focused despite sudden exam dates. Take medicines on time. Lucky color: Green, Lucky number: 7.

Pisces

With the Moon in your 3rd house, courage and determination rise. Investments may seem heavy but will bring future gains. Variyan and Padmak Yog favor career advancement. Avoid wasting time on unnecessary debates. Family life feels peaceful, and students perform well. Love may keep you restless. Lucky color: Cream, Lucky number: 4.