Aries

With the Moon in the fourth house, an unwanted argument with your mother may arise. At work, your supportive nature wins hearts, though opponents still harbor negativity. Employed individuals may face increased workload, and business finances may fluctuate, urging you to limit wasteful expenses. Avoid haste in partnership projects, maintain calm in family disagreements, and stay cautious about health, which may feel slightly strained.

Lucky color: Navy Blue; Lucky number: 9; Unlucky number: 6.

Taurus

With the Moon in the third house, you must act courageously. Senior support helps resolve work challenges, and employed individuals perform well in their assigned tasks. Business owners feel motivated, work efficiently on projects, and past efforts bring success. Avoid hasty decisions in studies or arts, as wise consultation is helpful. Those living away from home may return, and personal life brings pleasant moments.

Lucky color: Pink; Lucky number: 1; Unlucky number: 7.

Gemini

The Moon in the second house suggests mindful financial decisions. Avoid unnecessary stress at work and postpone tasks only when truly needed. Job-related good news may arrive, while business requires persistence and careful profit assessment. Past investments, especially in real estate, may bring gains. Family blessings, romantic harmony, support for students and young individuals, and caution while driving are highlighted.

Lucky color: Yellow; Lucky number: 8; Unlucky number: 4.

Cancer

With the Moon in your sign, self-reflection boosts confidence. You may need to support colleagues, and employed individuals could receive recognition for strong performance. Business growth appears promising, and stalled tasks may resume. Students aiming for higher studies may hear good news, and family responsibilities need sincerity. Love life is joyful, sports guidance improves results, and politicians may receive important roles.

Lucky color: Brown; Lucky number: 4; Unlucky number: 3.

Leo

The Moon in the twelfth house may bring legal complications. Complete office tasks on time as performance reviews can occur suddenly. Avoid rushing into job changes and maintain calm in partnership dealings. Business owners must avoid actions that fuel competitors, and younger individuals should keep plans confidential. Success favors students and athletes, although digestive issues may arise from spicy foods.

Lucky color: Orange; Lucky number: 7; Unlucky number: 5.

Virgo

With the Moon in the eleventh house, fulfilling family duties becomes important. Workplace challenges clear with cooperation, though taking extra responsibility should be avoided. Business conditions are favorable and small efforts bring big results, especially through persuasive communication. Students must stay focused, and shopping plans may be postponed due to future financial needs. Skin-related issues require caution.

Lucky color: Golden; Lucky number: 8; Unlucky number: 4.

Libra

The Moon in the tenth house encourages motivation through elders' guidance. Your work gains recognition, and prioritizing senior tasks brings success. Business profits look strong, though proper evaluation before new ventures is essential. Students may face distraction, while politicians could receive new positions. Support from sisters brings benefit, health remains stable, and love life feels pleasing.

Lucky color: Purple; Lucky number: 7; Unlucky number: 4.

Scorpio

With the Moon in the ninth house, spiritual inclination rises. Bosses support job growth, though data security needs attention. Business may feel mentally taxing initially but improves later, especially for manufacturers and contractors. Sports individuals should avoid breaking rules, and family peace requires conscious effort. Love deepens, and sudden travel may occur.

Lucky color: Cream; Lucky number: 2; Unlucky number: 1.

Sagittarius

The Moon in the eighth house may bring unpleasant news from maternal relatives. Respect coworkers and avoid unnecessary debates. Stay alert to jealous colleagues at work. Business income and expenses remain equal, and avoid conflicts in the market to protect reputation. Students must focus more on difficult subjects, and support from sisters increases harmony. Health fears may arise, but avoid overthinking.

Lucky color: Green; Lucky number: 1; Unlucky number: 5.

Capricorn

With the Moon in the seventh house, business partners may disagree. Workplace tasks involve delays and stress, and minor arguments with coworkers may occur. Business should be handled patiently, and pending taxes must be cleared promptly. Students should avoid wasting time in distractions. Home atmosphere feels pleasant, and love life brings surprises.

Lucky color: Grey; Lucky number: 3; Unlucky number: 9.

Aquarius

With the Moon in the sixth house, an old illness may start improving. Unemployed individuals may feel anxious about progress, while employed ones receive appreciation. Business conditions remain stable, and major investments bring benefits. Spiritual inclination increases for youth, and family outings bring joy. Sports individuals gain through proper coaching, and students receive strong support.

Lucky color: White; Lucky number: 3; Unlucky number: 7.

Pisces

The Moon in the fifth house may bring sudden financial gains through an unexpected meeting. Prioritize pending work at the workplace and build trust with coworkers. Business beginnings are favorable, though expansion requires hard effort. Youth may feel confused about career choices, while family tension must be handled calmly. Weather changes require health care, and romantic dinner plans may unfold.

Lucky color: Silver; Lucky number: 5; Unlucky number: 4.