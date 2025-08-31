Horoscope Today, August 31: See What The Stars Have In Store - Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (August 31) for each sign.

Aries

With the Moon in the 8th house, you may face misunderstandings with maternal relatives. Business plans could require changes, and while expenses rise, new income sources will balance them. At work, act swiftly instead of overthinking. Married life may bring harsh words and disputes with in-laws. Students might waste time with friends, and health issues may persist without much improvement.

Taurus

The Moon in the 7th house may bring marital disagreements. For athletes, the day is favorable with desired achievements. Yoga and pranayama will improve health; avoid bad influences. Business efforts yield results, and new ventures prove fruitful. Workplace progress will be visible, and property matters may be discussed. Married life sees romance and supportive conversations about the partner’s career.

Gemini

With the Moon in the 6th house, debts may reduce. You’ll be energetic at work though rising expenses could trouble you. Praise from superiors boosts confidence. Business gains strengthen due to Budhaditya yoga. A family gathering fosters discussions, and relationships thrive. Married life is harmonious, and athletes push ahead. However, digestive issues may arise, so diet requires attention.

Cancer

The Moon in the 5th house indicates sudden financial gains. Business demands extra effort, though Budhaditya yoga supports profitable connections. Minor staff and machinery problems will ease. At work, innovative ideas bring success, though marital discord may trouble couples. Students gain teacher’s support, but irregular eating habits can harm health. Focus more on well-being than indulgence today.

Leo

The Moon in the 4th house may bring difficulties in home renovation. Health could decline, causing concern. Business expenses rise, possibly forcing reliance on credit. Partnership conflicts may trigger disputes. Job stability remains but without fresh opportunities. Financial strain and ego could harm relationships. Youth should prioritize careers over leisure, while students, artists, and athletes may face setbacks.

Virgo

With the Moon in the 3rd house, monitor younger siblings’ company. A small remark could upset your spouse. Supported by auspicious planets, your business targets progress steadily, recovering past losses. Job changes or transfers are possible. Preparation for meetings will yield results. Students benefit from teacher guidance, though morning fatigue may bother you. Efforts to keep your partner happy are vital.

Libra

The Moon in the 2nd house urges good deeds. Business goals will advance steadily with dedication, ensuring solid profits. Favorable time may bring career changes or transfers. Confidence grows, and hidden fears fade. Married couples enjoy harmony, while family life stays relaxed. Athletes may feel morning fatigue, but spouse’s improving health eases stress. The day remains peaceful and rewarding.

Scorpio

With the Moon in your sign, you feel calm and positive. Fortune favors your work, and team projects succeed. Family affection grows though some domestic tensions linger, needing friendly counsel. Anger control is important. Business thrives through marketing and investment opportunities. However, new ventures aren’t advised today. Students and athletes must stay cautious as health could decline.

Sagittarius

The Moon in the 12th house warns of legal entanglements. Business profits remain weak, and accounting disputes may strain partnerships. Job efforts go unnoticed, while hasty planning risks errors. Wrong advice could mislead you. Married life lacks romance, and outings may be postponed. Students might face setbacks, and a relative’s illness could affect your own health. Maternal relatives may argue.

Capricorn

With the Moon in the 11th house, happy news may come from elder siblings. Job-related opportunities excite you, while travel leads to meaningful meetings. Avoid letting business stress disrupt family peace. Government tenders may bring success. Married life is pleasant, and spiritual activities uplift the home. Students resolve academic issues, while health improves with dietary care. Social service brings importance.

Aquarius

The Moon in the 10th house fills you with zeal for work. Business decisions require caution—avoid impulsive choices. Partnership ventures attract funds but avoid disputes over money. Married life remains content with good health and enjoyable family plans. Budhaditya yoga favors workplace success. Students stay engaged in learning, while health improves after noon, easing past discomforts.

Pisces

With the Moon in the 9th house, helping others enhances your fortune. Students may plan outings with friends. Business brings high returns with little effort, especially with family support in ancestral ventures. Office achievements demand hard work but yield authority. Spiritual travel is possible, while marital life feels refreshing. Old ailments ease, and youth should responsibly fulfill family duties.