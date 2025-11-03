Aries

With the Moon in your 12th house, plan to reduce expenses. The Vish Dosh may cause setbacks in business, and disappointing news might arrive. Work hurdles and opposition at the workplace could trouble you. Keep patience and handle transactions carefully. Family bonds may strain, and an old ailment may resurface. Youngsters may face legal issues. Lucky color: Grey; Lucky number: 8; Unlucky number: 3.

Taurus

With the Moon in your 11th house, focus on increasing income. The Harshan Yoga brings success in business trips and loan approvals. However, post-noon errors may cost you an order. Job seekers will succeed, and guidance from elders will help. Avoid excessive screen time. Comfort expenses rise, but love brings peace. Lucky color: Grey; Lucky number: 2; Unlucky number: 7.

Gemini

With the Moon in your 10th house, follow elders’ principles. Partnership business will bring profit, though unexpected expenses may distract you. At work, delays may occur. Domestic life will stay peaceful if you give time to your spouse. Students and artists must guard health. Youngsters may find part-time work. Politicians will travel for duties. Lucky color: Grey; Lucky number: 2; Unlucky number: 5.

Cancer

With the Moon in your 9th house, good deeds will bring fortune. The Harshan Yoga ensures success in collections and partnerships. Employed individuals will take major initiatives. Women should avoid clashes with seniors. Family communication will strengthen bonds. Students and athletes get guidance from mentors. You’ll feel fatigue—rest and devote time to family. Lucky color: Grey; Lucky number: 4; Unlucky number: 1.

Leo

With the Moon in your 8th house, household complexities may increase. Postpone property plans and avoid negativity. Government contracts may slip away. Stay calm at work and avoid conflicts. Child’s health may cause stress, affecting emotional balance. Students and artists may lose focus. Beware of dental pain or legal trouble. Lucky color: Grey; Lucky number: 2; Unlucky number: 5.

Virgo

With the Moon in your 7th house, marital bonding strengthens. Legal business hurdles will clear, and you’ll outshine competitors. Stay calm and avoid hasty actions at work. A coworker’s behavior might hurt, but you’ll overcome with skill. Romantic outings are possible. Students must stay focused amid weather changes. Lucky color: Grey; Lucky number: 5; Unlucky number: 9.

Libra

With the Moon in your 6th house, debts will reduce. The Harshan Yoga favors profit in partnerships and online ventures. You’ll gain recognition at work, boosting confidence. Working women may help secure major projects. Family harmony and career planning bring peace. Health remains stable and positive energy surrounds you. Lucky color: Grey; Lucky number: 3; Unlucky number: 5.

Scorpio

With the Moon in your 5th house, new learning methods benefit students. Business growth improves with confidence, and profits continue post-festivals. You’ll earn praise at work and spend joyful moments with family. Romance and social connections blossom. Artists and athletes stay active. Health remains sound and spirits high. Lucky color: Grey; Lucky number: 5; Unlucky number: 8.

Sagittarius

With the Moon in your 4th house, property matters will resolve. Business delays may arise due to incomplete tasks or tax issues. Stay focused at work and avoid disputes. Strengthen social ties and pay attention to children’s education. Property conflicts may emerge, so practice yoga for balance. Lucky color: Grey; Lucky number: 4; Unlucky number: 3.

Capricorn

With the Moon in your 3rd house, courage and determination grow. Experienced advice helps your projects succeed. Work inspires others and brings peace. Family life feels warm and satisfying. Competitive students achieve success, and romance adds charm. Guard against headaches and avoid rushing decisions. Lucky color: Grey; Lucky number: 8; Unlucky number: 2.

Aquarius

With the Moon in your 2nd house, ancestral property issues settle. Family support lightens burdens, and business focus returns. Maintain calm at work and avoid conflicts. Job prospects improve, and communication with loved ones brings joy. Health expenses may arise, but love deepens. Lucky color: Grey; Lucky number: 4; Unlucky number: 7.

Pisces

With the Moon in your sign, peace and positivity surround you. The Harshan Yoga boosts business and income. Work changes may bring good news. Stay alert against rivals. Travel plans might cancel, but virtual connections bring joy. Students see career progress, and love flourishes. Watch for seasonal breathing issues. Lucky color: Grey; Lucky number: 4; Unlucky number: 1.