Aries

With the Moon in the sixth house, you will overcome enemies and obstacles. Training your sales team on new strategies may bring sudden profits in the health supplement business. The Preeti–Trigrahi Yoga advises timely changes in business and thoughtful decisions. Employed individuals will progress, competitors must work harder, politicians should avoid impulsiveness, and health and family support need attention. Love life improves through understanding, while artists, athletes, and students gain good career options.

Taurus

With the Moon in the fifth house, an unexpected meeting is likely. Business owners may secure a major tender and see growth, and new site work may prove beneficial. Previous plans show success, and progress requires broader thinking. Sportspeople must follow their diet. Family peace prevails, relationships feel sweet, and new businesses grow with effort. Guard against throat infections and theft while travelling.

Gemini

The Moon in the fourth house may cause family disagreements. Machine issues may delay industrial orders, and transport-related businesses must stay alert. Workplace politics distract you, and employees should avoid risks. Control words during family discussions and manage back pain. Political stubbornness may cause trouble. Ego should be avoided, and trust must be maintained in relationships. Students may face study challenges.

Cancer

With the Moon in the third house, courage and confidence rise. Preeti–Trigrahi Yoga favors agriculture-related businesses. Unemployed individuals may get a desirable job, and employees may receive new offers. Family responsibilities increase and emotional control is needed socially. Diabetic individuals must stay alert, elders’ advice proves useful, and sudden travel is possible for banking and finance professionals.

Leo

The Moon in the second house advises caution in financial matters. Business targets become clearer, and new income sources reopen with Parakram Yoga. Overtime may bring challenges, and you must avoid laziness socially. Confidence strengthens as important tasks succeed. Family support increases harmony, though ear pain may trouble you. Students, artists, and athletes may gain recognition.

Virgo

With the Moon in your sign, confidence rises. Wise investments boost business growth, and Preeti–Trigrahi Yoga helps you gain recognition at work. Job transfers within branches are possible. Family harmony improves, love life feels joyful, and financial growth boosts self-belief. Always stand by truth. Social respect increases through helping others, and students progress well.

Libra

With the Moon in the twelfth house, foreign-related work may bring losses. New government rules bring stress, and rising expenses worry businessmen. Work focus drops due to domestic issues, and employees must respect coworkers. Social busyness persists, and meditation improves health. Avoid unnecessary purchases at home. Fashion sense needs updating, and minor conflicts may arise in relationships. Students must stay focused.

Scorpio

The Moon in the eleventh house encourages new methods to increase profit. Preeti–Trigrahi Yoga brings sudden business gains, and property matters may resolve. Transfers are possible for employees, and targets are achieved with humility. Seasonal changes may bring cold or allergies. Complete responsibilities carefully. Family outings may be planned, love life is joyful, and expenses need control. Artists and athletes may travel for training.

Sagittarius

With the Moon in the tenth house, political changes may influence you. Sunfa Yoga supports new business projects through experience. Frequent work changes may cause discomfort. Assist new coworkers and adapt to the workplace. Digestive issues may arise, and family outings are possible. You may buy an expensive gift for your partner. Manage household purchases wisely and avoid excessive social media involvement.

Capricorn

With the Moon in the ninth house, interest in religious activities grows. New team hiring is required in business, and travel may be needed. Hidden talents shine at work, surprising many. Socially, you’ll enjoy favorite activities but must avoid distractions. Marriage discussions may arise at home. Love life feels exciting, health supports you, and students may feel nervous about practicals.

Aquarius

With the Moon in the eighth house, an unexpected issue may arise in the paternal family. Lack of clear targets may cause business setbacks, so remain persistent. Keep documents safe to avoid loss. Hard work increases at the workplace, and employees must ignore minor conflicts. Control anger at home and avoid comparisons. Relationship tensions may arise, and fitness needs attention.

Pisces

With the Moon in the seventh house, partner support brings happiness. Preeti–Trigrahi Yoga strengthens finances in metal and construction businesses, and valuable connections form. Learning from juniors may be required at work, and salary growth is possible. Avoid fried foods to prevent stomach issues. Family health needs attention, and a pleasant surprise awaits in love. Avoid laziness as it delays work and causes career concerns.