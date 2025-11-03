Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroHoroscope Today, November 3: See What The Stars Have In Store - Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Horoscope Today, November 3: See What The Stars Have In Store - Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Horoscope Today 03 November, 2025: Discover what the stars have in store for you today! From career breakthroughs to health concerns, find out how the planetary movements will influence your day.

By : Pt. Suresh Shrimali | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 06:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (November 3) for each sign.

Aries
With the Moon in your 12th house, plan to reduce expenses. The Vish Dosh may cause setbacks in business, and disappointing news might arrive. Work hurdles and opposition at the workplace could trouble you. Keep patience and handle transactions carefully. Family bonds may strain, and an old ailment may resurface. Youngsters may face legal issues. Lucky color: Grey; Lucky number: 8; Unlucky number: 3.

Taurus
With the Moon in your 11th house, focus on increasing income. The Harshan Yoga brings success in business trips and loan approvals. However, post-noon errors may cost you an order. Job seekers will succeed, and guidance from elders will help. Avoid excessive screen time. Comfort expenses rise, but love brings peace. Lucky color: Grey; Lucky number: 2; Unlucky number: 7.

Gemini
With the Moon in your 10th house, follow elders’ principles. Partnership business will bring profit, though unexpected expenses may distract you. At work, delays may occur. Domestic life will stay peaceful if you give time to your spouse. Students and artists must guard health. Youngsters may find part-time work. Politicians will travel for duties. Lucky color: Grey; Lucky number: 2; Unlucky number: 5.

Cancer
With the Moon in your 9th house, good deeds will bring fortune. The Harshan Yoga ensures success in collections and partnerships. Employed individuals will take major initiatives. Women should avoid clashes with seniors. Family communication will strengthen bonds. Students and athletes get guidance from mentors. You’ll feel fatigue—rest and devote time to family. Lucky color: Grey; Lucky number: 4; Unlucky number: 1.

Leo
With the Moon in your 8th house, household complexities may increase. Postpone property plans and avoid negativity. Government contracts may slip away. Stay calm at work and avoid conflicts. Child’s health may cause stress, affecting emotional balance. Students and artists may lose focus. Beware of dental pain or legal trouble. Lucky color: Grey; Lucky number: 2; Unlucky number: 5.

Virgo
With the Moon in your 7th house, marital bonding strengthens. Legal business hurdles will clear, and you’ll outshine competitors. Stay calm and avoid hasty actions at work. A coworker’s behavior might hurt, but you’ll overcome with skill. Romantic outings are possible. Students must stay focused amid weather changes. Lucky color: Grey; Lucky number: 5; Unlucky number: 9.

Libra
With the Moon in your 6th house, debts will reduce. The Harshan Yoga favors profit in partnerships and online ventures. You’ll gain recognition at work, boosting confidence. Working women may help secure major projects. Family harmony and career planning bring peace. Health remains stable and positive energy surrounds you. Lucky color: Grey; Lucky number: 3; Unlucky number: 5.

Scorpio
With the Moon in your 5th house, new learning methods benefit students. Business growth improves with confidence, and profits continue post-festivals. You’ll earn praise at work and spend joyful moments with family. Romance and social connections blossom. Artists and athletes stay active. Health remains sound and spirits high. Lucky color: Grey; Lucky number: 5; Unlucky number: 8.

Sagittarius
With the Moon in your 4th house, property matters will resolve. Business delays may arise due to incomplete tasks or tax issues. Stay focused at work and avoid disputes. Strengthen social ties and pay attention to children’s education. Property conflicts may emerge, so practice yoga for balance. Lucky color: Grey; Lucky number: 4; Unlucky number: 3.

Capricorn
With the Moon in your 3rd house, courage and determination grow. Experienced advice helps your projects succeed. Work inspires others and brings peace. Family life feels warm and satisfying. Competitive students achieve success, and romance adds charm. Guard against headaches and avoid rushing decisions. Lucky color: Grey; Lucky number: 8; Unlucky number: 2.

Aquarius
With the Moon in your 2nd house, ancestral property issues settle. Family support lightens burdens, and business focus returns. Maintain calm at work and avoid conflicts. Job prospects improve, and communication with loved ones brings joy. Health expenses may arise, but love deepens. Lucky color: Grey; Lucky number: 4; Unlucky number: 7.

Pisces
With the Moon in your sign, peace and positivity surround you. The Harshan Yoga boosts business and income. Work changes may bring good news. Stay alert against rivals. Travel plans might cancel, but virtual connections bring joy. Students see career progress, and love flourishes. Watch for seasonal breathing issues. Lucky color: Grey; Lucky number: 4; Unlucky number: 1.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 06:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Daily Horoscope Horoscope Horoscope TOday Horoscope Prediction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Historic, Spectacular Win': PM Modi Lauds Indian Women's Cricket Team For Big Maiden World Cup Victory
'Historic, Spectacular Win': PM Modi Lauds Indian Women's Cricket Team For Big Maiden World Cup Victory
Cities
15 Devotees Killed As Tempo Traveller Rams Into Truck In Rajasthan, PM Announces Ex Gratia
15 Devotees Killed As Tempo Traveller Rams Into Truck In Rajasthan, PM Announces Ex Gratia
Election 2025
'Kanpatti Pe Katta': PM Modi Accuses RJD Of ‘Snatching CM Post At Gunpoint’ At Bihar Rally
'Kanpatti Pe Katta': PM Modi Accuses RJD Of ‘Snatching CM Post At Gunpoint’ At Bihar Rally
Bihar
‘56-Inch Chest Can Still Be Cowardly’: Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At PM Modi In Bihar Rally
‘56-Inch Chest Can Still Be Cowardly’: Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At PM Modi In Bihar Rally
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Indian Muscle Flexing In South China Sea
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget