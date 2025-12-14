Aries:

With the Moon in the 6th house, physical instability may be felt. Marketing professionals may need to connect with market-related people, while company heads or employees will successfully find solutions to problems. Seniors and co-workers will guide you at work, helping you learn new things. Business changes may be considered after family advice. Religious plans with family are possible.

Lucky colour white, lucky number 4, unlucky number 1.

Taurus:

With the Moon in the 5th house, an unexpected meeting may occur. Balance office work with personal life. Show speed and skill at the workplace to prove yourself. Business expansion or franchise ideas may arise, but quality control must remain with you. Students may receive good news. Family life looks positive with sudden profit chances. Love conversations may be long.

Lucky colour red, lucky number 5, unlucky number 9.

Gemini:

With the Moon in the 4th house, property-related disputes are possible. Working professionals should enhance knowledge to avoid promotion delays. Banking and marketing employees may face target-related hurdles. Business dealings require caution to avoid losses. Hardware and electronics traders may gain large orders. Students should avoid wasting time. Be careful during sports practice to avoid injuries.

Lucky colour yellow, lucky number 4, unlucky number 1.

Cancer:

With the Moon in the 3rd house, courage and confidence will increase. Career confusion can be resolved with expert advice. Work under your control will be completed efficiently. Business travel is possible, offering learning experiences. Focus on promotion and quality. Marriage discussions may begin, but avoid haste. Partners may surprise you pleasantly.

Lucky colour purple, lucky number 8, unlucky number 3.

Leo:

With the Moon in the 2nd house, be cautious in financial transactions. Support co-workers and juniors who seek help. Maintain respect and polite speech with seniors, especially the opposite gender. Business growth and profit are possible. Students should respect teachers. Family expectations from children should be balanced. Leisure and shopping with a partner are indicated.

Lucky colour sky blue, lucky number 2, unlucky number 7.

Virgo:

With the Moon in your sign, your mind will remain calm and cheerful. Target-based workers may face increased workload. Workplace conflicts with co-workers are possible, so control anger. Business investments should be made with expert advice. New associations in business may be discussed. Artists and students will perform well. Spend quality time with family and loved ones.

Lucky colour pink, lucky number 2, unlucky number 5.

Libra:

With the Moon in the 12th house, avoid trusting new contacts too much. Work pressure will be high with little support from colleagues or seniors. Financial weakness may push businesspeople to seek loans. Control speech while dealing with customers. Students should focus on tough subjects. Family elders will provide guidance. Health may show slight improvement.

Lucky colour orange, lucky number 2, unlucky number 5.

Scorpio:

With the Moon in the 11th house, relations with elder siblings will strengthen. Hard work at the workplace can bring financial gains. Bosses will appreciate your coordination and quality work. Business owners in construction and transport may secure tenders. Family support will reduce mental stress. Politicians may receive higher positions. Take care of health if involved in sports.

Lucky colour brown, lucky number 3, unlucky number 5.

Sagittarius:

With the Moon in the 10th house, you may feel work-oriented. If plans are delayed, remain patient. Employees will feel workload easing. Businesspeople may launch new products at auspicious timings. Follow government rules strictly. Avoid illegal activities. Family support for new ventures is likely. Relationship bonding will be strong. Students may benefit from group discussions.

Lucky colour blue, lucky number 4, unlucky number 3.

Capricorn:

With the Moon in the 9th house, you will remain socially active. Avoid ego at the workplace; seniors may praise your work. Business decisions should not be rushed. New big clients may connect. Marriage talks may begin. Spend time with family and children. Artists and students will overcome challenges. Stay alert while walking to avoid injuries.

Lucky colour off-white, lucky number 8, unlucky number 2.

Aquarius:

With the Moon in the 8th house, disputes with maternal relatives are possible. Workload will be heavy, and coordination with bosses may weaken. Partnership business may face losses. Corporate meetings require alertness. Students may feel disappointed with results. Invitations may come but plans may cancel. Sports persons should beware of seasonal illnesses.

Lucky colour black, lucky number 5, unlucky number 8.

Pisces:

With the Moon in the 7th house, new products will benefit business. Employees may receive more responsibilities, increasing workload and changing decisions. Investment efforts will rise for financial stability. Maintain stock levels carefully. Politicians will receive public support. Marketing youth must gain field expertise. Family bonding will be positive. Dinner plans with a partner are possible.

Lucky colour pink, lucky number 4, unlucky number 7.