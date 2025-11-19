Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (November 19) for each sign.

Aries

With the Moon in the 7th house, minor disagreements may arise between partners. Business expenses remain normal and income grows, while fortunate combinations help you gain profit from multiple areas. Smart work may earn you a leadership role, though emotional sensitivity with your partner may surface. Family concerns, marriage prospects, academic focus, and general health remain stable, with pink as your lucky color.

Taurus

The Moon in the 6th house helps relieve debt, and expanding your cosmetic business will require a stronger marketing team. Profits look promising and bonuses may arrive for corporate workers. New job emails may come, family expectations rise, and relationships improve through your speech. Traveling with someone special is possible, while students must work hard. Navy blue brings luck today.

Gemini

With the Moon in the 5th house, parents feel joy through their children. Digital advertising will help attract new customers, and work efficiency leads to growth. Promotions and incentives are likely as family harmony improves. Social reputation increases, though minor love-life disagreements may appear. Students should stay alert for competitive exams, and marriage talks may progress. Grey is lucky today.

Cancer

The Moon in the 4th house may bring health concerns for a woman at home. Business recovery needs attention, and new ventures should be delayed. Advice helps only when acted upon and workplace changes may be necessary. Social hurdles, cholesterol concerns, unwanted travel, and missed campus placements may trouble you. Family decisions must stay balanced and considerate. Golden brings luck today.

Leo

With the Moon in the 3rd house, keep an eye on your younger sibling’s company. Additional income sources bring gains, and social participation strengthens your business image. Team unity may earn you leadership responsibilities. Health stays good and family events bring joy. Focused study helps students, and love life remains harmonious as travel plans arise. Cream is your lucky color.

Virgo

The Moon in the 2nd house brings financial benefits, and corporate relations may secure a higher position. Your talent needs visibility, juniors help at work, and parents support your plans. A short trip with your partner may happen as social influence increases. Sportspeople perform well, studies can restart, and sudden travel may arise. Green supports your luck today.

Libra

With the Moon in your sign, intellectual growth rises. Business results improve despite competition, and good customer relations enhance profit. Increase your work pace as major companies may support you socially. Muscle strain may bother you and minor disagreements with your father could occur. Love life benefits from positive changes while students risk distraction. Brown is lucky today.

Scorpio

The Moon in the 12th house increases expenses and competition may force business price negotiations. Avoid unnecessary arguments at work as deals may stall. Sharing office matters at home may create tension, and controlling speech prevents family conflict. Partner dissatisfaction, exam stress, seasonal health issues, and higher expenses demand caution. White brings better outcomes today.

Sagittarius

The Moon in the 11th house boosts income efforts. Hard work improves finances and savings are wiser than investing in ancestral business now. Good luck may bring Employee of the Month again, and presentations require preparation. Family and social support grow, renovation gets financial help, love life feels joyful, and students prepare for placements. Silver is favorable today.

Capricorn

With the Moon in the 10th house, follow the guidance of elders. Business profits grow and a new outlet may be successful, while a major offer requires quick acceptance. Job seekers must grab opportunities and health improves. Morning study helps students, though slight pressure on partners may arise. Family advice proves useful and self-driving is recommended. Orange brings luck.

Aquarius

The Moon in the 9th house highlights good deeds. An old pending bill may clear and business orders increase significantly. New responsibilities test your skills and work remains busy. Laziness may distract you, though long drives with your partner bring joy. Students must stay goal-focused, spiritual duties rise at home, and women remain busy with chores. Yellow is lucky today.

Pisces

The Moon in the 8th house may cause conflicts in the in-laws’ family. Resignations from key team members due to better packages may trouble your company. Workplace disappointments, tension in relationships, family misunderstandings, and a child’s health issues may arise. Avoid criticism in public, meet family to ease loneliness, and academic performance may dip. Purple supports you today.