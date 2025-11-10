Aries

With the Moon in your 3rd house, you may help a friend today. The Sadhya and Sarvartha Siddhi Yog will bring improvement in economic matters, enhancing your business outlook and networking. Businessmen will gain luck’s support, employees may meet seniors, and married people could receive good news. Avoid fever, focus on unresolved love issues, and students will succeed through hard work.

Lucky color: Pink, Lucky number: 8.

Taurus

With the Moon in your 2nd house, engage in virtuous deeds. Businessmen should take customer feedback to improve performance and not worry about temporary lows. Confidence will help complete work early. Old pain will heal, while family may notice changes in your attitude. Love meetings continue, children’s studies improve, but avoid impulsive decisions.

Lucky color: Red, Lucky number: 3.

Gemini

With the Moon in your sign, enthusiasm will rise. Business may demand extra effort that benefits future growth. A partner’s connection could bring major orders. Favorable Yogas create a pleasant workspace. Avoid taking critics personally, spend wisely on home appliances, and stay disciplined. Morning yoga boosts health; avoid impulsive online shopping.

Lucky color: Purple, Lucky number: 2.

Cancer

With the Moon in your 12th house, new contacts may cause delays. Carelessness in business can lead to loss, and unexpected expenses may trouble you. Stay alert at work and avoid gossip. Family disagreements or acidity may bother you. Third-party interference could create marital tension, so control doubts. Avoid investments and confusion in studies.

Lucky color: Off White, Lucky number: 1.

Leo

With the Moon in your 11th house, expect good news from your elder brother. Business expansion plans are favorable; partnership ventures may succeed if profit-sharing is clear. Marketing achievements can bring raises. Family time will refresh old memories, though control ego with your spouse. Exercise regularly for good health. Travel may bring unexpected gains.

Lucky color: Brown, Lucky number: 7.

Virgo

With the Moon in your 10th house, you’ll be work-focused. Businessmen will use new sales strategies for success. Big orders may come your way, and office performance will shine. Career changes or new job offers are possible. Family harmony returns, and relationship misunderstandings resolve. Practice yoga and planning for better focus.

Lucky color: White, Lucky number: 9.

Libra

With the Moon in your 9th house, spiritual awareness awakens. Favorable Yogas bring business profit and completion of old tasks. Follow superiors’ instructions at work to gain trust. Spend quality time with your partner and start your day with charity. Health stays good; youth feel inspired by success. Athletes must focus on fitness.

Lucky color: Brown, Lucky number: 6.

Scorpio

With the Moon in your 8th house, you may hear unpleasant news from in-laws. Keep business records organized to avoid loss. Hasty actions at work could cause trouble, and extra workload may arise. Manage rising expenses calmly and avoid emotional decisions. Drive carefully, stay away from stress, and focus on your goals.

Lucky color: Navy Blue, Lucky number: 4.

Sagittarius

With the Moon in your 7th house, partnership business brings gain. New offers may benefit you, and teamwork ensures success. Handle family difficulties patiently; an engagement might be delayed. Romance grows stronger. Focus on your goals and seek guidance if needed. Lack of motivation may affect students’ studies.

Lucky color: Green, Lucky number: 2.

Capricorn

With the Moon in your 6th house, you’ll recover from an old illness. Expert advice will open new business paths, and product variety should increase. Opponents at work may fail before your efficiency. A foreign job offer may come. Family surprises and travel plans uplift mood. Students and mothers feel relief.

Lucky color: Black, Lucky number: 7.

Aquarius

With the Moon in your 5th house, children bring joy. Favorable Yogas boost business profits. Focus on promoting existing ventures instead of new ones. Be punctual at work as responsibilities grow. Be gentle with your spouse, plan travel with friends, and serve society. Avoid body aches through care.

Lucky color: Orange, Lucky number: 8.

Pisces

With the Moon in your 4th house, a female family member’s health may worry you. Business partnerships face imbalance and possible loss; avoid new investments. Laziness at work could backfire. Don’t make love decisions without family approval. Digestive issues may trouble you, so practice yoga and meditation for peace.

Lucky color: Sky Blue, Lucky number: 3.