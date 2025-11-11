Aries

With the Moon in your 4th house, family comfort may feel lacking. Businesspeople ignoring digital marketing or online channels may face losses, while deceit from close ones is possible. Laziness may affect employed individuals; stay active and finish your tasks yourself. Minor disputes with your partner may arise. Diabetic natives must stay cautious.

Lucky color: Purple, Lucky number: 8.

Taurus

With the Moon in your 3rd house, watch over younger siblings. Those starting a new business should hire skilled marketing and technical teams. Favorable yogas will enhance cooperation and success at work. Bosses will appreciate your efforts. Family worries may reduce, but health requires attention. Politicians may achieve long-awaited recognition.

Lucky color: Orange, Lucky number: 9.

Gemini

With the Moon in your 2nd house, be careful in money dealings. Work as a team at the office and stay active; workload may be high. New business deals done between 12:15 PM–2 PM will be auspicious. Support your family and check on sick relatives. Avoid overeating to maintain good health.

Lucky color: Yellow, Lucky number: 7.

Cancer

With the Moon in your sign, self-respect and confidence will rise. Auspicious yogas favor salary hikes and recognition. Be cautious with stock investments and learn from competitors. Avoid misleading people. Maintain harmony with siblings and enjoy family meals. Heart patients should take care in this weather.

Lucky color: Golden, Lucky number: 8.

Leo

With the Moon in your 12th house, foreign connections may cause losses. Businesspeople must act wisely or risk losing key partnerships. Control anger at the workplace, especially during disputes. Students must overcome hesitation in asking questions. Stay disciplined and engage in charity. Take chest pain seriously.

Lucky color: Orange, Lucky number: 5.

Virgo

With the Moon in your 11th house, focus on increasing income. Favorable yogas bring profit from foreign trades. Be patient and polite with partners and seniors. Misunderstandings can strain love life. Drive carefully to avoid injuries. Hard work, not laziness, will fulfill your goals.

Lucky color: Navy Blue, Lucky number: 3.

Libra

With the Moon in your 10th house, follow your father’s path. Improve customer relations to grow business. Investment decisions should be taken carefully. Seniors will value your ideas. Family harmony will improve, and old health issues may ease. Politicians may face offers from other parties.

Lucky color: White, Lucky number: 1.

Scorpio

With the Moon in your 9th house, good deeds will boost luck. Business travels east or south bring success, but avoid north. Your intelligence helps turn tough situations favorable. Competitive students may get expected results. Home tensions reduce, bringing peace. Stay positive and health-conscious.

Lucky color: Red, Lucky number: 7.

Sagittarius

With the Moon in your 8th house, family issues may arise. Avoid switching jobs prematurely and focus on your current work. Business losses are possible if prices are poorly set. Words may create enemies; speak carefully. Health may decline due to weather changes.

Lucky color: Cream, Lucky number: 4.

Capricorn

With the Moon in your 7th house, marital bonds strengthen. Focus at work to avoid losses. Fear and anxiety may bother you; stay with positive people. Favorable yogas bring family and partner support. Avoid ego clashes and new ventures. Diabetics must stay alert.

Lucky color: Brown, Lucky number: 7.

Aquarius

With the Moon in your 6th house, you may get relief from debt. A new career opportunity will motivate you; manage time wisely. Students should study diligently and seek proper guidance. Avoid starting new plans for now. Donate food and meditate to strengthen your mind. Take care of ear pain.

Lucky color: Pink, Lucky number: 5.

Pisces

With the Moon in your 5th house, sudden monetary gains may stall. Online business owners must manage reviews well. Though the morning may be slow, the day ends in mild profit. Avoid workplace politics and stay hopeful. Favorable yogas bless students and artists with success. Stay calm in family matters and watch your health.

Lucky color: Silver, Lucky number: 2.