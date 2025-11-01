Aries:

With the Moon in the 11th house, efforts to increase profits are likely to succeed. Sudden progress in business will boost your financial plans. The Dhruv Yoga brings completion of long-pending partnership work. Past efforts may finally yield positive results at work, bringing good news. Challenges in the job sector will begin to fade. Family members will notice your calmer attitude, strengthening your domestic harmony. Your reputation in both social and personal circles will rise. For students, artists, and sportspersons, the day brings steady outcomes. The younger generation may plan a spiritual or family trip.

Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 2 | Unlucky Number: 4

Taurus:



With the Moon in the 10th house, minor conflicts may arise in political or professional settings. Dhruv Yoga favours new business offers that can take your ventures to new heights. Partnership ventures are likely to prosper through an important deal. Employees will perform diligently, though working women might feel workplace stress. You will gain emotionally and financially through your mother or children. Students revising for exams will do well, while the younger generation may feel drawn towards love.

Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 8 | Unlucky Number: 2

Gemini:

The Moon’s position in the 9th house brings success in spiritual or religious efforts. Positive planetary movements favour business growth and potential travel. Land and vehicle-related transactions will proceed smoothly. At work, dedication will earn appreciation from seniors. Family harmony remains intact, with elders’ blessings guiding your path. Romantic conversations will bring emotional satisfaction. Students, artists, and athletes will experience productivity, while the younger generation must focus on their given responsibilities.

Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 1 | Unlucky Number: 6

Cancer:

With the Moon in the 8th house, caution is advised during travel. Market competition might affect your business confidence; avoid unethical shortcuts. Investment decisions in partnership ventures should be made carefully. Tempers at work could flare—maintain composure and avoid unnecessary disputes. Family peace may fluctuate, and academic focus could suffer due to stress. Health requires attention, as physical fatigue and irritability are possible.

Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 2 | Unlucky Number: 5

Leo:

The Moon in the 7th house strengthens emotional bonds in relationships. Business deals look promising, particularly in import-export or international trade. Work progress will be stable, and pending tasks can be completed successfully. Handle important files carefully. Married couples will enjoy a closer connection, and love life will flourish. Students and sportspersons remain focused on their fitness and goals.

Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 7 | Unlucky Number: 4

Virgo:

With the Moon in the 6th house, focus on reducing rivalry and competition. Hard work will enhance your business reputation, though professional matters may demand extra attention. Partnership ventures show financial growth. Job responsibilities may increase, but unexpected financial gains are possible. Religious activities bring satisfaction, and harmony prevails among siblings. Students and sportspersons can expect recognition, while young individuals might receive sudden good news.

Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 7 | Unlucky Number: 1

Libra:

The Moon in the 5th house highlights happiness from children and success in creative fields. Your products or services may gain public praise, especially for international ventures. Avoid unnecessary conversations and focus on your strengths. Working women will achieve timely results, and family life stays balanced. Health issues like oral infection may arise, so stay cautious.

Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 8 | Unlucky Number: 1

Scorpio:

The Moon in the 4th house may bring minor family disturbances. Business could see ups and downs post-festive season, especially for partnerships. Office challenges and heated exchanges may occur—avoid conflict. Relationships could face stress due to misunderstandings. Students and creatives should manage time wisely and avoid distractions. Health demands care; rest adequately.

Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 9 | Unlucky Number: 3

Sagittarius:

With the Moon in the 3rd house, you’ll benefit from friends’ support. Positive planetary alignments may bring major business orders from relatives or associates. Professional women will earn respect through strong performance. Family time brings joy, though small marital disagreements may occur. Students focused on studies will perform well, and your child’s achievement could bring happiness.

Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 3 | Unlucky Number: 5

Capricorn:

The Moon in the 2nd house enhances financial prospects and investment gains. The Dhruv Yoga may hand over family business responsibilities to you. Career situations remain steady, and married life feels harmonious. Family appreciation uplifts your mood, while athletes may achieve victory. Health remains stable. Young individuals may find discussions about marriage progressing.

Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 6 | Unlucky Number: 8

Aquarius:

With the Moon influencing your sign, mental clarity and confidence will grow. Professional relationships will strengthen, and diplomacy helps at the workplace. Peaceful communication enhances your image at work. Domestic life is filled with joy, and a family outing may lift spirits. Romantic talks about the future bring positivity. Students preparing for exams stay focused.

Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 4 | Unlucky Number: 6

Pisces:

The Moon in the 12th house may delay professional outcomes. Laziness or indecision could cause missed opportunities. Grahana Dosh brings unexpected expenses in partnerships, urging patience and confidentiality in plans. Avoid gossip at work—it may create negativity. Romantic relationships face strain, and students must stay away from distractions. Health issues like fatigue may surface.

Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 3 | Unlucky Number: 7